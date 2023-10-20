What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On October 21, 2023

Let yourself embrace an energy of gratitude and ease today as you relax into the energies and trust that everything is happening as it's meant to. Light some rose incense and brew a cup of vanilla tea as you set aside time to connect with your heart and find peace within the present moment.

Saturday, October 21, marks the halfway point between the two eclipses that will occur this month. With the first eclipse in Libra on Saturday, October 14, and the next happening in a week, you must pause and reflect on what has come up for you. While Venus in Virgo harmoniously unites with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus, helping you manifest an abundant life, the First Quarter Moon rises in Capricorn, signaling a valuable time to trust yourself.

Regardless of how things have progressed in October or how unexpected they might have seemed, everything is happening at divine timing. The two-week window between eclipses is when anything can happen, and timelines tend to shift. At this halfway point, you are being guided to trust yourself and what you feel called to pursue. Follow the desires of your heart as you manifest everything you've always wanted. Nothing can stop you from living and creating what you've always been passionate about; you only need to return to your divine power to see that even when things don't go as planned, the universe will always work in your favor.

Elements for your October 21 rituals

Leading Energy: Taurus, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Heart

Herbs: Mint, Thyme and Ginger

Essential Oils: Eucalyptus, Rosemary and Ylang Ylang

Crystals: Rose Quartz for heart connection, Aventurine for luck and Jade for abundance

Incense: Vanilla

What your zodiac sign can manifest on October 21, 2023

Aries: Self-Worth

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am worthy of all I desire and dream of.

Focus on enhancing your self-worth while Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Create an abundance spray using plain witch hazel and sage, basil and rose essences. Repeat your affirmation as you spray yourself and your bed.

Taurus: Trust

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily Affirmation: I trust in myself to seize new opportunities and experiences.

Embrace a deep trust within yourself and the universe while Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Begin by writing down your affirmation, and then sprinkle a bit of cinnamon in it while you fold it toward you three times. Repeat your affirmation while placing it beneath a blue candle.

Gemini: Intuitive Dreams

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am honoring the truth of my intuitive dreams, allowing them to help me manifest all I desire.

Let yourself reconnect to your powerful intuition while Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Before bed, create tea using lavender and mint. Repeat your affirmation while it steeps, sending the energy into it and then enjoy it in bed while focusing on an energy of relaxation and reconnection.

Cancer: A Soul Wish

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am manifesting a secret wish of my soul.

Believe in yourself and all your soul's little wishes as Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus to help you manifest them. Collect three white rose petals and write your affirmation down on each one. Repeat your affirmation as you return one to the earth, one to the wind and the other to water.

Leo: A Promotion

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily Affirmation: I will be offered the promotion I seek because I have worked to earn it.

Manifest the promotion or career opportunity you've been seeking while Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Repeat your affirmation as you tuck a basil leaf into your wallet or place one behind a nameplate on your desk at work.

Virgo: Opportunity For Travel

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily Affirmation: I deserve to enrich my soul through travel.

Focus on attracting new opportunities for travel while Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Begin by collecting or printing out a sample airline ticket, and then fold it toward you three times. Repeat your affirmation as you place it in an offering dish with sage, basil and thyme to burn safely.

Libra: Passion

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am embracing a more extraordinary passion for my life.

Let yourself return to your passionate nature with a zest for life as Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Create an intention jar using your written affirmation, parsley, rosemary and rose petals. Repeat your affirmation as you seal the jar with red wax, then place it on a north-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Taurus.

Scorpio: Romantic Growth

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am attracting a healthy growth-orientated romantic relationship.

Set an intention for romantic growth while Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus, helping bring new opportunities into your life. Write a love letter to a prospective or current partner describing what you're grateful for in the relationship. Once you're ready, repeat your affirmation as you fold it toward you three times and then bury it in the soil beneath a rose or basil plant.

Sagittarius: Dedication

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am dedicated to nurturing my soul and caring for myself in the ways I need.

Dedicate yourself to the physical, emotional or spiritual self-care you need as Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Create a nurturing salve using coconut oil and the essence of lemon and rose. Repeat your affirmation as you place a piece of citrine in the salve and then massage it into your chakra points.

Capricorn: Divine Happiness

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily Affirmation: I deserve to live a life of complete joy.

Allow yourself to embrace divine happiness while Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus, helping you to manifest all you desire. Begin by lighting a yellow candle, then hold a piece of citrine over it. Repeat your affirmation while you anoint the crystal with mint essential oil and place it in your clothing throughout the day.

Aquarius: A Peaceful Home

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily Affirmation: I am grateful for the home and family I have created.

Embrace a feeling of gratitude and peace for all you have created in your domestic life while Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Begin by creating an offering of salt, cinnamon and lavender. Repeat your affirmation as you scatter your offering around your front steps.

Pisces: Speaking Your Heart

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am committed to honoring my truth by speaking from the heart.

Align yourself with your truth as you commit to speaking from your heart while Venus in Virgo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Begin by cleansing your energy with vanilla incense, then collect the ashes. Repeat your affirmation while you use the ashes of the incense to draw a heart on your chest, helping you to honor your truth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.