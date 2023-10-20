Love Horoscope For October 21, 2023

The Sun is in Libra and it prepares to enter the depths of sensual and seductive Scorpio this month. On October 21, 2023, the Libra Sun speaks with Pluto, and we see our relationships take a turn in a new direction.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 21, 2023:

Aries

Love can require you to use your leadership skills today. As a good leader, you shine when you can pull back in tough moments especially in the heat of an argument. The Sun square Pluto is moving relationships in a new direction, and this could mean yours is on the brink of change, too. Be patient if you're feeling frustrated about love. Things are changing in order to open your heart for you.

Taurus

Libra season is beginning to wrap itself up which means fine tuning the areas of your personal life that need work. The next three days can be essential for laying a foundation of security and structure. You need that in your life to feel romantic, don't you, Taurus? Soon the Sun will enter Scorpio and ignite your desire to embrace all things commitment related. Now is the time to do your personal work so you can focus on love and mutuality.

Gemini

It's time to have fun. The Sun is preparing to leave your creativity and passion house which means that you may start to feel a strong urge to do things that are playful with someone you care for. Try to plan a date that's a little out of your comfort zone; instead of movies and dinner, buy tickets to a play or make plans to attend a murder mystery dinner.

Cancer

This is the perfect time to finalize plans with friends and family for the holidays. The longer you wait, the more complicated schedules can become, especially during next week's Full Moon. Life can get crazy. Before you try to be overly accommodating, make sure you have all your own personal dates and scheduling lined up, so there's no misunderstandings or problems later.

Leo

The next few days brings up important conversations regarding love and relationships. This is the time to talk about whether or not you really want to be in a relationship with someone or if you prefer to be single. You may find it beneficial to lay out your desires and send your intentions out into the universe. Have your partner do the same thing, and talk about the things you wrote.

Virgo

In relationships, it's important to be objective when you are sharing a budget and your partner wants to spend money on something you don't agree with. The next few days can be an intense time for debating how your income and relationship works. A balanced approach can help the conversation run more smoothly, but making demands or insisting on having your own way could stir long-term problems.

Libra

Love yourself, Libra. For a number of reasons, it's important to practice self-care. Before you can sustainably pour into others, you need to fill up your own love cup first. Furthermore, when people see you treating yourself well, they might respect you more.

Scorpio

All relationships go through phases, but sometimes you cannot find middle ground. As Libra season comes to a close, you might realize that the person you love isn't the one for you. Rather than wait for them to let you go, you may decide to initiate a break. Instead of breaking up completely, a cooling period may help you both to gain perspective.

Sagittarius

Having good friends can take away the loneliness of being single. In fact, you may feel more complete now than ever before with someone else. This ending of Libra season has taught you that solid friends are worth their weight in gold, and it's important to avoid putting them second to pursue a fling that may or may not last.

Capricorn

You desire to be respected and loved, and when you get love but no respect it hurts your heart. When respect is broken in a relationship, it's hard to be restored. You have to respect yourself even when others refuse to do so. Pay attention to the red flags when they appear to prevent getting yourself from being hurt.

Aquarius

You want to be with someone who can motivate you and push you to be your very best. It might be right for you to hold off on dating till you have your education and/or career built up for yourself. That way you can devote your full attention to it and put yourself in a good place to make decisions about your romantic partner.

Pisces

You're a giver, Pisces, and sharing the things you have is your way of showing love. How do you view generosity and giving? You may find it insightful to view giving creating more love and happiness for yourself and others. The open palm and closed fist principle says those with a closed fist may keep what they have, but they cannot receive anything new. Love with an open hand to give and receive abundantly.

