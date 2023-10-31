The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On November 1

Your one-card tarot horoscope for November 1, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's in store for you this Wednesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, November 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You can find your voice, Aries. Today is the day when you need to stand up for yourself. When you're treated wrongly, it's not your role to pretend or ignore the behavior of others. It may not stop until you call it out. What if they don't even realize they are doing something that bothers you? You can be firm yet gentle. Try to get your point across.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You've got a lot on your plate, Taurus. It's good to diversify, but it's even better to do one thing very well. Today, you may need to reset your priorities. You might think you can get it all done today, but rather than do many things and get nothing done, why not pick one or two and get them completed well?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

A new day is here, and with it comes the insight that you need. It's amazing how the universe works. You're going about your day, and then you get a nudge about a problem you must listen to. Wisdom is always speaking, and today, you may hear her voice loud and clear.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

It's time to get your passport ready. The King of Wands indicates a trip or international vacation is on the horizon. If you've never traveled overseas, this can be an exciting experience for you. If you want to plan a trip for the near future, consider a cruise to a place you've always wanted to go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You have been given so much, and now you are ready to share what you have with others. Your generosity is so touching. People will see your acts of kindness as something admirable. Give to the causes that make your heart feel good about your choices. For you, charity has become a lifestyle.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Every decision you make helps you to see that you're on the right path. Even when you take a wrong turn, you find the universe intervenes and helps you to become more aware. You have a purpose in life, and you're here to fulfill it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sometimes, people try their hardest to trip you up. It's as if they enjoy watching you go through a miserable time. You try to be nice and kind, and then a person simply decides to stab you in the back while smiling in your face. Today, you may see a 'devil' in your midst as they work hard to sabotage your good work. If you sense something is off, don't ignore your feelings. Trust yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

You have to think about who it is you want to be. Each day, you are met with an opportunity to change. You may not like the work that is ahead of you, but with each choice you make, things start to take a turn in a better direction. Your life is as strong as your individual and collective decisions. Choose wisely.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You don't have to have it all. You can take things in small batches and see how it goes. Moderation is often the key to your success. You can test the waters and then, if things don't work, change your approach. You can always commit to a matter later when the circumstances feel more appropriate for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You made choices based on the information you had at the time. If you knew what you know now, you would have picked differently. Try not to beat yourself up over the past. Things can't change what happened, but you have learned and grow as a result.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You always seem to figure things out. No matter what problem you face, it's you who seems to know what to do and how to make things better. You may feel like you're lost without knowing how to solve a problem, but believe in yourself. Whatever it is you need tomorrow, you'll discover it with time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are so ready to love a person with all your heart. You have been holding back for this moment, and now that you've finally found someone who means the world to you, you're not going to waste time. You want to show and be loved — that is all you desire.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.