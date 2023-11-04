Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For November 5

Your one-card tarot horoscope for November 5, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's in store for you this Sunday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You've come too far in this world not to find a place where you are successful. Life may be hard right now, and the world's darkness can make it difficult to see the end of this journey.

Don't give up hope, Aries. You're a little warrior fighter. You're doing a great job, and the more you stick to your path, the greater your reward will be. Coming soon!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

An old flame may come into your life. Just as you start to put your life back together, it's as if an ex senses your strength growing and boom! ... they come back in asking for a second chance. It's not like you turn your back on someone you once loved, but right now, tread carefully.

Be sure that you want to rekindle the flame that extinguished the last time you were together. You don't want to be the one holding a torch of love all by yourself again if their efforts are insincere.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

You're being impatient. You're ready to close the door just as the light of hope begins to beam. You're so quick with deciding things, and while that works out well in the workplace, it's not a good idea at this time.

You are so close to what you want. Do you really think you shouldn't be a bit more patient? All the energy and effort you put into this project could be in vain if you decide to close the door and turn your back at this time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are so driven. No one really knows what makes you so ambitious, but today, nothing is going to stop you from reaching your goal. You want what you want so badly that you can taste it.

You feel that this mission in your heart is not impossible. That's why when everyone else is telling you to quit, you hang in there. It's now or never, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You're not feeling wholly insecure, but there is a part of you that wonders why everyone else is doing great, and you're not where you want to be.

You don't want to give in to the idea that there's bad karma in your life. Yet, on this day, it's a good idea to be reflective and see what you can improve and what you cannot.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Why in such a rush? No, you don't have all the time in the world, but if something is meant for you, you don't have to be in a big hurry.

The universe knows timing is part of the process. Your heart and mind need to prepare for what you're about to do. You're building character, and that's as important as saving time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

When something is taboo to you, you may find it holds more value because it's off-limits. Today, you will need to exercise resistance to the things that you know aren't a good idea.

At first, it may be tempting to reach for what you think is desirable. But rather than take a turn in the wrong direction, it's best to rethink your position and hold off.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't jump to conclusions. You have been thinking that maybe it's time to set sail and end a relationship that has potential but is moving too slowly for you.

You've not had 'the talk,' and you don't see signs of that coming your way. A little patience can be a good thing, though, if you're unsure that breaking up is really what you want.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Follow your heart, Sag. You see someone out there with all the traits and characteristics of a person you want to be with. You may be dating someone right now and feeling torn. Do you remain loyal to this person or see what's out there?

The truth is that if you're unhappy or on the fence with your current partner, it's unfair to you both. You have to listen to your heart and do what's best for you when you feel it's right.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good vibes only, right, Capricorn? Things are going so well for you and your family that it's hard to believe this is real life. It's time for you to live in the moment and truly cherish what you have right now. Life will just keep getting better and better. This is your time to shine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Self-doubt is normal. You feel like you're unsure what the future holds for you. Your prayers don't seem to be answered, and you have no idea when they will be. Today's tarot card, The Star, is here to let you know that things are often the quietest before a change takes place. Your miracle is coming, and you simply have to believe with faith that what's meant for you will be for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card The Hierophant

Do you keep things the way that they are, or is it time for change? Right now, you need wisdom. You need someone to talk into your life with honesty and clarity. You have so much yet to learn, and a wise friend with experience can be the one to help. Their advice or perspective can be a light to your day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.