Horoscope For October 22, 2023 — Mercury Enters Scorpio

When Mercury enters Scorpio, it's a deep exploration of our psyche and our soul. Here's what this means for your horoscope for October 22, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Are you ready to commit to a new goal? Mercury entering Scorpio is here to help you discover a secret hack you need to take your life to a new level.

Mercury will activate your eighth house sector for the next three weeks bringing attention to secret discoveries, shared resources (meaning money that comes to you from other people or institutions) and the implementing of paperwork for estates, wills, or anything else that involves important decisions from taxes to inheritance matters.

According to the habit myth, it takes 21 days to start a new habit. So you can use today to figure a problem out and then lay the groundwork for change to begin.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The next three weeks are really important for you, Taurus. With Mercury entering Scorpio, you can anticipate developments in your business and your personal life.

Mercury represents communication — written, verbal and paperwork matters, like contracts and deals. Scorpio represents your sector of commitments, so you may begin to talk about (or take seriously) a relationship that involves what feels like an all-consuming endeavor.

Today is a good time to start thinking about what you want. Mercury is thinking energy, so you may want to use this day to dig into your past to consider what worked, what didn't work, what you loved and what you'd like to repeat again. You can use this wisdom to help guide your decisions for the next 21-days during Mercury in Scorpio season.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take care of yourself from head to toe, Gemini. It's good to enjoy life and have fun, but to what cost? Mercury in Scorpio will have you thinking about the big picture when it comes to decision-making regarding food choices, fitness habits, and even your rest.

Mercury rules you, and it also rules the mind. Remember that there's a mind body connection, so your outer choices impact your inner mental functioning. Scorpio is the sign of the surgeon, so on this day pay attention to how your body feels.

This is the time to start cutting back on things that maybe aren't the healthiest for you — and since Scorpio also rules money, you might find that it saves you money to invest in other things.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's a time for soul work, and Mercury entering Scorpio today opens the eyes of your heart so you can look within. The next three weeks brings ample opportunity to delve into your heart to discover things about yourself that you need to know.

You might find a reason why you become hurt over certain things lately, and you could also discover what you need to feel unconditionally loved.

Since Mercury rules your sector of passion, creativity, and the house of children and dating. This can be the start of all these things, so don't be surprised if you start desiring more love in your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's wonderful to learn new things about family and to discover your history. Today's Mercury entering Scorpio is the perfect time to find out little intimate tidbits about relatives that you did not know but want to.

It's so easy to forget things, so you may find it useful to keep a journal to record what you discover. You can ask parents how they met or how your grandparents met. You might decide to order a DNA kit to find out more about your genetic and ancestral roots. Today can begin a wonderful time of discovery for the next three weeks.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don't need approval from others, in fact, right now as Mercury enters Scorpio it may be time to keep most of your moves private. Scorpio energy hides things, but there's a lot of strength beneath the surface. Keeping your ideas and thoughts to yourself while they are in the early stages of development is a power move.

You might change your mind or feel like you want to test something out on this day. You may want to post updates on social media or tell your friends and family what's going on during each development. Privacy is the name of the game right now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Life has a way of bringing things into balance, Having Mercury enter Scorpio can mean you discover a wealth of information that helps you to make money. You may also discover that you want to learn about finances and how to invest in real estate.

Starting today, you may feel that securing your financial situation can help you to be more empowered. This is a great time to evaluate your financial picture. Pull a copy of your credit report and see what areas need repaired.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are a deep thinker, Scorpio, and as Mercury enters your sign, it triggers your overthinking side. Instead of perseverating about the things that you can't change, consider what you can. Use the next three weeks to do deep healing work.

Consider investing in a life coach or attending a consulting call to see where you have opportunities for growth. Use this time to journal and jot down your thoughts without worrying what others will think or how well you articulate your ideas.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The past can be a huge influencer of the choices you make today. During Mercury entering Scorpio today, you may think about someone from the past that you hadn't thought about in some time. Thinking about past relationships can have you feeling like the past is better than the present.

The present and future can be improved by the things you've learned from your prior relationship experiences. Today, can be a good time to reach out to people whom you're still on good terms with to bring closure and healing or pick up where you left off.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Secrets get revealed, Capricorn, and they may come from a place of love — or control. Friends are people who can look into your life and see things that you may not be able to observe because you're too close to the problem.

During Mercury entering Scorpio, you may see red flags in partnerships that you missed before. Keep your eyes peeled and your ears open. You can learn positive lessons from your relational experiences starting today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Read the fine print, Aquarius. If you're signing a contract related to work, career, your role as an employee, etc., over the next three days, you will want to pay attention.

Mercury entering Scorpio today brings intensity to your sector of career and social status. It's best not to trust without verifying what you are doing or agreeing to. You may find it useful to send a few emails to get details in writing especially if you have questions that need to be answered. Don't be afraid to ask them. This is the time to probe and inquire.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Money can be found in the oddest ways, especially when you need it most. With Mercury entering Scorpio today, the next three weeks help you to unlock resources that may not have been clear to you in the past. Mercury in Scorpio helps you to become curious, which is a skill you can use right now.

You may find new resources for college funds that you had not considered in the past. Check out your employee benefits or see what type of scholarships are available in your community for local college students. Ask around and see what's out there for you to see if your family qualifies.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.