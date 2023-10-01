Love can't be contained.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 01, 2023
Photo: Studiobest Via Canva/Shironosov From Getty Images Via Canva Pro
With Venus in Leo and Mars in Libra, we have a lot of heated energy in our relationships. Here's what to expected based on your love horoscope for October 2, 2023.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 02, 2023:
Aries
Financial stability is what you desire, and you may not feel worthy of love until you're secure with your life. As hard as it may be to get to a place where you feel you've got the ability to survive any problem, it is hard to get through it together.
Taurus
Keep both feet on the ground when it comes to love, Taurus. Love can compel you to do all sorts of things, but to find love that really lasts, you need to be grounded and secure. Love that began as friendship can have the best outcome.
Gemini
You love being with others, and your social side is ready to break free. Time management may seem such a strange concept for love, but the truth is the better you can manage time, the easier it becomes to be with the one you love.
Cancer
Self-care is so healing, and there's power to self-nurture once you find a moment to relax and unwind. Do something simple with your partner. Watch stars while walking beneath the moonlight.
Leo
There's always room for a person to improve, and you may never know who is watching. Your friends and others pay attention to how your love life impacts you. While they may have enjoyed it, a little financial attention to the details is essential when it comes to love and building trust within your partnership. Find out their favorite color. Know how they want to be addressed?
Virgo
This is a time when everything seems to be changing. Your friendships have evolved. Your family's role in your life has changed. So many dynamics have shifted, and it's good to consider what this means for you personally.
Libra
Your appreciation for true love grows when you also understand the depth and purpose of self-love. Today, you gain insight into the topic of self-love and then think it over.
Scorpio
Paying attention to the details is important when it comes to love and building trust within your partnership. Find out their favorite color. Know how they want to be addressed?
Sagittarius
Work-life balance can be a chore, but once you master it, everything else can fall into place. Listen to your partner's feedback on what's working and what isn't.
Capricorn
Simple can be so much better in love. Focus on the little things. Value the special moments. Aim to enjoy each other's company without expectations or strings attached.
Aquarius
Routines are the spice of life. It feels good when you can stick to something and enjoy those things together. Look for a way to commemorate your time together each night. Go for walks.
Pisces
Embrace vulnerability in love, Pisces. It's good to let your guard down and allow someone to see your softer side. It helps others to open up in a way that would not have without you mirroring what that experiences can be for them.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.