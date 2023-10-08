What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 9, 2023 

You are safe to see the truth. You are ready to embrace your darkness and that of others because it is the only way to the light. Take a deep breath and light some clove incense as you recognize that anything created from less than complete truth will inevitably crumble, so you focus on creating a foundation strong enough to weather any storm.

On Monday, October 9, Pluto, lord of the underworld, stations direct in Capricorn, ending its five-month retrograde journey. Just before beginning its retrograde phase, Pluto had shifted into Aquarius, ending its fourteen-year stay in Capricorn. Just like in your own life, parts of the past must often be retraced before the future is ready to be stepped into, and so during its retrograde journey, it moved back into Capricorn, where it will remain until January 2024.

Pluto in Capricorn, especially in its final phase as it is now, is about helping you overcome the limitations and restrictions of living life on your terms. Before it can liberate you in Aquarius, it will ask you to face the darkest truths about yourself and others so that you aren't just walking into freedom but doing so as a more healed and evolved version of yourself.

As Pluto stations direct, it will help you reconnect with your truth, desires and even shadow self as you focus on healing and embody growth within your life. The next few months before Pluto shifts into Aquarius will be your chance to become the cycle breaker. To decide once and for all what kind of life resonates most deeply with your truth and then to undo the binds that have kept you in place so that as you soar free, you can manifest all you've ever wished for this life to be.

Elements For Your Rituals, Monday, October 9

Leading Energy: Capricorn, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Root

Herbs: Marjoram, Cinnamon and Sage

Essential Oils: Cedarwood, Frankincense and Spearmint

Crystals: Howlite for inner peace, Garnet for determination and Smoky Quartz for healing

Incense: Clove

What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 9, 2023

Aries: Career Changes

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily affirmation: I am excited to embrace positive changes within my career.

Let Pluto stationing direct in Capricorn help inspire you to make positive changes in your career. Begin by writing your affirmation on a bay leaf, then place it in an offering bowl with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Repeat your affirmation while you burn your offering as you gaze at yourself in a mirror. Return the cooled ashes to the earth.

Taurus: New Opportunities

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily affirmation: I am looking toward embracing new opportunities for luck and abundance.

Set an intention to attract and embrace new opportunities as Pluto stations direct in Capricorn. Begin by laying out a small square of orange cloth or tissue paper. Place three seeds inside, along with a sprinkle of cinnamon and salt. Repeat your affirmation as you bind it closed with a gold ribbon. Then, hang it in a north-facing window to honor the earth energy of Capricorn.

Gemini: Intimacy

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily affirmation: I am taking apart my walls to build a deeper sense of intimacy in my relationship.

As Pluto stations direct in Capricorn, reflect on how you can dismantle some of the walls of self-protection you've built to create a more profound sense of intimacy. Create a smudge using rosemary, parsley, lavender and sage. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn it using a white feather to cleanse your energy with the smoke. Scatter the cooled ashes beneath a rose bush once you're finished.

Cancer: Relationship Clarity

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily affirmation: I honor the truth in my relationship with courage and love.

Embrace the ultimate truth within your relationship as Pluto stations direct in Capricorn, helping you step into a new chapter. Begin by collecting a glass and filling it with water. Add a few drops of frankincense and verbena essential oil. When you're ready, take the glass into your garden and sprinkle a handful of soil into the glass. Repeat your affirmation as you pour it back into the earth and allow yourself to see the truth of whatever is present in your relationship.

Leo: Dedication

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily affirmation: I am dedicated to caring for myself first and practicing healthy boundaries.

Focus on honoring your dedication to care for your needs and practice healthy boundaries as Pluto stations direct in Capricorn. Write a letter to yourself promising how you will care for yourself and the boundaries you will honor. Fold the letter toward you three times and anoint it with frankincense essential oil. Repeat your affirmation as you tuck the letter and garnet into your clothing throughout the day.

Virgo: Your Life Force

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily affirmation: I am reigniting my life force as I prepare for the most amazing chapter of my life.

Let yourself embrace a new zest for life as Pluto stations direct in Capricorn. Begin by slicing an apple, leaving the core whole, symbolizing Capricorn. Repeat your affirmation as you place the apples in a bowl and sprinkle with cinnamon and honey. When you're ready, take the bowl outside and enjoy the apples while keeping your affirmation in your mind's eye and focusing on embodying the universe's life force.

Libra: A New Home

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily affirmation: I am embracing new beginnings within my home as I honor the direction of my heart.

As Pluto stations direct in Capricorn, it may be time to focus on establishing a new home or refreshing the energy in your current space. Create an intention jar using a printed picture of what you hope to attract: a key, rosemary, pine and cloves. Repeat your affirmation as you seal the jar with blue wax and then place it in the north part of your basement, if available, or just your living space to honor the energy of Capricorn and help your dream grow.

Scorpio: Future Plans

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on making the necessary plans to live my dream life.

Let yourself feel empowered to take on the plan and details necessary to help you live your desired life as Pluto stations direct in Capricorn. Create a talisman using rosemary, cinnamon, lavender and garnet. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the materials together with orange ribbon, and then hang it above your front door to help each move you make be one your future self will thank you for.

Sagittarius: Self-Worth

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily affirmation: I was born worthy.

Take a moment and honor your inner worthiness as Pluto stations direct in Capricorn. Bring a pot of water to boil on your stove with lavender, spearmint and rosemary. Once ready, add it to a bath and sprinkle red rose petals on the water. As you submerge yourself in the sacred waters, repeat your affirmation and let yourself visualize a warm golden light emanating from your body.

Capricorn: A New Beginning

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily affirmation: I am preparing for an inspirational new beginning.

Let yourself embrace the divine freedom to live a life that resonates with your soul as Pluto stations direct in Capricorn. Begin by wrapping twine around the base of a tree at least three times. Place cinnamon and lavender in your palm, then blow it toward the twine. Repeat your affirmation as you take a pair of scissors and cut the twine from the tree. When finished, you can safely burn the twine and return the cooled ashes to the earth.

Aquarius: Forgiveness

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily affirmation: I am extending forgiveness toward myself and others as I create space for more joy.

As Pluto stations direct in Capricorn, focus on extending forgiveness wherever it is most needed. Begin your ritual by sitting cross-legged in front of a mirror, feeling yourself ground into the floor. Next, repeat your affirmation as you use spearmint essential oil to massage your chakra points, being mindful of gazing at yourself in the mirror if forgiving yourself for anything.

Pisces: Support

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily affirmation: I am attracting those who are meant to walk my path with me.

Let Pluto stationing direct in Capricorn allow you to open to receive support from others on your divine path. Begin by taking the petals off a white rose and anointing them with frankincense essential oil. Repeat your affirmation as you place three petals inside each shoe for the day and sprinkle the remainder around your front steps.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.