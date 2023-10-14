Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For October 16 - 22, 2023

Welcome to the weekly horoscope for October 16, 2023. We're heading towards a Sagittarius Moon during this week and between that and the idea that we're also looking at a whole slew of Neptune transits, there's a good chance that the main 'feeling' for the week is going to be about going over our behavior. This week will bring about introspection, but with all the Jupiter energy joining in on the fun, we will take a good long look at ourselves and begin to weed out what we don't like.

Expect to start a diet or an exercise regimen this week, which is tricky, considering we're just about ready to walk into the most food-laden series of holiday celebrations. Some of us are starting this 'holiday' season on the right foot.

We refuse to fall apart and give our lives to gluttony and hedonism. Neptune transits are there to provide us with keen insight into our behavior. Jupiter enriches the situation by giving us hope ... and results.

Of course, there's more to this than meets the eye and as we go over every zodiac sign, we will see where the cosmos delivers its variation on a theme. If there is, however, a 'theme' to the week, it would more than likely revolve around the idea of 'renewal' or the kind of change we promise ourselves because we've stumbled on some kind of nearly magical information that has us seeing what we've become.

There's a reality-kick happening this week, and just in time, too, as there are many Mars transits right around the corner. If we can make the best of this week, we might be able to ensure our secure and confident state of mind for the rest of the year. According to the zodiac sign, here's how the week's transits will affect your world.

Weekly horoscope for October 16 - 22, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It looks like October 16 - 22, 2023, promises a lot of good for you, Aries, and it starts with you taking a deep breath and saying, 'Everything is going to be OK.' Sometimes, you have to get into the mindset that all is not lost and that you aren't drowning in pressure.

It's true; life is hard and you've been through a lot recently. This is the week you can envision yourself kicking butt and taking names. You are in your full power now, and you'll have the choice of whether to use that power. Hint: USE IT.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've recently experienced something that you might consider life-changing. It's all for the good, but it still has come at a cost, and you'll be paying for this newly evolved state through the release of ignorance.

You can no longer go back to not knowing, and while that's a good thing, it still feels somewhat burdensome during October 16 - 22, 2023. What this week is all about for you is adjusting to this newly acquired knowledge. It may play with your head, but it's something you know you want to get past. You are on your way to mastery.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week, October 16 - 22, 2023, has you wondering what you should do with the money you've accrued and the experience you've gathered over the last few weeks. You're in a good place right now, Gemini, and you've done yourself a world of good.

What's going on this week is that you can't help but think you need to be doing more, which could cause some confusion or anxiety. Nonetheless, you feel more secure than ever before and in a way, you don't want that feeling to leave ... so you overthink it and make a problem out of it for yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Expect to receive good news in terms of finances during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023. Things have been going well for you, and while you're not exactly where you'd like to be, it might be a great time just to pull back and feel the gratitude.

Patting yourself on the back for working so hard towards a goal is a great start, but don't rush it. Everything comes in its own accord, so do not doubt that success is approaching. There's so much joy and abundance heading your way right now. Open your heart, be thankful and .. receive.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

For the first time in weeks, you feel you are finally getting where you need to go. You've had to go through what you feel was a test of character, and during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, you'll feel that you passed that test.

You have shown yourself and others that you have the stamina to endure what someone else might find a harsh situation and can transform that situation into active positivity. You are the magician who turns base metal into gold, in a way, and during this week, you'll be doing just that.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's a balancing act for you this week, October 16 - 22, 2023, and you'll find that you're the only one who can accomplish what's been set out for you. You may feel that others are shirking their responsibilities and leaving it all to you simply because they know you CAN do it, but that only gives you more pressure. You may resent some folks around you who have taken the path of laziness and dumped it all on your plate. What's good is that you will take care of business correctly and be rewarded for your efforts. At least!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You will be in the position of having to tell someone off this week. and while being 'that' person is not your favorite thing, you'll find that during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, that dirty job is, well, as they say, something that 'somebody's gotta do.' Being naturally charismatic, you will find an easygoing and gentle voice in which to deliver your 'bad' news and you'll find that even though the recipient isn't pleased with the news, they aren't about to 'shoot the messenger.' Phew! It pays to be diplomatic.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may find that you're the person who lays down the law this week, October 16 - 22, 2023, as you are the only person who feels you know what's happening and how to handle it. You may feel that the people in your life have become too lazy or are simply pretending to be burdened by responsibility, but you see it as them wanting to get out of their duties. This cannot be, and you, being YOU, will get them back on track again. There are no slackers here. That's your motto for the week. Carry on!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week, October 16 - 22, 2023, lets you know that everything you've experienced had a purpose, no matter what. You rise above the pain of the past, and even though you cannot forget certain things, you will let those old memories be your strength rather than something that takes them away from you. You have experience to guide you and you will use this during the week to overcome obstacles. In your way, you are a survivor who will not go down with the ship. You are strong and filled with visions of victory.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week brings you the feeling of wanting to help others out, and you will not only be generous, but you will have the kind of patience that acts as an example for others. You might be the person who says the right thing at the right time to someone who needs to hear your advice, and during October 16 - 22, 2023, you'll notice that you enjoy giving of yourself in this way. You'll see a snowball effect: the more you give, the more you receive. It's uncanny yet ... what's happening for you this week, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Finally, this week brings you peace and happiness; you feel it. Something is going on during October 16 - 22, 2023, that lets you know that you've been on the right track and can finally set aside any self-doubts. Everything has come full circle to let you know that not only are you RIGHT about yourself and your topic of interest, but your choice to stick with it was indeed the best thing you ever did. You will come to affirm your feelings this week as on point, clever, intelligent and worthwhile.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may find that this week tempts you into believing that this is where all the excess and gluttony begins in terms of the holiday spirit and all the eating and drinking that comes with it. You know this happens every year, and while you like to think that you won't be party to all that partying, in terms of indulgence, you may find that October 16 - 22, 2023, tempts you to the point of distraction. While it may sound petty, the thought of Halloween candy may be your undoing. You should watch what you eat during October 16 - 22, 2023.

