Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 14, 2023

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Not everyone will think the same way that you do. Today, this tarot card encourages a critical thinking and an open mind. Be willing to hear other people's ideas with an willing heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

A spark of innovation can take your life in a new direction. You may discover a fresh way of doing a routine habit. Expect growth in your life that takes you into a new direction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have to make a decision. You are ready for a big change. What has been boring to you lately may find a fresh take and give you a brilliant opportunity to try something new.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You're ready to fight for what you believe in. This tarot card may indicate a return to the past that you feel was better and more useful than what you have currently. Be careful not to think the grass is greener on the other side; going backward may be a step forward but it still will be a change to adjust to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You are intuitive, but you can learn from the insight of others, too. A female matriarchal figure may feature in your life in a way that you need. Be receptive to love. Try not to resist receiving help that you need out of pride.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

Something new is starting but first you have to say goodbye to what's familiar. Change can be scary, but once you become open to the idea that life is headed in a different direction, better things can start to manifest for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You can manifest opportunities into your life that bring you money. You may feel stuck in a dead end job or in a place that feels less profitable. Start to branch out and test the waters in your career field. A new job offer could come through or a chance to partner with someone in a way that brings your profits

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You receive an important message from someone today. You will be impressed by the wisdom of someone whose may seem young in years. In fact, this card indicates that the messenger's lack of experience can throw you off guard and cause you to ignore what you're told.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are multitalented and well-skilled. Don't under estimate the impact you can make in your life if you focus your energy effectively. You will find that your talents take your life to a new level.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Blessings come to you from a variety of sources. Your hard work and dedication won't leave you empty handed. You'll get all that you deserve and more because of your courage to remain faithful to your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sometimes people appear to be trustworthy when they are not. You may worry that a friend is being less than honorable because you catch them lying about small things. The Moon tarot card reveals that your intuition is likely correct and you should trust yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're at a place where you are in student-mode. With time, patience and hard work, eventually you'll be able to take on a more independent role in a company For now, it's important to remain diligent and learn all you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.