Love Horoscope For November 4, 2023 — Venus Trine Pluto

On November 4, 2023, an active Venus speaks with transformational Pluto, bringing powerful change to love, relationships and romance for all zodiac signs. Here's how this energy may affect your dating life or intimate partnerships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 04, 2023:

Aries

Good things come to those who wait, and you may find that today, you feel supported and loved by someone in your life.

The Venus trine Pluto transit shows you getting set up on a pedestal by someone you love. If you are single, you may have a secret admirer who is showing interest in you, and now is when you will be able to see it. Swoon!

Taurus

Sometimes, you need a little getaway to help you reconnect to the feelings you are experiencing. Life gets busy, and when you are dealing with work and other responsibilities, love can feel like an added duty to your long list of things to do.

However, the Venus trine Pluto transit is here to help change this mindset creeping into your romantic life. A one-day trip and stay at an Airbnb may be all the distance you need from the grind to reconnect with your partner. Let's go!

Gemini

You can give your power away, or you can claim it back, but there's a small change taking place in your home life, and it has to do with secrets. Venus is in your sector of family, and when it harmonizes with Pluto, something may change to help you see how to improve your home life situation.

This is a good time to be open to change and not resist it. You may find that a small tweak in your life can be what you need to create the type of day you hope to have with a person you love.

Cancer

You can change your mind or you can decide to be all in. The Venus trine Pluto transit emphasizes deciding what you want to do regarding a particular relationship. You may be making a business deal that feels similar to a type of marriage.

If you're making a big purchase decision with a partner whom you're not married to (real estate, car, or some other investment, prenuptial), it's a good time to go over the details with a business-like mindset. You will want to be open and communicative so as not to miss any areas. When Pluto is involved, pride, power and control issues can reel their ugly head.

Leo

Yes, relationship and couple's counseling is an expensive endeavor, but during the Venus trine Pluto transit, you may find it necessary to splurge on some much-needed therapy. It's always good to get a third-party objective person's perspective.

You may find it necessary to talk about areas in your love life that aren't making sense and where you feel stuck. This is a good time to trust that the money you spend on coaching, books or with a counselor isn't just about the relationship itself. Venus in your sector of property signals that your investment is mostly going to be in you.

Virgo

You have to be in the right mood and mindset to feel the love that's in your life. The Venus trine Pluto transit brings together passion and your purpose. You may be finding that a person in your life helps you to know yourself better. Today is designed for you to explore who you are as a person in and out of a romantic relationship. You may find that you're able to roll with the changes a lot easier than you used to do. That's the cool thing about love; it changes people, including you!

Libra

When Venus is in your twelfth house, it feels like you're working through love that is borderline enemy territory. There's an elusiveness to the love that is expressed to you, and it may even remind you of wounds you've experienced during childhood. Today's Venus trine Pluto transit is the big reveal. You not only see what areas of your relationship are triggering your deep wounds, but because Pluto is a healer, you may also notice what you need to do to make things better. Big hugs.

Scorpio

Friends don't let friends make poor choices, but when it comes to love, you may be throwing your hands up in the air helplessly as you watch a friend get treated badly. During the Venus trine Pluto transit, one last attempt to explain what you see could become their breakthrough moment.

You may hit a nerve in the right way this time around and give a friend the permission they need to stand up for themselves and break up with a person who doesn't deserve to have them.

Sagittarius

Money is a big topic for you during this time of year, and when Venus, the planet that rules income, is in your house of career, you're feeling optimistic. In fact, today, when Venus speaks to Pluto, who is in your house of money, you'll feel like you have what you need to get back into the dating world without all the insecurity that comes with being financially strapped.

This is a great time to look at the life you want to live and begin to project it into the world. You may attract a partner with complementary or like-mindedness when it comes to financial matters. Slay.

Capricorn

You're ready for a love adventure, and you may have been holding off, hoping that your partner would initiate the idea. However, today's Venus trine Pluto transit pushes you to make the first move.

Maybe a trip to meet your parents or a getaway cruise to explore life away from home is on the horizon. Do the research and find the deals, then bring the itinerary to your significant other to see what they think. Bon Voyage!

Aquarius

Secrets can bring you closer together, and some can cause you to see your significant other in such a negative light that you can't unsee their flaws. During the Venus trine Pluto transit, a thing may be revealed that leaves you pondering the validity or ability to take your relationship to the next level.

This can be an intense time right now, but the trine aspect of today's energy means that things flow together nicely. If you hold off a bit, you may discover that you can work through things as a couple. The secret that hurts your heart may be the one that also makes you unstoppable as a couple.

Pisces

Sometimes, you have to pick your partner over your friends, and you may have to choose your relationship over a job. The Venus trine Pluto transit will help to put things into perspective.

You may be working hard on building your career, and yet it's at the expense of your relationship. This is a time to look at your priorities and decide what you really want to do. You may not want what you think you wanted in the past, and that's OK.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.