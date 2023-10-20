October 21, 2023 One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Saturday may feel intense for all of us due to the Last Quarter Moon in the sky. Find out what your day holds on October 21, 2023 using a tarot card reading. Here's you can pay attention to by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Picky, picky. Here you are, Aries. Receiving a message that could have been handed to you by the gods themselves. However, this tarot card reveals that you might be a bit judgmental when it comes to the delivery of what you hear. Whether it be by telegraph, text message, smoke signal or a note on a golden platter, something will seem off to you. This card is saying don't judge a book by its cover. What you hear is meant to be listened to, like it or not.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You've got an ace in the hole here with this tarot card, Taurus. You might be impatient or try to throw your hat into the conversation too early. Pace yourself, Taurus. You can tap into that intuitive nature of yours and strike when the iron is hot. You don't want to be first in line, do you, if the opportunity you hope for isn't ready? No, no you don't.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Here you are; sitting pretty. You've created a nice cushy little situation for yourself, and this tarot card is telling you that you ought to savor this moment. Enjoy what you've earned. There's no room for regret or remorse about the past. You have left certain people behind because they weren't meant to be here with you now. The future is bright, and only the best for you, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Work and more work is the game for this day. This tarot card means you'll need to put in extra effort. If you are thinking about cutting corners or not doing what you need to do, then think again. You will short change yourself and others. You will hurt progress in the name of time. It's not worth it. Do what you have to do. Put in the hours; get 'er done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

This is a nice card to receive, Leo. It means that all the glory, pleasures and comforts of life are yours if you want them. You not only can feel relaxed and secure, but you are both. The luxurious life is for you, and if you want it, this tarot card is saying you will get it. Even if there are bothersome things happening in your life, don't worry. You can rest your mind and let things happen as they shall. Life for you can be perfection.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Someone in your life is about to throw a temper tantrum and show you their immature side. You may not like what you see, but the good news is that you're aware that your job isn't to mother them. You can duck, run, or go out for a coffee until the tirade is over. They may not understand nor have the ability to foresee how damaging their own lack of emotional regulation can be. That's not your problem though, Virgo. It's theirs. Let them deal with it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

All the wisdom is yours, Libra. But what good does it do you to have so much knowledge and not share it with others. You see things way into the future because life has taught you to pay attention to patterns. However, if you don't speak up and warn your friend or a loved one, you'll feel horrible. Speak your peace; share your thoughts and then sit and wait to see what will happen next.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Options and opportunities. You have both, and here you have to pick one or the other. It's too hard to choose! You don't want to decide. You may wish that someone would come along and hijack your brain to do all this hard thinking for you. But that's not what this tarot card says is in store for you. In order for something to start, you must be the initiator of your life. Go forth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You've got this inner divinity to you, Sagittarius. You have always sensed you were someone special, and getting this tarot card affirms it to you. You're in touch with your feminine, softer traits. You can sense that your life is better when you're delivering loving energy. You are a healer. You give life. On days like this one, that's all you need to do. Help and love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

This is a sweet spot. You are feeling good about yourself. You have an amazing sense of balance and emotional harmony with someone in your life either past or present. You may not speak anymore, but they feel you when you're thinking of them. There's a soul connection, and this tarot card brings this tie back to your recollection.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You've got it going on. The money you need is going to come to you, and lucky you, you'll figure out how to expand your horizons and make it all happen for you. You have nothing to worry about right now. Finances work out. Money problems disappear. This situation is looking up.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Hard at work with your nose to the grindstone is what this tarot card implies. If your colleagues are jabbering, you don't want to waste precious moments on the clock speaking to them. Instead, you're putting in the time and effort to make your dreams come true. You're going to be the one who levels up, but for now, you're learning to refine your craft to the best of your ability.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.