Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For November 2

Your one-card tarot horoscope for November 2, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's in store for you this Thursday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

It's time to hit the reset button. Not only have you been gifted a new month, but the Page of Wands tarot card indicates a fresh start in other areas of your life. It's normal to feel uncertain about where to begin. With a little bit of time, you'll find your rhythm. Now, it may feel rocky, but soon, you'll catch your stride.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You love the finer things in life. Good food, art, and the things that reveal a locale's culture. You have always wanted to see the world, and with the King of Wands tarot card, there's a call toward international travel. With a passport in your hand, you're ready to set sail. Pick a dream spot and make plans.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You're a thinker, Gemini, and today, you may have a spark of innovation. A brilliant idea will come to you from out of the blue. The Page of Cups will motivate you to roll with your vision. It's not every day that you get a cool thought that feels right for you to try out. Today opens doors to new adventures, and you're so into it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You know what it's like not to have nice things, which is why you're so deadset on working harder than everyone else at work. You're here for financial independence. You don't mind the hard work. In fact, you're so proud of how far you've come. The luxurious life is for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Life brings changes, and when you see the Death card, one may already be in the works. You're going through a type of transition period in your life. You're going to outgrow people, places and situations so that you can grow into new ones. You will miss the old you to a certain extent, but the new you will be worth everything you're going through right now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You may start to think about the worst-case scenario and worry that a situation will take you down a path you don't want to go. When you feel like you can't control your future, it will foster fear. And, when you can't decide how others will respond, it hinders trust. Today, push fear and worry aside. Live in the moment instead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Why wish upon a star to have your deepest secret come true for you? You have been given an opportunity to follow your heart and do so with work performed by your own hands. You can wait for something to manifest for you, or you can make your dreams come true. The Nine of Cups tarot card indicates that no matter which path you take, you're in control of your future and your destiny.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

There's a time and place for comfort, but when you want to grow, you can push yourself beyond your comfort zone. The purpose of keeping things the same is so you can rest, catch your breath and think about what you want the future to be. The Two of Pentacles can signal that you need to pause and reflect. If you rush ahead without clarity or vision, you may misapply your efforts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

What is your life's purpose? Do you know what you're meant to do? It's always a good idea to know what brings meaning into your life. Meaning will be what keeps you driven during tough times. Knowing what satisfies your heart helps you to know what to reject and what to focus on each day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Don't worry about disappointing someone if you decide not to answer your cell phone or text messages immediately. If you need to unplug from the world, it's nice but unnecessary to do so with a big social media announcement. As long as the people who need to reach out know how to do so, you're off the hook. Today is a day for spiritual pursuits, and quieting your life is the starting point.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

It's such an emotional time right now. You feel a lot of emotions, and they take time to process. You don't have to know everything. Today, you are here simply to feel and be a human being with sensitivity, empathy and a big heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Lucky you. Someone has been paying attention to your amazing work ethic. You are someone people can depend on. Taking things to a higher level in your personal life requires a lot of skill and know-how. You're doing it, and there's so much to be proud about.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.