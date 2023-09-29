Horoscope For September 30, 2023 — Waning Gibbous Moon In Aries

Today's horoscope for all zodiac signs is here for September 30, 2023, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things change for a reason. Yesterday's Full Moon may have been 'uneventful', but deep in the back of your mind, a seed was planted, bringing a type of awareness to you. That awareness is that things can't stay how they are now. And, if change is going to happen, it will have to start with you. You will take the first step toward freedom and make some decisions over the next few weeks. Today is a stepping stone toward a brighter future, and the unfolding of that future involves the upcoming New Moon in Libra this month.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The past is behind you. Your stubborn nature is an asset until it stops you from picking your future for the sake of hoping hard work will change the past. Today, you get to the place where you wave the flag of defeat in sweet surrender. While admitting you can't change a person, place or thing without their permission sounds horrible right now. Knowing that you cannot do so also sets off a type of freedom you need. You can thank yesterday's Full Moon for it later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friendship has a purpose. Sometimes, you simply have to look at what you have and ask yourself if this is the best you can do. A friendship may have been wonderful earlier, but as the Full Moon breaks into a winning gibbous, you start to see all the ways you've outgrown a person. You may both be in good places, but perhaps that place is not with each other in the way that you had.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A new career may be what you need. Why quiet quit? That is like staying in a relationship with someone you don't love. Instead, apply for new jobs and see where you might get an offer. The Moon in Aries can have you pushed to make changes quickly. So think about what you want and then decide as you process your feelings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Learn something new today and tuck the information in your mind to ponder later. It's always a good idea to consider your actions before you have taken them. During this Aries Moon, your risk is impulsive decision-making. You don't want to blurt something you can't take back or make a promise you can't keep. Today be cautious with words, but focus mostly on your actions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sharing has limits, and if you need to stop doing something to better your life, consider it. Admit it. You have high standards, and sometimes your standards are so high even you can't reach them. Today, you may find yourself setting a boundary about what you will or will not share regarding love. You need these lines in the sand, Virgo. So, don't be afraid to do what is best for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Commitment is not for everyone; you may wonder if you're averse to the idea. Today, the idea of being in a long-term relationship may come up from your significant other. The Full Moon in Aries may have you wondering if this is what you want for your future. An ultimatum from a well-intended partner can frame your union in a new light. It's time to think big picture.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Healthy decisions are needed right now. Love takes two people, but it also requires you to consider your needs and wants. As a more private zodiac sign, putting your needs first may feel like putting your vulnerabilities out there for others to see. There's a subtle way to start caring for yourself a bit more: start small and tweak your style as you go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Romance is not out of the question; your heart is open to the idea of love. There's a time when even you and all your independent nature long for physical touch and the holding of a hand. Today, you may find yourself longing for the love of a new person in your life. It's time to say goodbye to singleness and help to companionship without strings.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A new home situation may be on the horizon. You could decide to relocate, or you may decide that you want to find a new way to change your interior design. This is a great time to aim for comfort in your home. A place where you can rest and let your heart be at ease — your personal spaces should allow you to feel safe.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Try not to get into an argument today. The Moon in Aries just coming off of the Full Moon can continue to feel disruptive. When the Moon is in your communication sector, you can be a bit quick to speak and slower to listen. Try to remain aware so you can lead your conversations in productive ways.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Money comes, and it goes. What matters is how you spend it and your time. You love to get lost in fantasy, but this can be a riskier mindset when you have credit cards. During this lunar phase, you will want to avoid making impulse purchases. It can be hard to recoup what you lost when spending on a shopping spree. Think: frugal.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.