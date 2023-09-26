September 27, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

There's a lot of positive feeling going on today, thanks to Moon sextile Jupiter making its way into our hearts and psyches on September 27, 2023. We may be pleasantly shocked at how often we say 'yes' or how willing we are, on this day, to take chances and seek out that which we know will bring us happiness. If we are ordinarily hesitant about reaching out or creating adventures, it will be on this day that we see a change in our own selves. During Moon sextile Jupiter, there's a touch of fearlessness that enters our lives, and for three zodiac signs, this is a welcome addition...and it will serve us well when it comes to love, romance and good friendship.

So, let's focus on love and relationships; what we have the chance of recognizing today, September 27, 2023, is that we don't have to hold back. We can 'dare to go there' with our partners or dates...we are at the point in our lives when we know that all we're bringing to the table is 'the good stuff.' This means that we don't need to fear the future or what's going to happen 'someday.' We recognize that this is IT, and we have to get with the living right now. Moon sextile Jupiter brings out a superior feeling of acceptance and confidence. We have nothing to fear, and if life prods us into taking a chance on love, as it will on September 27, 2023, then so be it. Who are we to say no?

So, it's a good day for love, and it's made better by the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter. Three zodiac signs will reap the benefits, but this transit covers all signs, really. We can feel confident on this day that we're not going to be made fun of or made to feel as if our ideas are nonsense. While the feel of the day is not that serious, it most definitely brings us a sense of freedom of speech. We will use that freedom to say good things to the people that we feel need to hear them. No holding back today on the good stuff!

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 27, 2023



1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There are times when you wonder if your romantic partner is ever going to meet you on your level of passion, and when you start to think that they probably never will, you shrink and get a little depressed. Still, they are the best person you've ever known and whether or not they are the Tasmanian devil that you know yourself to be when it comes to love and passion, they still are the only person you can see yourself with...for the rest of your life. On September 27, 2023 during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll find that you're a lot more forgiving of them and more inclined to just accept them as they are. You are still fearless in your efforts to get them on board with your wildness, but you appreciate that you have this person with you, no matter how ferocious they are...or not.



2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There are moments when you can't even believe that you got yourself into such a deeply committed relationship, as you always thought of yourself as somewhat of a lone wolf in that department. On September 27, 2023, during Moon sextile Jupiter, you will recognize that this whole 'lone wolf' thing is so much more of a fantasy than it was ever a reality, as you are so dang happy to be with the person you are with. You've held that 'lone wolf' idea up for so long, but you know it's just a joke; it's on this day that you come full circle, Capricorn. Today is the day you accept that you really and truly do love and adore being in the super committed relationship and that you couldn't be any happier than to be with the person whom you are with, right now.



3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Easy does it is your mantra for the day, and that's exactly how you feel about all the little things that are happening in your love relationship as of today, September 27, 2023. You have the astrological transit of Moon sextile Jupiter working with you, and what's going on is that because of the easy-going attitude that seems to pervade your relationship, you feel connected enough to this person to really let your imagination run wild. This means that you are in such a good place now romantically that you can say anything you want to your partner, and that they, in their trustworthy way, can receive anything you want to share with them. You worked hard to get your relationship to this place, and because of Moon sextile Jupiter, you now feel as if you can kick back and finally enjoy the rewards of your hard work. Today is a very loving and giving day for you. Enjoy it all, Pisces.



Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.