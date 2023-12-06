What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest This December Now That Neptune Retrograde Has Ended

Your dreams are your connection to the divine realm as you are given inspiration and ideas connected to your soul path. As the year begins to wind down, take a moment to reflect on what the journey of the past eleven months has represented and light some cedar incense to ground yourself.

Release the idea that you are meant to be anywhere other than where you are now, and breathe deep as you return to your dreams and the faith that you can create all you desire.

December is a month full of twists and turns of fate. Venus entered Scorpio, Mercury re-entered Capricorn where it will retrograde later this month, and Neptune ended its retrograde period while in Pisces.

As the calendar year ends, the universe is moving you closer to understanding the purpose of events in your life as you are reminded that without dreams, life is meaningless.

Neptune rules all aspects of dreams, hope, faith and unconditional love. While in retrograde, it helped you see the truth necessary to plan your next steps. Its focus left you feeling unclear about what you genuinely want and lacking in the hope of making it happen.

Neptune retrograde ending while it joins Saturn in this spiritual and dreamy water sign can restore hope. It gives you the plan necessary to realign yourself with your dreams and set your sights on what could be if you believe anything is possible.

Elements For Your Rituals, December 2023

While the calendar year is set to shift to a new year, the astrological year is just beginning to move through its final chapters for its new beginning in March 2024. Be gentle with yourself as you end 2023, knowing that you may not have the things in place you'd hoped for, as there is a difference between the time humans have designed versus that of the universe and the spiritual world.

Focus on finding peace within yourself and embracing the dreams you have for your life instead of talking yourself out of what you are divinely meant to do. Everything happens in perfect timing; it's just that sometimes, we are moving in alignment with a far bigger plan than what we can conceive of.

Here's what your zodiac sign can manifest in December now that Neptune retrograde has ended.

Aries: Intuition

December Monthly Affirmation: I honor my intuition as a connection to my higher self.

Neptune, direct in Pisces, inspires you to follow your intuition as you trust yourself again. Begin by writing your affirmation down, then fold it toward you three times. When ready, anoint the paper with frankincense essential oil and place an amethyst on top of it. Repeat your affirmation while you wrap it with a violet ribbon, then put it under your pillow.

Taurus: New Connections

December Monthly Affirmation: I am attracting new beneficial connections into my life.

So many new connections are coming into your life to help you make your dreams a reality, as Neptune stations direct in Pisces. Create a daily morning routine, placing fluorite into a cup of mint tea as you say aloud what you want to manifest. Repeat your affirmation as you enjoy your tea and feel yourself embodying the energy of creation.

Gemini: Career Direction

December Monthly Affirmation: I am focused and connected to my soul as I embrace a new career direction.

Set an intention to embrace a new direction in your career as Neptune stations direct in Pisces. Begin by writing your affirmation onto a paper bill, then sprinkle a bit of cinnamon inside of it. Repeat your affirmation as you roll it up and place it in the soil next to a basil plant.

Cancer: Future Possibilities

December Monthly Affirmation: I am excited about the new and unique possibilities of my future.

Open yourself up to incredible possibilities in your future as Neptune stations direct in Pisces this December. Begin by writing down your affirmation, then fold it toward you three times. Place this inside a jar of honey with rose petals to help you sweeten your taste for new experiences. Repeat your affirmation each time you add it to your favorite beverage.

Leo: Passionate Transformation

December Monthly Affirmation: I am open to receiving the love I have always desired.

December hosts an opportunity for a passionate transformation as Neptune stations direct in Pisces. Create an intention jar using parsley, rose petals, cloves and something personal of yours to anchor the ritual, then fill the jar with water. Repeat your affirmation as you store it on a west-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Pisces.

Virgo: Romantic Love

December Monthly Affirmation: I trust that the love I am building will last forever.

As Neptune stations direct in Pisces, soften your heart and practice greater trust in your romantic relationship. Create an essential oil blend using lavender, verbena and sage. Repeat your affirmation as you massage the trust oil blend into your skin, paying attention to your heart chakra.

Libra: Determination

December Monthly Affirmation: I am determined to honor my dreams and live my life authentically.

Assert your inner confidence as you embrace your determination to create your dream life while Neptune stations direct in Pisces. Begin by lighting a red candle in front of a mirror and then sit down. Repeat your affirmation as you gaze at yourself, and then place a tiger's eye in your palm to help you find whatever you need to make your dreams a reality.

Scorpio: A Happy New Beginning

December Monthly Affirmation: I am beginning a new chapter in my life full of happiness.

Focus on creating a new beginning of pure happiness while Neptune stations direct in Pisces. Begin by collecting a gardening pot and a peony bulb, symbolizing new beginnings. Place your written affirmation in the soil before the bulb, then cover both with the soil. Repeat your affirmation as you sprinkle a bit of cinnamon and marigold petals over it for happiness and good luck.

Sagittarius: Truth

December Monthly Affirmation: I am receiving the truth and open to healing my closest relationships.

As Neptune stations direct in Pisces, focus on opening yourself to the truth of your healing. Create a sacred salt scrub using salt for protection, lemon zest for truth and lavender for peace. Repeat your affirmation as you use it in the shower daily during December.

Capricorn: Hope

December Monthly Affirmation: I am embracing hope as a tool to create the life of my dreams.

Let yourself have hope that what is ahead of you is far more impressive than anything you've had to leave behind as Neptune stations direct in Pisces. Begin by writing down your affirmation, then place it in an offering bowl. When you're ready, add in saffron, sage and lavender. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn it, then scatter the ashes around your front steps or in indoor potted plants.

Aquarius: Financial Abundance

December Monthly Affirmation: I am a magnet for financial abundance as I honor my inner worth.

Honor your inner worth as you are inspired to create greater financial abundance while Neptune stations direct in Pisces. Bring a cup of water to a boil, let basil, cinnamon and cloves steep for about five minutes. Once ready, dip a coin into the mixture and let it dry. Repeat your affirmation, then place the coin into your wallet, ensuring you don't use it to purchase anything.

Pisces: Soul Growth

December Monthly Affirmation: I surrender to the divine knowing of my soul and the eternal faith that everything happens precisely as it is meant to.

Step into the growth of aligning more closely with your soul as Neptune stations direct in your zodiac sign of Pisces. Begin by creating a soul charm using something personal of yours, sage, rosemary and a cinnamon stick. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the items with a violet ribbon, and then place them in your purse or clothing to keep with you to inspire new growth and connections.

