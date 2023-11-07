One-Card Tarot Horoscope Reading For All Zodiac Signs On November 8

Your one-card tarot horoscope for Wednesday, November 8, 2023, has a prediction for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

There's a lot of good out there, but what do you value? You put a high premium on freedom, so when it comes to choosing between being free or being controlled by material possessions, you choose the right to do what you want at the top of your list.

That's what this card is about. The Four of Pentacles tarot card reminds you to measure your wealth factor by all the things you have in your life, not solely what's in your bank account.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Here it is, Taurus. A new day to make things happen, but some people want to go back to the past. Do you believe stubborn people never change? People change for a variety of reasons.

Some people need to be motivated by a crisis in their life; others are driven by love or passion. The Hanged Man, as a reversed tarot card, denotes letting people do what they want to do. You can't make someone be who they are not.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

A whirlwind of a day is coming, and there are going to be more moments like this. You've handled worse in the past, and this day is going to fly by and be in your history soon enough.

Life can be uncertain, and when you face unpredictable events, it can be stressful at times. You may be thinking obsessively about all of the possibilities for the future, especially when a relationship is the source of unsureness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Don't second-guess yourself, Cancer. It's so much better when you are firm in your convictions. Once you have thought something, though, you don't have to be ashamed to stand firm on your opinions.

It's wonderful that you are willing to hear someone's side of things, but if you truly believe you're in the right, today is not the day to shrink in fear. Who knows? Maybe you're both right.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Who needs to paint the town red today? Leo, it most definitely isn't going to be you. The Four of Wands is a clear signal that today you want to let your introverted side get its way. This is a day for laying low.

You'll find your happiness under the covers, curled up in bed with your favorite cat watching crime shows. You love a good night out, but tonight ... turn in early.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Where's the party, Virgo? Let that inner light shine bright because you're social life is about to get a big boost this fall.

If you're tired of being a wallflower while everyone else lives their life posting fun-filled photos on social media, change it. Send a positive vibe to the universe and radiate that inner glow of yours. You are a ton of fun, and it's your time to shine.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Libra, the secret is out. The universe sees you've got a big vision for your life. Deep down inside, you have always known you were meant for something greater, but lately, you've been playing it small. It's time to tighten up the game plan. Get more specific. Greatness can be found in the micro-moments of your day — the choices you make that reveal your character and inner strength. Fine-tune your activities, including who you spend time with. You'll soon find yourself where you need to be, firmly standing on a strong foundation that you fortified and built.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The Hierophant tarot card is about religion and the powerful institutions that keep things in order. The thing is that you're unsure there is one answer to all the problems in the world. In fact, you might be trying to figure it all out.

Look to your experiences to see whether or not you think there is a higher power. Faith is a personal thing, so it's up to you to figure out how you will connect with it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

What is your life's purpose? Your purpose changes as you evolve. Every year, you become a better human being, and you gain new and improved skills that enable you to be more and to give more of yourself to others. Today's tarot card is letting you know that it is time to reflect on the future. Where do you see yourself in the next 5, 10, or 15 years? Don't know? Make time to think about it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Everyone needs one person in their life who can give a killer hug that takes away all the stress of the world. Lucky for you, you're that human whose arms are the salve for the pain of life. From friends to family, it's good that you're a hugger who radiates warmth and kindness. Smile big and let people know you love them because the truth is you do!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

This day will go great, not because everything will be perfect but because of your mental attitude. You have a positive mindset in place. So, if you hit challenges, you will respond with class and style. If you have a good or bad day, you'll find a way to show gratitude. When things go well in life, it's not because your day was perfect, but it's because you determined it would be that way no matter what.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Ever met someone who has so much talent but does not do anything with it? You may be feeling the frustration of watching a person with so many positive traits miss out on life. You can encourage them to try and see how to use their skills, but the truth is if a person doesn't want to do it, it's on them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.