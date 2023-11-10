Each Zodiac Sign's Individual Tarot Horoscope For November 11, 2023

What does your tarot card say?
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Nov 10, 2023
Photo: Nathalia de Alencar, hqrloveq from Getty Images | Canva Pro
The Sun and Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. Here is your tarot card reading for November 11, 2023, for all zodiac signs.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, November 11, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Star
Listen intently, Aries. The Universe speaks to you each day in all sorts of ways. You might notice repeat numbers or hear the same song multiple times throughout the day with a special message that touches your heart.
These moments are more than coincidence. Pay attention to the synchronicity and what you're doing at that moment. A change in your life is about to unfold.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: King of Cups
You're no longer angry, Taurus. You're finally at a place where you feel at peace with your life. The feelings of anger and frustration are gone. There's no more sense of deep sadness.
You'll soon feel so detached from this difficult experience. It will seem like the problems you faced happened to someone else, not you. Welcome to a space and time where there's only healing, and it feels good.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Cups
Pay attention, Gemini. Someone is going to enter your life and sweep you off of your feet. You'll wonder where this person has been all this time.
Their personality will be beyond your capacity to understand. All you'll know is that you're happy this person is there. It's a good feeling to love a person with unique talents and traits. And, that someone gets to be loved by you.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
Your faith, even if you don't practice a particular religion, can be a source of comfort to you right now. Releasing your worry in prayer to a higher power can help you stay hopeful for the future.
Meditating on truth can give your heart peace that things work out as they are meant to. Your spiritual practices bring value to your life, and for now, it's good to be intentional when practicing them.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles
Pull out your colored pens, stickers and markers, Leo. It's time to plan out the rest of the year. You have a natural knack for arranging your life and day for optimum success.
If you prefer to use Google Calendar to iCal, this is the perfect time to add labels, colors and tags to your appointments. A pop of color can add an element of fun to your organizational view to make things exciting.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The World
Whew! You're going to be busy, Virgo. A big passion project has your name on it, and so does the credit for its completion.
You know how to pull a team together and get everyone motivated. Since winning is something you love doing, the work you do on this project will be sure to impress.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords
You're what people would call a peacemaker, and since resolving conflict without assertion is your specialty, you may find yourself playing the role of referee for your friend group. It takes an impartial third party to see both sides. Your communication skills will come in handy today!
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: King of Swords
Peer pressure is real, but not for you. You won't let the need to be liked lead you down a path you don't want to go. If it takes standing alone and being rejected by others, you'd rather be that person. Friendships that are inauthentic or lead you down the wrong path are of low value to you. Your power is in your personal integrity.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Temperance
When it comes to knowing who or what you want in life, you've got a clear picture in your mind. Now that you have a clear vision of your desire, you can do the work to achieve your goal. Don't dwell in a world of what-ifs or wishful thinking; intentional action is what leads to results.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Nine of Swords
Oh, the negative nanny in your mind is trying to tell you that you can't do what you want in life. Your brain thinks it's doing you a favor by protecting you from taking risks. Every time the devil in your mind tries to bring you down, feel gratitude for what you desire as if it's already yours. Let the feelings of thankfulness retrain your thought life — a powerful asset to your success.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Priestess, reversed
Secrets have a good side to them, Aquarius. When you keep your dreams to yourself, they fuel your ambitions. Secrets are powerful tools when used properly. Keeping things to yourself helps you remain protected from predators. It may feel wrong to keep one to yourself but don't feel that way. Discernment and discretion are great practices to employ today.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Six of Cups
There's something so wonderful about the precious moments rooted in childhood innocence. You can recapture those moments by reminiscing about them with friends. Create a video album with snippets of photos and little quotes about friendship. Celebrate the joy of the past. It's what helped you to become the person you are today.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.