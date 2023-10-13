The October 16 - 22, 2023 Weekly Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Welcome to the tarot reading for October 16 - 22, 2023. We're working with a full house regarding astrological transits this week. And it appears that the Tarot works with the transits that be.

Each zodiac sign here pulls a card that is 'magically' associated with what's to come for the week, and we are wise to pay attention. What is can be nothing but what is. If the tarot card is chosen for you, fate selects the card. We are merely here to interpret, imbibe and learn.

This week has us all working with many opposing transits and transits that are 'squared,' which means we will have to face obstacles. OK, that's fine ... we've done obstacles before and kick 'em again if need be. We'll have challenges in love. For some, the end of a relationship may even be in store.

Our main engines will be Moon trine Neptune, a Sagittarius Moon, Moon square Saturn and Moon square Venus. The transits of a Capricorn Moon, Sun sextile Moon and Moon sextile mercury will come to our aid.

The tarot cards will help pinpoint what this means to the individual, so let's focus on each zodiac sign and the tarot card that has been selected as a guideline for how the week is about to turn out for us all.

Weekly tarot horoscope for October 16 - 22, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands, reversed

While this week may not bring you exactly what you were waiting for, you feel you have enough strength and stamina to keep it going, no matter what. OK, so things don't pan out exactly as you've planned ... but there's always next week. You don't think of it as having to wait long, as you know you'll reach success if you simply hang tight and stick it out. You've got your eyes on the prize and nothing will stand between you and your resolve.

Keywords for the week: patience, foresight, endurance

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

You have important places to go this week and vital information to share with several people. You could potentially be the person who changes someone's life, and while your style might not be all that polite, you still know how to get the job done. You'll do the right thing, even if it's done clumsily. You are helpful and direct during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023 and your efforts will be appreciated.

Keywords for the week: truthful, assertive, confrontational

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords, reversed

If asked for advice, you may regret being involved, as this week, October 16 - 22, 2023, has you slotted for wanting to be alone. You'd love nothing more than to rest on your laurels and be left to your studies, so if someone decides to step over the boundary and into your world, you may not be as sweet to them as they'd like you to be. You were rude but honest during this week. You have your principles and you're sticking with them. All you wish for is not to be bothered, that's all.

Keywords for the week: solitary, brash, stoic

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

You've got good news to share this week, and it's financial and enjoyable indeed. You are about to let someone in on something that will benefit both of you, implying that you and your romantic partner can now afford something you've both wanted for a long time. While you feel confident and happy that this upgrade is taking place, you are not arrogant or cocky about it. Gratitude is key here, and you've got that in spades.

Keywords for the week: appreciation, surprise, announcement

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands

You feel your vision will get you where you want to be and won't give up on it, no matter what anyone says. There may be times during this week when you feel the world's weight lies solely on your shoulders, but you don't mind ... because the vision is yours and you believe that if you stick with it, you'll get all you need. October 16 - 22, 2023, has you standing alone and fighting for what you believe in. All you see is victory.

Keywords for the week: vision, stamina, stubbornness

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

As it implies, The Hermit speaks of spending time alone pursuing knowledge and wisdom. During the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, you will know that the only way to understand something on your mind is to consider it privately. You are not asking for opinions or taking advice during this time. You need to work things out on your own time and feel that the light of realization is there, waiting for you to discover it.

Keywords for the week: revelation, insight, solitude

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Temperance

It's always interesting when a Libra pulls a card that is THE Libra card, and Temperance is, well, your thing, all the way. How it plays out during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, is in so much as you will hold your ground and remain calm through all the drama and upheaval that may be coming your way. You will make choices this week that will separate you from the madness, which could be work-related. You have your eyes on the prize and you won't be deterred.

Keywords for the week: resolve, inner calm, balance

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

This week, October 16 - 22, 2023, brings you the idea that you must be patient to get what you want. Something at work is making you upset. There's nothing to worry about, but you can't help but feel you are being passed over. You feel you deserve better in the workplace, but you're also conscious that this might just be your paranoia. You'll get by. Try not to overthink it, Scorpio.

Keywords for the week: assumption, fear, worry

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You may not be what others would call the ideal romantic partner, but you are so set in your ways that you've developed almost impossible standards. You don't mind being 'the Queen' during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, even if your perception comes across as upside down, meaning you have your ideals and you will not play to anyone who doesn't meet up to your high standards.

Keywords for the week: solitary, knowledge, self-assurance

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

You've always been able to sniff out a good deal, and during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, you'll once again be able to trust that nose of yours because something truly remarkable is about to happen to you in terms of financial gain. You've made the right move and it surprises even you, as you didn't have this one pegged as a sure thing. Yet, here you are, reaping the rewards of all the hard work you've done in the past. You are on to something, but aren't you always?

Keywords for the week: success, innovation, trust

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: King of Swords, reversed

While you know yourself to be an insightful person, you are not always the most sensitive when it comes to other people's feelings and this week, October 16 - 22, 2023, might have you dealing a blow to someone close to you, causing them to feel shocked and put off by your decision to come down so hard on them. You believe that others are hyper-sensitive, while you don't consider that you might be insensitive or lacking in sensitivity.

Keywords for the week: glibness, superiority, privilege

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

This week, October 16 - 22, 2023, teaches you that you cannot rely on affirmations alone and that you need to get out there and DO something about whatever you want to change. You are someone who has put all of their faith into the invisible. While you firmly believe in the Law of Attraction, this week shows that you must do more than just 'think' things into being. Self-effort is required here; without it, it's just an empty thought.

Keywords for the week: wisdom, action, energy

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.