Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 22, 2023

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

There are times when you need to go out and rule the world, and then there are days meant for quiet reflection and spiritual pursuits. The Hermit tarot card is letting you know that reflection is where the magic is for you today. Spend a little time alone to recenter and connect with your heart once more.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

There's a creative energy flowing in your life and it's coming from the people you have surrounded yourself with. Your friendships are there to inspire you. Make time to get together for dinner or order pizza and hang out at home together. The Three of Cups tarot card is a good sign that company is in store for your weekend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You are an initiator of all things. The Knight of Swords tarot card is a sign of ambition. You're ready to get things moving in the right direction. You are eager to begin, and if you don't know where to start, you will soon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Follow your heart, Cancer. The Queen of Pentacles is letting you know that yes, the bills need to get paid, but you can also follow your heart's desires. A passion project or a hobby may be what you need to bring in a little extra cash flow into your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

You're working it, Leo. You're on the way to the top. Your career is going to boom. The World tarot card is a lucky one to get. If you have anything you need or want to do, try to make time for it today. Delaying won't hinder your luck, but this day can be the most powerful for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

You can't control everyone, but you can control yourself. As the Wheel of Fortune tarot card indicates, there's a randomness to life right now. So keep moving forward. There's much to be said about being at the right place and the right time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

The law can work for you in a positive way. A legal matter may feel intimidating or overwhelming. But you shouldn't run or hide from it. Instead, remain proactive. File the claim. Hire the lawyer, or ask an attorney for advice and see what's your best course of action.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

It's amazing what you can do once you set your mind to it. You learn something important about yourself today. You see your areas of weakness and your areas of strength. You find out that you are more resilient when you release the need to control life. Today rather than take matters in your own hands, let go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

A door of opportunity opens, not once but twice. You are given two amazing choices that you can pick from and both look equally amazing. This tarot card is letting you know that you need to get crystal clear on your needs so you can intentionally follow the path meant for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

There's a process you have to go through once you decide to end a chapter in your life. There's a space now that needs to be filled by a new endeavor. You can see this ending as a gift allowing you to pick something new to fill your time. It's a chance to start over.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many amazing talents that it's easy to become distracted by the next great thing. You might even think that because you're good at something you have to do it. Not at all. You can say no. Do what you really feel called to do. All those great traits can be applied to your work even if they only are used one time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're learning to be a student of life over and over again. The more you open your mind to fresh ideas the deeper and more insightful your entire being becomes. This tarot card reveals that your empathetic nature is expanding, and you're able to feel compassion for all people.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.