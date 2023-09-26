Love Horoscope For Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Your love horoscope for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Find out what Venus, the planet of love and Mars, the planet of passion, have in store for you.

Love horoscope for all zodiac signs for September 27, 2023:

Aries

Aries, while you may feel comfort in your romantic connections, you may not feel at ease with the codependent nature of your connection. Today, you may find yourself finding a balance between maintaining your independence and finding a way to trust in the connection that is brewing. Things do not have to be so black and white. You can still relish in a connection without surrendering your miss independent nature. Find in what ways you are comfortable expanding your boundaries. Ask for help from the person in your life; allow them in a little more. You don't have to push away entirely to feel safe and secure.

Taurus

Taurus, you may find difficulty in connection with romantic pursuits today. You find yourself prioritizing anything and everything before matters of the heart. However, it’s important to reflect and ask yourself if it’s a matter of priority or a way to deflect when things become more real. You are going to have aspirations outside of romance. This is not a call to retreat from your love life entirely. Do not close your heart off to find success in other ways. There is a balance to be discovered.

Gemini

Gemini, love is not always with reason. Your emotionality is beautiful and worth exploring. If something doesn’t make sense on paper, ask yourself, does it feel right in the depths of your heart? Allow yourself to feel connected to the love surrounding you. This could be a great day to seek counsel from your friends and trusted companions, especially if you feel irrational within romantic connections. Hear out your trusted third party and return to the situation with a new set of eyes.

Cancer

Cancer, today, may feel serendipitous for you. You may find yourself in your ultimate, dreamy meet-cute that will sweep you off your feet. This could be a Netflix-worthy romance, or realistically, it could be another Netflix and chill. Your idealism is love is something admirable that not many people can relate to. Allow yourself to be dreamy, and keep your feet planted in reality. You can have it all and protect your heart from devastation, too.

Leo

Leo, your charming disposition is your friend today. You can bat those pretty eyes and lure in any suitor you desire. Enjoy the flirting games you may find yourself in today. However, have the foresight to know you may get bored and hurt others’ feelings when you wake up tomorrow. You are a person who many may fall for; be cautious of overpromising things you cannot sustain. It’s important to be in the moment; it is wise to remember there will be ones that follow.

Virgo

Virgo, while your reason can be a strong attribute in your relationships, you may appear cold to your crush. Today is a great day to practice words of affirmation with your respected partner. Leave them love notes, and send a paragraph text of how you feel. Your logic is endearing, but sometimes, you may leave people in the dark when you don’t express how emotionally drawn you are to someone. You may inadvertently be friend-zoning someone you deeply care for and wish to build a future with.

Libra

Libra, this day is a call to find yourself with a date in a coffee shop to discuss your hopes and dreams. Your ability to communicate today is alarmingly charming. Find yourself in a quiet place where you can engage with your crush in conversation about the universe, life, and every dream you’ve aspired to achieve. While you’ll need to hold space and listen, as conversations are not one-sided, you can relish in the feeling of being heard and admired by someone who has caught your eye.

Scorpio

Scorpio, today calls you to tend to your relationship. You may have found yourself overlooking the problems a partner has been experiencing. Open the conversation and be aware that in discussion, you may find yourself feeling discomfort towards what your partner says. This isn’t a cause to fight. This is an opportunity to grow together. Growing up can be uncomfortable and something you may avoid; however, in the end, you’ll feel like a stronger unit for exploring this difficulty together.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this is a great day for you to play twenty questions with your crush. You’re feeling explorative and able to learn so much more about the person who has caught your eye. Ask questions that are bold and creative. You don’t need to learn a favorite color; learn the reason behind the favorite color, the reason that hue brings them comfort or joy. Get into the depth of every feeling and story. You’ll feel a deeper connection by learning more today.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today, you can express your love in practical ways. Attend an appointment with your partner that you know they’re nervous about. Stop by the store and grab their favorite comfort meal. Do the chores they’ve been putting off due to feeling stressed. Gestures do not have to be grand to have a powerful impact. Strip it down to simplicity to make your liver feel safe and secure in your connection.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you may feel more comfortable within a romantic connection. Today, you may find that falling for another is second nature. Explore what you deem as easy and what is needed. If someone new is in your life and pulling at your heartstrings, take a step back to explore if you like them or if you like being liked. Sometimes, your crush may just be a person giving you attention when you can’t pay mine to yourself. The right person will find you; today, the right person is likely yourself.

Pisces

Pisces, you take romantic connections very seriously. Today approaches you to evaluate how important your current relationship is to you. If you feel as though you’re not having energy reciprocated by your lover, it may be time to move forward instead of forcing a connection. On the other hand, if you have been casual with someone you’re starting to fall for, this may be a great opportunity to ask where things are leading.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, intuitive astrologer and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.