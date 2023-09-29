Love Horoscope For September 30, 2023

Your love horoscope for each and every zodiac sign in astrology is here for September 30, 2023. Find out how Venus trine Uranus affects your astrology forecast for Saturday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 30, 2023:

Aries

Healthy relationships take time to cultivate, and you need to decide that's what you want to do. Today, when the Moon speaks sweetly to Venus in your health sector, you may come to realize that a lot of what you need starts with you. As a leader, today, in love, it's time for you to set aside excuses and be the initiator.

Taurus

You want a love that provides you with comfort and predictability. And today's Moon trine Venus pushes you to long for this stability a bit more than usual. Today, you want to know where things are going. While your curious nature may long for heightened transparency, be cautious not to come across as overly controlling. There needs to be a balance.

Gemini

A friendship can feel much closer than it actually is; in fact, you may wonder if this new relationship is beginning to develop. You never know where things may lead as you get to know someone with time. Today, taking the first step to establish closeness through friendship may be the wise thing to do. See how it goes, and this could be the start of something beautiful.

Cancer

There's a rumor going around work about a romantic relationship and maybe even making others feel uncomfortable with how things are going. This could be a rumor you hear about yourself, but it may also have to do with an authority figure. Try not to get involved in the gossip mill. It may not end so well if you do.

Leo

You love to travel, and today's astrology opens the door to a road trip or a plane ride. You may be invited to go out of town. Why not? Buy the ticket for a trip, and go for a vacation. You may be on the fence about going out on your own as a single person, but this may be one of those moments of a lifetime where you feel like you have experienced something you never had before.

Virgo

Don't take someone's desire to withdraw personally. You may experience a partner or someone you like pulling back with fewer text messages or phone calls. Try not to take this change to heart. It can mean a variety of things, and not necessarily that your relationship is over. Today, you may realize someone you love needs some time, and that is all it is.

Libra

You aren't ready to put a relationship in the background of your life, even if you already sense that the commitment is coming to an end. Opting for exclusivity before getting to know each other can be hard to do. Distance makes it harder. Long-distance relationships can work, but they aren't for everyone.

Scorpio

There's an element of surprise for you today, which comes through your love life. Today, you may find out someone has been holding out on telling you that they care for you more than a friend. You might have sensed it, but now that a confession is told, you have to decide if you feel the same way, too.

Sagittarius

You are putting your entire heart into work, but today, you need to raise your head from the job and see that there is so much more to life. You have a lot of love to give, but it won't happen through a text message or a phone call. You need to set the computer down and go out. Relax!

Capricorn

After a breakup, you need a little bit of TLC. Today, you may come to realize that being far from family and your support system isn't what you want. You want to be close and to hang out and rebuild your confidence. It's normal to hurt when a relationship you had so much hope in didn't work out. Going back home to be with family can be an excellent game plan for your healing.

Aquarius

Today, talking about each other's dark side may come up, and you'll be blown away by how easy it is to share things about yourself without fear. It's a sign that you may have found a soulmate. When you can be open and transparent in this way, it opens up doors to your heart you didn't even know were closed.

Pisces

Investing in your love life and your partner is something you enjoy doing. During today's Moon trine Venus, a couple's trip, such as a cruise or mini-vacation, can feel like the right surprise to give. You may decide to surprise your partner with the idea. It can be so bonding to do as a couple.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.