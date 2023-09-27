Here is your horoscope for today, September 28, 2023, based on the Sun in Libra, the Moon leaving Pisces and the upcoming Full Moon in Aries.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today you will find that there is no greater power than your use of words. You will need to utilize your voice in order to be heard. Do not silence yourself from advocating for what you need and speaking your truth; this will only serve as an injustice to your person.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, do not approach today with the expectation that things will be orderly. Today will reign in chaos. This may make you feel disorganized and unstable. You are not meant to be fearful of these uncertainties; they present themselves to challenge you to grow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, be cautious in the inability to listen. You have a lot that you are wishing to share. However, collaboration cannot happen without a little feedback and community. Be sure when expressing yourself that you are giving pause to hear more from the people you seek counsel in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you wish to accomplish anything today, you must approach your goals while multitasking. This will not be a day of simplicities. You must find ways to toggle between your daily duties and your daily devotions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today, you are being called to be the expert communicator you are. You could be seen as a powerhouse force in your community by guiding others with your words. Do not hesitate to share your opinion when it is asked for; you aren’t aware of the comfort you can provide by shared experience.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you are being asked to accept the things you cannot change today. You will not be able to bend reality to fit what you desire. It’s okay to let go of things that have given a definite answer so that you may pursue a healthier path for tomorrow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today you might find yourself needing to think out loud. Instead of keeping your thoughts festering in your head to boil, this day presents itself to ask you to share with your close friends and loved ones the thoughts that have been circling your mind. You don’t need to solve problems in silence; utilize your voice.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it is not enough to catch the attention of others to prove your worth. Today, you are being asked to not seek validation from external sources but rather give this to yourself. This is a fantastic day to utilize affirmations that you do believe in for yourself instead of the superficial commentary others could bring to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, while you may like to resort to life in the fast lane, today, you are asking to slow down for a minute to appreciate the smaller things in life. Life doesn’t always have to be luxurious. Today, you can enjoy the simple moments that the world has to offer, and those will be enough.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you have no reason to intellectualize your emotions. Not everything you feel will be rational; that doesn’t invalidate them by any means. Allow yourself to feel through things without telling yourself that it’s a waste of time. These feelings hold a lot of weight and are not a bad thing to feel.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are doing yourself a disservice today if you are not moving around as much as you can. Staying idle is only keeping you locked in the traps you set for yourself. If you wish to feel more motivated and closer to your dreams, it is best that you remove yourself from familiarity and stretch yourself wide.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, be open to financial opportunities that may reveal themselves to you today. There is a great opportunity to make money today, through freelance or favor. Don’t be quick to say no to a quick income boost. You never know who you could potentially add to your network.

BIO: Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, intuitive astrologer and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.