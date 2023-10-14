Horoscope For October 15, 2023 — Moon Enters Scorpio

The Moon entering Scorpio puts our feelings in a detrimental light. It's harder to express ourselves to others, but easier to explore the depths of our own inner world. Here's how this energy affects your zodiac sign's horoscope for October 15, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This day is one to share with a best friend or trusted confident whom you can trust to divulge your juiciest secrets to. Today's Moon energy enters the realms of Scorpio inviting you to explore your desires and motivations on a deeply personal level. Self-reflection, introspection, and a journal are the tools you'll want to use today. Expect to experience healing; your heart is ready to unload some of the heaviness it's carried for a long, long time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Trust is so important to intimate relationships, Taurus, and today's Moon entering Scorpio invites you to work on building bonds of intimacy with someone you love. This day is perfect for recommitting yourself to a relationship. Areas of concern may involve money or power struggles. It may be you who will initiate the first conversations about areas that hinder you from growing closer to someone you want to build a future with.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Conversation is the key to your heart, Gemini, so of course when the Moon enters Scorpio, you want to spend time communicating. Make time for social activities that allow you to get to know others better. You'll appreciate an opportunity to meet new people especially if you're trying to start over again in friendships, career or love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Every once in a while it's smart to put up a few guards to protect your emotions, and when your ruler, the Moon, enters Scorpio, it's best to avoid situations that can make you feel sad or emotional. Today can be useful in seeking understanding and finding common ground with others, but your compassion will need to be channeled wisely. Don't allow it to become a point of weakness. Fill today with heart-to-heart talks about passion projects, creative ideas and things that fill your life with joy and laughter.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Power struggles don't bother you Leo because you already know who is in charge of your life: you. Today's Moon entering the realms of Scorpio may bring up a challenging situation between you and relatives where power struggles flare testing your love and resolve. Avoid trying to win people over in order to gain approval. Instead, work on finding the perfect balance between listening for advice and sharing your own knowledge with others. Remember, it's up to others to decide if they will listen to you. Do your part and leave the rest in their hands.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have a sharp eye for what can improve and how to get things to a place where life runs smoothly. During today's Moon entering Scorpio, you can sense things with deep clarity and vision. You don't want to spend the day overanalyzing problems to the point of worry or obsession. Instead, focus on what is working. The positive are where it's at today, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Lucky for you, today feeds into your natural knack for balance in areas that you are gifted. You can use today to balance your budget, look for property to invest in or catch up on the latest news regarding global markets and financial planning. The Moon entering Scorpio makes for an intriguing day to do deep research on topics you want to learn more about. Keep an eye on the clock if you have plans, Libra. You can easily lose track of time if you find something that interests you on the web today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can tell when someone is trying to play games with you, and today the only mental games you're interested in are the ones that stimulate intellect and help you to learn something important. As the Moon enters your sign, where it will be for the next few days, it's time to cut out anything and everything that wastefully absorbs time. Focus on the things that advance your goals and helps you to become the type of person you know you can be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The past is something to consider when making decisions but only to a certain point. Today what matters is keeping things relevant, and that's the key takeaway of today's horoscope for you. The Moon is in Scorpio, and it brings up the past, and some of this can involve memories you'd prefer not to recall. This is a day to make use of the lessons life has taught you. Pass a few of those on to others via social media, in conversation, or text when you see fit.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Career means a lot to you, and you may find it hard not to throw yourself into work when the Moon is transiting Scorpio over the next few days. Today you may be at risk in overwork, all in the name of pursuing your life-long professional ambitions. While it's good to practice high ethics when it comes to getting a job done well, don't do so at the detriment of your health or other areas of your life. Balance in all things.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Stay connected, Aquarius, today it can be so easy to detach from the world and get lost in your inner thoughts. Today aloofness is an area of risk, and you will want to stay in tune in the moment. Do grounding activities, and when you catch your mind wandering, regroup. it's so easy to lose sight of your goals for the day. Keep a working list of things you want to do. You'll feel so much better to close the weekend strong.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Believe in yourself, Pisces. Today's Moon in Scorpio brings out the depths of security, confidence and intuitive energy. Today is perfect for diving into self-exploration and healing. It's the perfect time for journalling and spending time in nature. If you love using your hands, try crafting, baking or cooking. If you enjoy sewing or making things from scratch, consider a DIY project alone or with a best friend.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.