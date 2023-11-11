Horoscopes For November 12, 2023 Sends Controlling Vibes

We want what we want, but sometimes we can't have it right now. Pulling back our desires is one of the key themes for the Moon opposite Jupiter's transit. Jupiter in Taurus urges us to gather and hoard material possessions for our personal pleasure.

The Moon in Scorpio makes it feel like we are being controlled by others if we have to share what we have without calling the shots. The push-pull of these two planetary energies creates a sense of controlled growth on November 12, 2023. See how this impacts your horoscope for Sunday, based on your Sun, Moon or Rising zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to be open to the idea of help, and one of the ways life can teach you this lesson is to bring you hardships that you need to grow from. The Moon opposite Jupiter transit brings tension between your personal financial sector and shared resources. It's a good day to talk things over with a mate, especially if you're currently married or thinking of doing so.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes, things come with more work than you had anticipated, and a relationship can either pull you toward or away from your highest good. The Moon opposite Jupiter transit brings tension between your love life and your personal growth. Remain level-headed. With all new things, including love, there can be a learning curve.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can't be all things to all people or to all places, and sometimes you want to hang out. It may be nice to learn things about work, but this weekend, check it at the door. The Moon opposite Jupiter transit brings tension between your daily routines and your desire for playful joy. Pick one. Prioritize that as a goal and only choose things that lead you there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's wonderful when you can be on the same page as your friends and do things you all like to do together as a team. The Moon opposite Jupiter transit brings tension between your passion and your friendships. It's a great day to meet as a group to explore new opportunities on social media platforms for gaining leads or just to know.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You will get there. It takes time to 'pay your dues' in any industry, but sometimes it feels overwhelming and crappy. The Moon opposite Jupiter transit brings tension between your ability to home and family and your desire to be elevated at a higher status at work. It's hard to do both, but you handle it so well.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Talk openly when you can and think things through. The Moon opposite Jupiter transit brings tension between your communication sector and the need to learn about other people's way of doing things. Pay attention to body language and do lots of check-ins to ensure that you are doing all right.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Money can be a sore subject for some, and it appears that it can be a wake-up call to situations that involve income and personal finances. The Moon opposite Jupiter's transit brings tension between your finances and how other people's money affects your life. It's best to avoid comparing yourselves to those around you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It takes time for two people to blend their lives, especially after being single for some time. During the Moon opposite Jupiter transit, expect tension between your identity and your partner's belief in how it should be. Why not take turns so everyone pitches in and the day goes by faster?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The past really does affect the future, and it can impact how you participate in relationships with others. The Moon opposite Jupiter transit brings tension between your past and your way of doing things. You can learn from experience and seek out feedback from the people in your life who were there with you. This can give you a chance to grow and mature so that others will notice the difference, too.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can meet people in a new way if you're not into in-person meetings. See who has a Facebook group or you can meet at a restaurant, and everyone that's online has been vetted. The Moon opposite Jupiter transit brings tension between your networking sector and your creativity. This is a time to push yourself to think outside of the box. You'll want to know little things about you, so have your elevator pitch ready.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

No one likes to work long hours, but the holidays are coming, and you may find yourself eager to work and not given the opportunity to do so. The Moon opposite Jupiter's transit brings tension between your career and your family. Be honest about your vision and why you need to do this. You can work things out, but it may take some time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can learn how to soften your message and still be impaction in the group. The Moon opposite Jupiter transit brings tension between your education and your need to say what you need to say. It's always best to be honest. Aim for clarity of mind and a transparent heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.