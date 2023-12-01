These 3 Zodiac Signs Experience The Biggest Challenges This December

It's December of 2023, and three zodiac signs will have some challenges they need to overcome. As we all know, this time of year is a hard time for many people.

December is the month when many of us take the time to think back on what this year has brought us and, in some cases, what it has taken away from us.

This end of the year is hard, in general, as it always is right before the beginning of a new year.

So, as it stands, three zodiac signs will find that December may not be as easy on the heartstrings as we might like it to be. This is when we sink into our minds; some of us may get lost in there, while others may use our experiences to propel us onward.

Either way, we are loved and supported by the universe, as this month comes with many Venus transits to help us out.

Part of the roughness is due to the idea that we're also surrounded by Lilith energy, which is magnified by every planet or constellation that it transits. This energy is what we will find to be disruptive and unsettling.

We may think we 'deserve' better during this time or that we've been slighted ... no such thing is going on. This is just another month in a long line of months and years to come. We will get by and we will march on.

These are the three zodiac signs who experience the biggest challenges during the month of December 2023:

1. Taurus, you feel like the odd one out.

You're not even going to argue the idea that December of 2023 holds in store for you trials and tribulations because you saw it coming. Oh, that's not necessarily going to prevent you from trying, as you are pretty much unsinkable.

Still, you are going to see that there's an air of loneliness that accompanies you through this month and being lonely or even being alone isn't really your cup of tea. You enjoy friendships and being in love, and during December of 2023, you may find that the 'love' part is lacking.

What you're going to do to replace your feeling of fear is that you are going to adjust your mood so that you only see a bright future ahead of you. You might even surprise friends and family with your outstanding optimism, which is pretty much par for the course with you during Sagittarius season. You'll make your intentions known to the universe during the New Moon on December 12, and you will reap the rewards on the 27.

You didn't ask to feel lonely, but you know it's the price you have to pay for breaking up with the person you once loved, and that does imply that a major breakup has recently occurred. If you haven't split up yet, you know in your heart that you will. Freedom calls you, Taurus. Even if you have to take the path of heartbreak to get there ... you'll get there.

2. Leo, you have to work harder than everyone else.

Why me? That's your first question when you see that it's your zodiac sign that has been elected as one of the three zodiac signs that will feel the brunt of December's 'wrath.' Why you, Leo? Because you've endured quite a year and you know it. You'd like to forget it all and push it to the side, but you know it doesn't work like that. With all of the Lilith energy that nags at you, you'll be spending a good deal of December of 2023 'remembering.'

One of the reasons why you don't like thinking that you're a part of the 'depressed' crowd is because you know that if you start, you'll never stop, and that refers to your obsessive way of going over that which no longer exists. You know the past is dead, but once you go back there, you become this necromancer who continuously refers to people who are no longer in your life ... and you do it with anger and resentment.

That is why it's hard for you to accept that December of 2023 is going to be a tough one. You are also the same person who got yourself to this very day ... a survivor. There is no evidence to show that you won't be walking into an entirely new and better state of mind as the year comes to a close. You will. You will gain it all back again, and December of 2023 will start to look a lot fresher for you around the 21st.

3. Aquarius, you have to work for your luck.

You don't like to think of yourself as someone who would ever be considered 'unlucky' as that's just not how you work. So, when whatever misfortune hits you during December of 2023, you'll write it off as a mere glitch. What you're going through is denial, Aquarius; there is something wrong with your life and you refuse to look at it. The way that Venus and Lilith have it positioned, that 'something' is related to your love life.

You wanted so much more out of the person you love, and you refused to go down with this ship ... even though it's going down rapidly. You feel as though you didn't even get a proper chance with this person. What December of 2023 has you considering is that ... maybe they just didn't want you after all. Thoughts like this depress you to no end, which is why you spare yourself anguish by going into denial.

You are also unbothered by friends who suggest that you move on. They are entitled to feel whatever way they wish about your life, but that doesn't mean you have to go along with them just because they care. The angsty part here is that during December of 2023, you will see that they have a point. Denial might not be your drug of choice after this year is over. It might be time to face the music, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.