Love Horoscope For October 30, 2023 — Venus Trine Pluto

The change we need to make love work will have to come from within ourselves.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 29, 2023
Photo: Yunustug From Studio Turkey Via Canva
Venus trine Pluto is the major transit for the day. Here's how this impacts your love horoscope on October 30, 2023, by zodiac sign.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 30, 2023:
Aries
Regret is a teacher, Aries. You can't go back and erase what you wished you had not done, but during Venus trine Pluto, you can learn from mistakes. You grow more understanding today, and as a result, you become a better person.
Taurus
Don't be hard on yourself, Taurus. You can be judgmental sometimes, and when your high expectations fall short, you feel unhappy. Love is constantly moving and changing. Learn to grow and adjust to the dynamic.
Gemini
Guilt takes on a new form today when Venus trines Pluto. You feel remorse for the things you may have done and for what you could have done differently. It's all water under the bridge. Tomorrow is a new day.
Cancer
Be of service toward others, Cancer. There are so many opportunities to show your loving kindness. Take advantage of each, as you don't know what tomorrow will bring. Today is all that matters.
Leo
Have empathy towards others, Leo. You have an opportunity to show people your softer side. You wear your heart on your sleeve. You aren't afraid to let people know that your heart has been touched when you are kind and soft to those you love.
Virgo
Be thankful. There's something so wonderful about showering someone with gratitude. Being grateful for what you have and how you experience life speaks volumes of the type of person you are. Thank you goes a long way today.
Libra
Love is growth, and romance is a chance to spread your wings and fly. Today, you get to demonstrate how you've mastered a few lessons in your life. You reveal that you have been paying attention, and you're ready to change into the person you know you can be.
Scorpio
Love has a purpose. There's something vital for you to accomplish in this life, and it may even involve love. You may be ready to share your thoughts about what your future holds. During Venus trine Pluto, your planetary ruler, your heart is exposed. You're in the right place.
Sagittarius
You're putting your foot down, Sagittarius. You've made a hard decision during this Venus trine Pluto transit, and that's you'l no longer allow yourself to be treated in a way that makes you feel sad. It's a big step in the right direction. Today was made for boundary setting and letting people go if they can't honor you in the way you honor them.
Capricorn
There's freedom in love. You have an opportunity to move and grow with a person, so talks about becoming exclusive could come up today. You don't have to try too hard to make a relationship work if it's written in the stars. Instead, you can be free to be yourself and watch things transform into a beautiful, vibrant relationship.
Aquarius
You love being single. At first you may have thought a breakup would mean days of loneliness and sorry. However, it's been kind of eye-opening and fun. During this Venus trine Pluto transit, imagine what you want the future to hold and then see it. It's time for you to embrace your happiness. The death of one relationship ushers in a new one. You may be sad today, but tomorrow brings newfounded happiness.
Pisces
Relationships are so important, but there needs to be a balance between the one you have with yourself. It's essential to never love someone to the point where you lose yourself in the process. When times are tough, it's the you that you know yourself to be that helps you stay strong and loving. Me time is an essential part of this dynamic.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.