Horoscope For October 2, 2023 — Waning Gibbous Moon

On Monday, there's a Gibbous Moon in Taurus, bringing creative energy to each zodiac sign in astrology and their daily horoscope starting on October 2, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, October 02, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Certain moments come, and then they are gone, Aries, and when the Moon enters Gemini, your communication sector, you will want to voice your concerns or wants to someone clearly and concisely.

The Moon will speak with Pluto in your career sector, pushing you to review and reevaluate what you want to do with your professional life. You may not know right now, but knowing that change is needed is a good place to start.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, the Laws of Attraction work for you and help you to bring money into your life. You may find that a way of thinking has somehow hindered your relationship with finances.

But today, something can change during the Moon entering Gemini as it speaks with Pluto. You see a new way of doing something or gain insight into a situation that encourages a change to your approach. Either way, it looks like finances boost in the upward direction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Transparency doesn't necessarily mean your life has to become a tell-all. You may prefer to keep certain things about yourself a secret forever.

Today, Pluto retrograde can make you feel guilty for holding back information in the name of transparency, but don't give into its destructive ways when you sense that this is not right for you to do. Instead, as the Moon enters your sign, claim the right to do things your way. Sometimes, you just know what's best for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you call someone your friend, you take the relationship seriously. You're the type of sign who holds trust close to your heart and never want to break it. So, when the Moon enters Gemini, your hidden enemy sector, it can cause the hair on the back of your neck to stand.

You may feel you have a reason to distrust your partner or someone close to you. While this may be you looking deeply into a matter, don't quickly let your guards drop. Ask questions today and search your suspicions out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friends will be on your mind quite a bit in the next few days due to the Moon entering Gemini, your friendship sector.

And with Pluto stoking your generosity gene to reward people who bring you life joy, you may feel like donating things you don't use to friends who need them. Because you're the type of friend that helps when and where you can, the next few days can make lots of people feel happy to know you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're a hard-working zodiac sign; when it comes to getting things done, few do better than you. So, no surprise here. Work is a topic you think about often, and today, when the Moon enters Gemini, your career sector, you'll wonder how to do tasks more efficiently to maximize your time and get more done.

This may seem like overworking to others, but for you, thanks to Pluto speaking to the Moon, it's more like a passion project. So if you're considering going into the office during time off or checking emails, that's what you'll do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You like it when things are done fair and square, and when it seems like the scales are tipped so there's a lack of equality, you start doing things to bring balance back into life.

The Moon enters Gemini, your education sector, and it will also affect your authority sector due to Pluto. You may educate and advocate for the underdog and less fortunate people. Today is perfect for sending emails to state representatives or writing a letter to the editor of your local paper.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You keep many things to yourself, one of which may be when you have a need. Today, though, the astrology forecast for your sign indicates sharing openly what your desires are is helpful to you.

The Moon enters Gemini, your shared resources sector, which indicates a female in your life may already be thinking about how she can help you accomplish something. And, with Pluto in your communication sector, you may already have insight into who she is. This person may have already come to your mind quite a bit today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saving money isn't easy, and if you love to spend it as fast as you make it, it's hard to pull back and not shop. However, your inner voice may start to speak with reason to you today. It's saying to be more frugal and to mind the economy.

The Moon entering Gemini, your commitment sector, means this is a great day for choosing an accountability partner. You can pick a trusted friend or family member or find a financial advisor who can help you learn how to learn how money works.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You hold yourself to a high standard, and as a Capricorn, you value integrity, ethics and morality in yourself and others. So when Pluto in your sign gets activated, you may be looking at how to improve yourself. You will want to do shadow work and introspection.

Lucky for you, the Moon enters Gemini, your daily duties sector. You may have a bit more support from the universe to clear your schedule for a few hours. So spend some quality time by yourself to think. Plan new goals and what you want to focus on first.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

While it may feel like love has passed you by sometimes, today, the universe has decided to prove you wrong. The Moon enters Gemini, your romance sector, and luna speaks to Pluto, the planet of change and transformation; an ex may come around for closure.

This may be something you've wanted to do, especially if you've been exercising no communication for 30 days with the hopes of helping them see what you share together as a couple. Pluto may be helping things to turn things around for you, and who knows? Maybe you'll decide you don't want to get back together after all.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When it comes to people you love, you cast a wide net. The truth is that you love everyone. A person doesn't have to be blood for you to consider them as part of your family.

Today, when the Moon enters Gemini, your home and family sector and it speaks to Pluto in your house of friends, relationships deepen and become more intense. You may even make a fast friend with someone new. It's a great day for you to branch out and meet new people. Go, social butterfly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.