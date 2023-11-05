Love Horoscope For November 6, 2023 — Moon Sextile Venus

Love is tested on November 6, 2023, as the Moon works sweetly with Venus, and our feelings bring out a tender side we didn't even know we had. Here's how this affects your love horoscope on Monday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 06, 2023:

Aries

All work and no play is a motto that's bad for your love life, Aries. Today, while the Moon is in Leo, remember that romance is a balancing act. You need to take time out for yourself and your partner. Make love a priority. The rest can wait for another day.

Taurus

Today, love brings compromise. You'll want to sit at home to get a few things caught up and ready for the upcoming week, but there's a call to have fun in love that you can't deny answering. There's maybe a little bit of work needed to mend a problem in your romantic life. It's not necessarily what you had planned for today, but with a bit of TLC, everything can return to normal.

Gemini

Sometimes, you have to let others lead the conversation. Today's Moon in Leo has you expecting to get all of the attention, but Venus requires you to hand over the reins to someone else. This is good for you, Gemini. You get to allow your partner to be heard, and you discover things that you need to know. It's a win/win.

Cancer

Your partner may need a little bit more from you than you had anticipated, and part of this may involve borrowing money. Be sure that it's something you can do. You may be helping them to fix a vehicle or paying a bill. Communicate the terms that work for your relationship, but also note sometimes, when you loan something to a person, you may not get it back. Be sure you're OK with that reality.

Leo

You want to look your best today, so it's a day for grooming, self-love and self-care. If you want to do your hair or treat yourself to a homemade spa day, this is the time to do it. The Moon is in your sign, Leo, so pamper yourself. Check out what's on sale at Sephora or Ulta. Read up on what's happening in skin care, drink a big glass of high-quality water and enjoy all the good vibes your little heart can handle.

Virgo

Endings are always sad, but this is a new beginning for you. You did all you could to be what another person needed, and now it's your turn. You can become all that you need to be for yourself. The future is bright even if your heart needs to heal today. You'll be stronger tomorrow. Promise.

Libra

It's the start of something beautiful, but saying hello to a romance that involves your best friend means saying goodbye to the type of friendship you once shared. You can never go back to the innocence of pure friendship once you've crossed the threshold of lovers. However, the best relationships are often rooted in friendship, so this is an exciting transition to embark on! Who knows. Your forever friend could become your forever lover.

Scorpio

Starting a business with someone you are friends with can become like a type of marriage. You'll need to work together as partners and align your goals and dreams. It's a living, breathing act of trust to enter a financial relationship of this type. You're entwining your dreams, and they can be big. This can be the start of something amazing together.

Sagittarius

You're learning that you cannot be all things to everyone, even if you are up for the task. You are discovering that the most loving thing you can to is allow people to stand on their own two feet. You can hold a hand, but to really love someone, you want to help them discover their strengths, too. Taking on the role of a supportive partner can be hard to do when you want to protect them from making mistakes or getting hurt. But during today's Moon sextile Venus transit, choosing a supportive approach can be good for you both.

Capricorn

You can learn from the past, and you can also experience huge growth when you are with someone who can share secrets with you. Today's the perfect night for asking each other questions or playing a game that allows you to discover new things about one another. You can pick up the Let's Get Closer game for couples or do something simple like Two Truths and a Lie. It will be fun to find out things you didn't know tonight.

Aquarius

The Moon in Leo says you may be falling in love with someone, but do they feel the same? You're thinking commitment, but someone else may think things are a bit on the non-commital side. It's hard to know where you stand in a relationship without talking about it first. Before you jump to conclusions, have a little discussion about what you see in the future. You won't know unless you ask!

Pisces

You want things to run smoothly, and you could feel like you're walking on eggshells today, even if your partner isn't sending signals that something is wrong. Today's Moon sextile Venus transit is a time for taking care of your heart. You need to tend to your mental well-being and your emotional needs. It's time to say less and feel more ... with lots of hugs, tender moments and things that build trust.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.