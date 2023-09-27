Love Horoscope For September 28, 2023

Today's love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what the stars, Moon, Sun, Venus and Mars have to say about your love life, friendships, and dating life.

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, do not let the expectations of those around you, both in person and through the screens of social media, distract you from how you feel. Today is a great day to detach from the hearsay and allow yourself to enjoy the moment you spend with your lover. You are wise enough to make your own decisions and to choose your emotions over pleasing others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, don’t overextend yourself by being around people who depend on you, especially if you need time today for yourself. Me time doesn’t reflect how little or how much you love someone. Sometimes, you need to love yourself first. Seeing if your partner respects that will reveal a lot about them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you know who and what is best for you. If you are being swayed to pursue someone who doesn’t fill you emotionally, it’s okay to set a boundary and say ‘no.’ On the other hand, if you have a partner in your life who is trying to change your own opinions on things and isn’t showing respect toward your decision-making, be wary of this.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today may be a great time to make a tradition for yourself and those you love. This is a great day to return to basics in a relationship, especially if you have a long-term partner. You could recreate a first date and see how you rekindle a spark.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you can’t abandon ship when everything is falling apart. Today, the universe asks you to avoid neglecting your lover and, in turn, face them openly. You can have the meaningful conversations you’ve been putting off. There is only opportunity for growth, trust, or respect with this.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today you are being asked to be cautious of dishonesty. If you are suspicious of a lover and the validity of what they tell you, do not quickly jump to dismissal. However, if you haven’t been honest lately with your lover, be wary that the truth may come to light.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today you may want to consider in what ways your love life has been out of balance. Have you been paying too much mind to the matters of the heart? Or have you been neglecting your romantic pursuits? It is important to call back balance and ensure you are spending your time more evenly between what you desire.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you cannot seek your self-worth through your relationship status. Today, be wary of what you’re asking too much for. You may desire your person’s validation through others when the answers you wish to understand lie within yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today you may realize that you are neglecting your needs to support your partner emotionally. While it’s admirable how much you care about others, you will soon find that if you don’t pour some of that love back into yourself, you’ll burn yourself out. If you wish to maintain love in a relationship, be sure that some gets poured into your love cup.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may be idealizing your romantic connections to the point that you’re not letting authentic relationships blossom into something more. You are a hopeless romantic sometimes, but today, the universe asks you to be a realistic romantic instead. Don’t set yourself up for disappointment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you have the potential to cuff down that summer fling into something long-term today. You may wish to ask yourself, however, if this is a person you want to be committed to long-term or if it’s just convenient for the time being. Think outside of the moment and try to envision if you’re happy in the future with this lover.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it’s easy to become lazy in your commitments, but you don’t have to let that happen. If you don’t want to pour as much effort into someone, it could be a clear sign that you are not content in your relationship. However, if you’re feeling energy is not being reciprocated, and this is why you’re allowing yourself to surrender, start the conversation and ask the questions that have been plaguing you. No matter the answer, you will find a solution and action.

BIO: Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, intuitive astrologer and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.