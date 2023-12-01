Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day During The Month Of December 2023

It's a magical month ahead, where you are blessed with second chances and the ability to course correct so you can embrace the divine luck destined for you. It's never too late to try again, or perhaps even for the first time but you must believe in yourself and your dreams as you begin the final month of 2023.

There is an added intensity to making the most of December as Venus shifts into Scorpio, drawing you closer to your passion, which will always be where your purpose is found. It is trusting that this time, you have everything within you to do your best and find the success you've always desired. This idea of success will be in the forefront of your mind as Mercury shifts into Capricorn along with the Sun, directing you to whether you've achieved what you have wanted or how to start on that path. Just ensure you aren't underestimating that you should also always feel passionate about what you are successful within to ensure you make moves that will satisfy your soul.

While there are opportunities for magic and fated events, there is also a sense that you need to slow down and ensure you're taking the steps necessary to create and attract the life you want as Mercury begins its retrograde journey in Capricorn. This is meant to help you reflect more deeply on the foundation you've set up for yourself, whether in love, finances or career so that you can make the adjustments necessary before beginning a new year.

The energy of reflection is enhanced by Neptune and Jupiter, both stationing direct, helping you to see what you need to do to create the future of your dreams. With Neptune direct, you should feel infused with hope as you know in your heart it's never too late to accomplish what you know you are meant to; you may need to rethink or redefine what success means to you.

Try to incorporate a broader sense of success as you reflect not just on compensation or job title but on how you are able to live the life you desire, which includes free time, the ability to experiment with life or even rest in the quiet pleasure of doing nothing at all. The luck you can discover this month is found within realizing what's truly important and then creating a life that is representative of all that you are — and all that you want to become.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day in December 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, December 21

Leading Energy: Capricorn Season, ruler of your sector of career

Please buckle down, take care of the details and plan for success. With Capricorn Season beginning in your house of luck and abundance, you are being guided to focus on the steps to create the success you crave.

As Mercury Retrograde occurs in this earth sign, it's a chance to modify existing plans and reflect on the new awarenesses that help point the way forward. The most important thing is not to skip any steps; as much as you may prefer not to play by the rules, in December, that is precisely what you will need to do.

It's not that it is all work and no play, but when it comes to attracting lucky opportunities, you must do the work to set yourself up for success. Focus your energy on the details of new job offers, the fine print of a new professional role or any new opportunity that comes your way.

You might have to take a longer path to success, as you are encouraged to focus on the steps to achieve what you want. Trust that it will be all worth it, and the work now will pave the way for blessings later.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, December 21

Leading Energy: Capricorn Season, ruler of your sector of luck and abundance

Capricorn energy is diligent and hardworking, but in this part of your life, it means that you also must become serious about what you want. Don't sell yourself short this month. If you dream of being an entrepreneur, digital nomad or simply fulfilling your travel bucket list, focus on the steps you need to fulfill that rather than just feeling like it's something that's out of your reach. You can create anything you wish, but you must also not be afraid of the change required to make it happen.

While Capricorn Season and Mercury Retrograde are underway, it's an opportune time to revisit those ideas you've left on the wayside. Just because a dream seems big doesn't mean it can't happen with the commitment and work to bring it to fruition.

As much as this energy may make you feel like you must go through things a second or third time, remember that life is a spiral and will continue to return you to similar themes to gain better knowledge and perspective. Use what you've learned and commit to your dream to create a life of full abundance.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, December 6

Leading Energy: Neptune Direct in Pisces, ruler of your house of career

The zodiac sign of Pisces governs your career sector, helping to instill within yourself a sense of purpose and meaning in whatever profession you choose. This area of your life has been more active than usual as Saturn and Neptune are here, and while you've been dreaming of making changes, you're now stepping into the action phase. Neptune helps you to understand your soul's desires for more purpose within your career and to dream big, but Saturn enables you to buckle down and do the work necessary.

There is no point in only dreaming of a job offer coming your way if you're not polishing up your CV and applying to positions that resonate with your purpose. Get serious about focusing on your career this month, whether it's a new position, a side hustle or something else. The only way to create a life of your dreams is to get busy setting yourself up to bring it to fruition. If you want something, direct all your energy into it and then go after it, as the divine will always favor the bold.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, December 6

Leading Energy: Neptune Direct, ruler of your luck sector

When you can be honest with yourself about how reality differs from your dreams, then you can also be in the position to create something new and exciting for your life. Neptune often wears rose-colored glasses when it comes to whatever area of your life it's currently in. In your sector of luck and abundance, it may have been preventing you from seeing the ways in which you want or even need to change your life. Neptune in Pisces helps to inspire you to live from your dreams, but to make the most of it, you need to be honest about how that differs from the reality you are currently living.

As Neptune stations direct, reflect on the new ways that you've begun to see life since its retrograde journey started in June. Now that Neptune is direct, you are also in the position to take everything you've learned and begin to make positive changes. This is your sign from the universe to embrace risk, step out of your comfort zone and start making moves toward making your dreams a reality. Whether it's looking into a new program, career or even travel opportunity, you can achieve whatever you desire. When you can recognize that you have the power to create your own life, you move differently, which is precisely what is needed to embrace your luck.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, December 30

Leading Energy: Jupiter Direct in Taurus, ruler of your house of career

It can be challenging in moments of lessons to believe that they will be improving, but in this case, that's precisely what is happening. Jupiter is the planet of abundance and success, and as it stations direct in Taurus, you will be able to reap the rewards of all your hard work.

Since September, Jupiter has been on its retrograde journey in Taurus, helping you reflect on themes of worth, compensation, success and wealth. Now is your chance to advocate for all that you have been reflecting on so you can genuinely step into the success you've been wishing for.

Jupiter direct in Taurus means it's time to ask for a promotion, raise or even start putting your resume in elsewhere if it feels like you will be more valued there. While Jupiter stations direct at the end of the month, take the next few weeks to start preparing yourself for the changes you want to implement to make the most of this abundant energy. Remember, you often won't get something unless you ask for it, so don't be afraid to speak up.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, December 30

Leading Energy: Jupiter Direct in Taurus, ruler of your luck sector

You have been moving through a phase of being more of a homebody recently rather than traveling or venturing out of your comfort zone. This has been part of the process of discovering more gratitude for your life, as well as being able to find happiness and fulfillment where you are rather than thinking that somehow those feelings exist outside of you. As you recognize that each moment holds an important key for you, you can also more easily move through what each one represents.

As Jupiter stations direct in Taurus, use this as an opportunity to start getting back to living your life expansively and abundantly. Travel can be planned now, along with pursuing more education, a job opportunity or even a deeper spiritual relationship. This is your moment to shine, and as much as you've had to learn to be grateful for what you have, it's time to start dreaming about what's next as you are guided to embrace your beautiful future fully.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 26

Leading Energy: Full Moon in Cancer, ruler of your career sector

The Full Moon in Cancer rises precisely in the area of your life that it's meant to. You've been considering a career change recently, or at least ensuring that your current job aligns with all you've grown within the past year. While alignment is important to you, you've also been feeling less attached to keeping things the same and instead have been craving newness and adventure.

As much as you need time to shift from one mindset to another, this new chapter of your life will have you going through unimaginable transformations as you are guided to live your life out loud rather than hiding in the shadows of any wounds or conditioning. While you progress through this, use the Full Moon in Cancer to declare your intentions to the universe by writing down what you feel called to pursue, researching online opportunities or even doing something that helps support you in your current journey. You are about to receive everything you have ever dreamed of, so there is no point in worrying about anything from the past.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 26

Leading Energy: Full Moon in Cancer, ruler of your house of luck

Cancer energy rules your house of luck, which also tends to govern new experiences in general. Whether it's travel opportunities, education, moving or even new career prospects, it's interesting because Cancer is the sign of the home. For you, it's learning that home and that feeling of peace that accompanies it is something that is within you. Don't worry if you must leave certain situations or people behind in this new chapter because as you honor the home within and let yourself take new opportunities, you'll be given divine confirmation you are on the right track.

During the Full Moon in Cancer, you may hear back from a previous job offer or an opportunity for travel, like a spiritual retreat. This may also serve to bring in an unexpected financial blessing or reward for past investments that allow you to move your life in new directions. Remember all the work you've done to learn what it is that you're worthy of so that you can fully embrace the abundance that is destined for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, December 21

Leading Energy: Capricorn Season, ruler of your house of financial abundance

Not only is it your birthday season, but the Capricorn energy is reflecting your growth in terms of your finances and self-worth. Capricorn energy rules knowing what you deserve along with tending to the details of your financial status to ensure there is no avoidance, but instead the proactive work required to show you are ready for greater abundance.

Capricorn Season also occurs alongside Mercury Retrograde in the same earth sign, so while you will have opportunities to honor your self-worth and advocate for financial abundance, you will also be asked to go over some past decisions. You can take time to pay off any debt, catch up on payments and ensure all the details of your financial life are in order. As much as paying bills during the holidays doesn't sound like the most fun, this will set you up to receive an influx of cash or abundant offers as Mercury stations direct on the first of the year. Remember, money is an energy exchange and knowing you are abundant means you never have to let yourself go into debt again.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, December 6

Leading Energy: Neptune Direct in Pisces, ruler of your house of communication

You can be more about action than words, yet as Neptune stations direct in Pisces, you are being guided to focus on how you communicate with others. It is your zodiac season, and because of that, you are experiencing a solar return, which is one of the luckiest times of the year for you. To make the most of it, you need to make sure you're speaking with complete truth when it comes to how you're feeling and what you want for yourself. While this is most important to others, it has much to do with yourself, too. You are the one person who is always listening to you, so make sure you're speaking the truth to yourself as well so you can make the most of your solar return.

Neptune rules over dreams, faith, hope and even illusion. During its retrograde phase in Pisces, you are more apt to see things for what they are, but not until Neptune stations direct can you start putting a plan of action in place, which this time has more to do with the words you speak than the choices you make. Let yourself be more positive and affirmative in how you talk to yourself, practice honesty and transparency with others and allow the words you speak to attract the abundance that is written into your soul contract.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Monday, December 4

Leading Energy: Venus in Scorpio, ruler of your career sector

Since Scorpio Season in October, you've felt a shift in your career as you've encountered the desire for more purpose and alignment in this area of your life. With the transformative sign of Scorpio in this sector of your life, you tend to change jobs or even professions more frequently than others.

Still, it's not because you're flippant about your career but simply because your work life naturally evolves as you grow and change. There was a point at which you thought the job you were in now was one that you would have for a significant period. Yet unbeknownst to you, you've been going through another period of transformation, and so now it's time to level up in your professional life.

You must honor the feelings you're having about your career because that is the first step to aligning yourself with what you really desire at this point in your life. The next is to not box yourself in or put yourself down because you're feeling another change come on. Use what you've learned about yourself to focus your energy on finding a job that you love as Venus in Scorpio lights up your career sector, knowing it doesn't matter if it's where you'll remain, but only that it's where you are being drawn to at this moment.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, December 4

Leading Energy: Venus in Scorpio, ruler of your house of luck

Scorpio energy governs your sense of spirituality, education, travel and the pursuit of expanding your life into a limitless state. When Scorpio energy is activated, you tend to focus on the meaning of the new opportunities you feel drawn to.

Still, you can also honor that sometimes it's just about what you need to experience rather than how it will all turn out. Not only could Venus in Scorpio signify the start of a new relationship, but given its influence over travel, you also may meet someone while on holiday. This new energy isn't solely about a career or trip but about opening yourself up to embrace the expected wonderfulness that life can bring.

As Venus shifts into Scorpio, it's a sign to allow your heart to lead you forward. It doesn't need to make logical sense, nor does it have to be something you're looking to progress in a certain way. As an intuitive water sign, you know that you are frequently guided to experience what will be an important part of your soul journey.

It's just that with Scorpio in this part of your life, you're being called to focus on the greater meaning behind the choices you make. This new development brings immense opportunities for expansion and understanding yourself more deeply as you align with the belief that life can be anything you make of it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.