Love Horoscope For November 10, 2023 Requires Patience In Relationships

Mercury will enter Sagittarius, and its first conversation will occur with Saturn. Saturn pulls our honesty back a bit and teaches patience when times are tough. Here's the impact on each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 10, 2023, for all Sun, Moon and Rising signs.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 10, 2023:

Aries

Knowledge is power, even in relationships; Aries and a dealbreaker could arise today. Something you may learn about a potential partner can change how you view the entire relationship.

Mercury square Saturn opens the door to a serious conversation, and you may be able to find a compromise. However, there may be a 'writing on the wall' moment where a red flag cannot be ignored.

Taurus

Who can you trust, Taurus? The Mercury square Saturn transit is an encouraging energy for secret sharing and divulging deep, intimate thoughts to someone wise and stern.

If you need to discuss something of a private, spiritual matter, this is a good time to speak with a priest or pastor. This is also a great time to meet with a lawyer if you need to write a will or create an estate plan for your family.

Gemini

You are willing to do the work, Gemini, but you may not have been so dedicated. The Mercury square Saturn transit brings a sensibility and determination to work on a romantic commitment.

You may begin to approach your love life with a deeper desire to elevate it to a higher status. Self-respect and mutual respect become key factors for love at this time.

Cancer

Love and relationships have not been easy for you lately, and during the Mercury square Saturn transit, a sweet escape could be in order.

A trip to the beach or a drive out of town to stay at a Bed & Breakfast may be the perfect treat to help alleviate stress. A little stress relief is needed to truly enjoy your relationship.

Leo

You're a naturally romantic personality type, but a few things must be set to rest so you can enjoy the weekend with someone you love. Today's Mercury square Saturn transit invites you to take the time you need to set the stage for love.

Perhaps plan something sweet for you and your significant other and keep it as a secret. A surprise can ignite a passion that enhances your romantic bond with one another.

Virgo

It's time to make your house feel more like a home, Virgo. With Mercury emphasizing your family sector while speaking to Saturn in your commitment sector, this is the perfect time to think about what your home life could be.

You can take the lead in establishing this energy in your family and help others to see what you're able to accomplish when you set your mind to a certain type of goal.

Libra

Release worry, Libra. When a relationship or love connection is meant to be, it survives even the most difficult times. You may see the future as uncertain but trust the process.

The Mercury square Saturn transit may bring a few concerns to rest so that you can relax and enjoy the love you share. You can grow stronger (not weaker) as a couple during the next few days, which is a great experience to have.

Scorpio

You like to feel secure, and money could damage your relationship today. You may feel that financial difficulties make it tough to go out and have fun, especially if you have an anniversary coming up. You want things to be just right, and not having money to treat your sweetie can be a stressor for you.

You can be romantic without spending a lot or buying anything at all. It's fun to think outside of the box and show your romantic nature. Be creative. Consider trying something like taking a walk in nature or creating a handmade gift instead of buying something more expensive.

Sagittarius

Sometimes, a relationship hinges on the decision of a single person. During Mercury square Saturn, you hold more power over your relationship than you are inclined to realize.

Love may take two people to get into a relationship, but staying in one may command the intentionality of one person — today, that person could be you. To get through a tough time, believe in your love and wait for the healing to follow.

Capricorn

You are a realist when it comes to love, and today can be when you feel like your relationship is either going to make it or not. You may be thinking about ending a relationship because it's not what you wanted or not going where you felt it could go.

Today's Mercury square Saturn transit opens the door to conversations that explore closure in relationships that aren't working. If you've been contemplating having the 'talk,' the next few days may open a window of opportunity for you.

Aquarius

You are all about friendships and getting advice from people who have been where you are now. It's good to have friends to chat about your love life, and it's much cheaper than therapy. You may have to get a few important concerns off your chest before entering a heated talk with a significant other.

During the Mercury square Saturn transit, help may be readily available to you through a friend .but you will need to do your part at this time. Ask a friend to chat for a moment in confidence. Who knows? You may receive some careful wisdom that provides much-needed insight at this time.

Pisces

It takes two to tango, Pisces, and love that lasts requires healthy partners working toward a common goal together as a team. During the Mercury square Saturn transit, relationships require a bit more effort on your part.

You may feel out of self-love but discovering what love can be like with a supportive mate can make all the difference for you. Where you fall short, your shared love can motivate you to keep going until you feel emotionally strong again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.