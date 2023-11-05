Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of November 6 - 12, 2023

Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for November 6 - 12, 2023. This week plans on keeping us on our toes, even if we think that we're due for a vacation or even a rest. No such luck, folks and while each one of us here will receive a reading for the week, one thing we will all share is that knowledge that 'it ain't over until it's over.'

Boom! We start the week off with the confusion and problematic communication that comes with the transit of Venus trine Pluto, Moon square Mercury and Moon opposition Saturn. Thankfully, November 7 smooths things out for us and gives us a little hope in the departments of love and romance.

We are gliding along rapidly with Libra in Venus. As Mercury enters Sagittarius towards the week's end, we might find that whatever it is that we got ourselves into this week, we somehow put together the idea that it's all going to work out. We will be leaving the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, on a good note. However, as the Scorpio Moon wanes and the Jupiter Moon gives us a breather.

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

OK, Aries, you're off to a good start, even though that start may be something that's only 'good' in your mind. You have some very strong feelings about how you want to get certain things done. This could cover topics that range from your love life to all of your social endeavors. Family matters will be of concern to you this week. You should not be surprised if you find yourself at odds with one particular family member.

Being someone who doesn't mind upsetting the balance, you will find that during November 6 - 12, 2023, you may be tempted to speak up and speak your mind. Mercury energy surrounds you as well as Mars does. When you get it into your head that you're right. You aren't leaving the room until everyone hears you out. You won't be diminished by the opinions of others, even if you end up losing a battle.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Think about how you need to handle yourself on November 9, as Mercury's sextile to Pluto may just push you to your limits, Aries. You are a firm believer in that which makes sense to you, and someone else's opinion won't put you off. Still, you might need to watch how far you push it, as you may just end up pushing yourself right out of a primo opportunity. Keep your head on.

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

What you may see happening this week, November 6 - 12, 2023, is that you form an opinion that is not totally researched and what that ends up getting you is an argument that you might not want to engage in. You have your opinions, it's true, and while you're entitled to them, you may end up feeling a little too proud about what you've decided upon. The problem here is that you may be naive about what you're pushing.

That whole idea of research? It's a good idea. Don't get into a war with someone just because you found a cool turn of phrase that lets you think you're actually right about something. During Mercury square Saturn, you may end up showing others that you're more of a fool than an expert. Don't fight battles that you can't win, Taurus. Don't engage with people who know more about the topic you're fighting about than you.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 10 brings you Mercury in Sagittarius, which will help relax you and let you feel that whatever trouble you cause yourself, you'll be OK because you know that someone loves you. That might be where you make your biggest mistake. Don't be pushy and arrogant simply because you feel you have someone at home who will enable you. Mind your words this week, Taurus.

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

You will find that during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, it's time to get out of your head and into action. You'll see that your tendency to wander off into dreamland may be what has you missing out on some real-life opportunities. Now, on the one hand, you feel as though you'll go at your own sweet time and move at your own pace because, well, that's just you ... but on the other hand, you will see some proof positive that action is required.

You have to understand that this week isn't providing you with time off. You are under the pressure of having to accomplish something, and what you need to achieve is just part of what life is about: work. You can't resent it, and you can't think that it's just going to go away if you ignore it. You've got a lot of Neptune energy around you, letting you think that you can ignore responsibilities ... you can't. Make a move, Gemini.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You will find that the trouble starts on November 6, with Moon square Mercury and Mercury trine Neptune both pulling on your psyche. The last thing you want is to feel like you're under pressure, but what happens during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, is that the more you push responsibility aside, the more it grows and grows, demanding your attention. Just do what you need to do and get it out of the way, Gemini. Just do it already.

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

While this week, November 6 - 12, 2023, promises to be one that really brings you some stellar results, you may be reminded here or there that you need to stay on the ball with everything, as life is a very fragile thing and the good fortune that will be so apparent for you during the week is that which could easily evaporate if you're not conscious of it. You need to pay attention to your environment during this time, Cancer. Don't take everything for granted.

November 7 is definitely going to be your best day of the week, but it's also going to present you with the idea of true compromise. Sun sextile Moon shows you that you can have so much, but that there is a price to pay and that if you want to keep your 'good thing' going, then you're going to have to get down to the basics and start taking responsibility for your partner. This is more than likely romantic.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: As mentioned, the 7th is important, but you'll be tempted to reject the idea of compromise on November 9, as the transit of Mercury sextile Pluto makes you wonder if compromise is something you want to bother with. Can you still have what you want without having to give much in return? That's your lesson for the week, Cancer. The Libra Moon on the 9th is going to show you that you need to bring in more balance.

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

What happens now and then, with you, Leo, is that you recognize that you've done a good thing, and then you go about waiting for kudos as if doing a good thing must come with a session of compliments and praises. During the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, you're going to see that you are a little needier than usual when it comes to desiring attention. So when you don't get what you want, you may end up sulking and disappointed.

The good that you've done this week is the kind that you do alone, and what this has you feeling is that because you've 'upgraded' yourself, you expect those around you, especially your romantic partner, to stop what they are doing and notice your brand new shiny self. They may do that. In fact, they may just enjoy everything about you, but you might not find their attention to be 'good' enough.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Your most confusing day will be November 6, when you try to communicate your feelings to the person you are in a relationship with, only to see that they are interested in something else and that 'something else' takes them away from noticing all of your good work. You may end up cursing at them and then instantly regretting your choice of words. You are up and down during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023.

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

You'll be OK this week, Virgo, as you have much going for you in terms of astrologically beneficial transits. With the Moon in Virgo coming your way on the first day of the week, November 6, you'll find that you're pretty much in control of your thoughts, your work, your mind and your schedule. While this week may not bring you the great romance you may want, you're pretty much content to sit back and enjoy November 6 - 12, 2023, for what it is.

You're recently coming off of a major victory, which is more than likely something to do with work or finance. So you're not as concerned with love and romance as you might be during any other week. That's not to say you won't find yourself saying a little too much to your romantic partner just to rile them up, as if this is part of your job, too. You like to ruffle feathers, and you'll be doing so this week. It's not as if your partner isn't used to it already, though.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 9 is the day you'll have to watch yourself, as this is the day that mixes romance and heartache if you're not careful. With Moon conjunct Venus during Mercury sextile Pluto, you may end up giving your romantic partner all the unsolicited advice they can handle. Keyword: unsolicited. It might be a good day to restrain yourself, Virgo.

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Surprisingly enough, the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, is going to go relatively smoothly for you, with an emphasis on 'relatively.' That basically implies that while things like love, romance and passion are hitting excellent notes, other things in your life require some immediate attention. It's hard for you to concentrate on anything else, however, as love seems to take up all the slots for this week's attention.

What you may want to avoid is getting ahead of yourself. Don't let your love life let you think that everything else can wait. While it's fantastic that you are experiencing a wonderful period of time in your romance, you still have bills to pay and people to answer to. Don't resent this; this is life. We have to multitask; we can't just lay in bed all week long, lounging around with our romantic partners, even though that does sound blissful.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Wake-up calls come on November 8, as the transits of Moon sextile Mars and Moon trine Uranus come to upset your blissful paradise. Do not worry; you'll be able to pick up where you left off, but you must come to understand that you've got a life and a job to maintain. Don't slack on your responsibilities during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023.

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

You may feel as though you are being tossed and turned during the many Pluto transits that are upon you this week, November 6 - 12, 2023, but you'll do just fine as long as you keep your eyes on the prize. What's going on this week is a big one. You have much to accomplish, and there's something that you have due. There's a goal date that looms before you, and it's all you can think about.

You're going to see that your passion is what fuels your ability to stay focused. You may even see that co-workers are jealous of you, in so much as they have never been able to accomplish as much as you do in so little an amount of time. Still, this is who you are, and you don't always devote yourself to everything in the same way as you will during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023. You are focused and clear-headed, and that's exactly what gets you from A to B in record time.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 10 is more than likely going to be the day when you recognize the end is near. You are so close to accomplishing what you've set out for, and during Mercury in Sagittarius, you finally feel as though it's all been worth your time and effort. You spend a lot of energy this week doing the best you can, Scorpio, and it will be rewarded and appreciated.

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

This week allows you to concentrate on what you have to do in order to feel as though this entire year has been worth it. While you're only looking at the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, there's something about this week that sort of encapsulates the entire year for you. You have only recently started to think of this as one gigantic competition, and you know now that you will end up a winner.

You feel that you've never received the kind of opportunity that you've been handed until this week. You are more than gracious for the opportunity to show 'them' who you really are, finally. You are dead serious when it comes to work. Love is there, and you'll get to it, but first, you want to work on yourself, and during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, you'll actually put that into a working plan.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Mercury in Sagittarius happens on November 10, and it will be on this day that you'll feel it's all starting to fit into place. What you have isn't necessarily what anyone else in the world has or wants, but you feel that it's your duty to grab your dream and live it out. You feel more hopeful this week than you ever have before, and who can beat that?

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

You may find that you're doing two things this week: you are intensely driven to meet your goals, while you are simultaneously feeling glum about how certain things in your life didn't exactly pan out. You thought that by now, November 6 - 12, 2023, you'd be in a better position than you're in now, or rather ... a different position. What you have isn't bad at all, but it's the lack of change that may disturb you this week.

You feel good and healthy, and that helps, as health issues were a scare for you at one point earlier in the year, so all is well on that front. However, the fact that you feel good and strong makes you want to see more happening in your life. When all you perceive is sameness, you start to feel restless and a little annoyed with yourself. November 6 - 12, 2023, has you bringing back some of your old self.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Take a look at your feelings on November 8, Capricorn, as you may feel a twinge of regret or regression. You don't want to go backward, that's for sure, as you know you've done much to move forward. What troubles you, however, is that during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, Mercury sextile Pluto reminds you of the change you simply have not accomplished ... yet.

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

There's a lot you don't want to look at during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023. so much of it has to do with your appearance, your health and your love life. You have told yourself again and again, throughout the year, that you don't need to compare yourself to anyone else and that who you are is exactly who you should be ... and of course, you'd be right. However, that doesn't mean you believe it.

What's happening right now is that you're getting the 'end of year' blues, and those blues have you feeling as if you are not good enough. The last time you entertained that idea was the day you told yourself that's not the way to live your life. Yet, it's the end of the year, and here you are in November, feeling as though you're unworthy of ... what? Love? Being paid attention to? Making money?

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Moon trine Uranus helps you kid yourself into not taking action, and that happens on November 8. What this means is that you know you need to do something about the issues that disturb you. Your sense of denial is so strong that you let it lead you into another year of pretending that everything is OK. It's not. You need change, and you need to start facing that.

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

While it feels nice to receive the kind of attention that you've been getting over the last few weeks, you may start to wonder if getting attention is actually something you want. You may have told someone that it would be nice if so-and-so reached out to you, and now that this person has tried to connect with you, you'll find that during November 6 - 12, 2023, you really don't care that they did. You're just as content, 'not having to answer the phone.'

What you'll learn about yourself this week, Pisces, is that you are much less interested in being social than you lead on to be. You played the part of the neglected family member for so long that you started to think this was a role you needed to uphold. In truth, you don't want your sacred space invaded. You don't need to hear from 'certain' people, and you really don't mind NOT having company.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You are happy to be on your own and living with your own set of happy memories. You'll find that on November 6, right at the top of the week, so much will become quite apparent to you where this is concerned. Being honest with yourself makes sense, and it only has to make sense to you, Pisces. This is a week of interesting self-discovery, and in your private way, it will bring you great joy and freedom.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.