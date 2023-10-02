Horoscope For October 3, 2023 — The Moon Enters Gemini

Today, we have the Moon and the Sun in air signs. Here's how the combination of cardinal and mutable energy affects your daily horoscope starting on October 3, 2023.

We are reminded that we must continue being productive. There are always beautiful things to learn in this life. Stay humble and ask yourself what you will learn and explore as you enter this day.

Today can be seen as a fantastic day to start setting goals for yourself that seemed unachievable earlier this year. The collective has worked hard to advance and grow. Things that seemed unrealistic before are in the realm of possibility now.

Here's a rundown of your daily horoscopes for October 3, 2023:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Aries, today ground yourself. It’s an important time for you. Do overthink things or try too hard to be rational to do what you need to do. Embrace your emotionality while reminding yourself of the reality of your situation. Things will get better.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it will be easy to feel detached from the world around you today. While this might make you feel safe in the moment, it could leave you with things to do later. Be sure to go throughout your day, being mindful. Know your limits so you can excuse yourself to have a moment of peace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it’s not easy, but sometimes you simply have to accept the reality of a situation. If it is unpleasant and causing distress, you will benefit from fully understanding where you are before jumping to the next step. You can create a better life for yourself, and it can happen once you stop avoiding the problematic nature of your situation and face things directly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, be cautious with your use of words today. You may not realize the impact that you can have on others by stating your opinions in places you were never asked to give them. Give compliments. Be uplifting. Share useful advice. Practice listening before interjecting, and see what happens.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, others would like to take up space today. They long to be heard by you. You are great at navigating advice. However, a lesson to be learned today is that you can give solid advice without taking too much of the spotlight or seeking praise for helping. The greatest stars can share the skies.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your connections have been fast-paced lately and exciting. However, some of these things are not meant to grow. Do not place so much emotional value on new connections, especially if you neglect the preexisting ones. Live in the moment, but plan.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, take care of the thoughts that you have yet to process. You do not need to have all the answers to navigate and move towards your goals. The answers you seek will be coming to you in time. Just focus on staying present and being gentle with yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may find that you are having trouble staying still today. This is a fantastic day to challenge yourself to a new routine. If you work remotely, change the scenery and work outside your typical space. Make time for walks and consider hitting the gym or a fitness class today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, if you’ve been considering starting a new creative hobby, especially if you’ve figured out ways to start a small shop or monetize this, today is your day. Do not put your passions off another day! This is the time to explore what has been calling you. You have nothing to lose by diving forward in the passion, calling you by your name.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today is the time to express your compassion for others, not in your situation. You may have been told that you can be critical of others, perhaps even incapable of putting yourself in other people's shoes. Instead of placing judgment, practice patience. Listen and begin to learn what you can’t understand, and lead with a kind heart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today may feel a little unstable for you. Some of the foundations you set may feel rocky, leaving you shaken. You are not given anything in this life you cannot navigate through. Stay steady and see where you can fix the cracks in your home.

Pisces (February 19 - March 18)

Pisces, while you are encouraged today to explore your childlike nature, it is not an excuse to approach the day with immaturity. Challenge yourself to grow while honoring your inner child without neglecting your daily duties. You can be both responsible and filled with wonder.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, intuitive astrologer and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.