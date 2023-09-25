The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve For The Week Of September 25 - October 1, 2023

Everything always eventually comes to a head, the point where coasting along is no longer possible, and instead, you must make a choice. This isn't a choice made on a whim but the one deep inside your soul urging you toward greater alignment. Honor your growth and healing, and recognize that your relationship can be everything you've ever dreamed of. First, you need to ensure you're taking steps to create that by only investing in what is most valuable to you.

Venus, the planet of love, has been on a profound journey of the heart since June 2023. This phase, which has moved through the passionate sign of Leo, only wants to inspire you to follow your desires and learn to advocate for yourself more confidently. Through its retrograde and retroshade period, which is still ongoing, it has brought up a lot of reflections and lessons regarding love and whether the relationship you're in is truly one that is meant to last.

As Venus prepares to shift into Virgo in the coming weeks and leave behind its retro shade reflection period, more action will be taken to follow your heart, heal what has been broken, and step into the person that can choose what is most healthy for yourself and those you care about.

While Venus stationed direct at the beginning of September 2023, Mercury was beginning its retrograde in Virgo, delaying important conversations and making relationship matters seem clouded and distant. All of that is ending as Mercury has stationed direct, Libra Season has begun, and now, the Full Moon in Aries will rise, providing the clarity and passion to finally take action on what you have been reflecting on or delaying.

In the relationships that last the longest and are the healthiest, you and your partner will have to attend multiple deaths of who you used to be and what kind of relationship you used to have. Because the longer you love someone, the more you and they will grow and change into new people, creating an entirely different connection. Attending to these endings of who you used to be and how things previously created a space to embrace what is precisely what the Full Moon in Aries will bring this week.

You will be asked to look for what needs to end, but only so that space can be made for something more extraordinary and beautiful. Because the highest form of love isn't only seeing the person you initially fell in love with but allowing yourself to meet your partner all over again. To fall in love with who they've become will enable them to do the same for you. This is what it means to grow together because a healthy long-term relationship means continually falling in love with each other all over again.

These four zodiac signs see improvement in their relationships this week.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Gather your thoughts and pause before making decisions or saying anything that can't be taken back. There is growth and positive change on the horizon. Still, to ensure you move forward with no regrets, you must confirm that the person making the decisions is your healing adult self, not your inner child or rebellious inner teenager. When you grow, you learn and encounter the various parts of yourself that make up all you are, yet if you aren't aware of all the pieces that go into creating your whole self, you will come to regret certain decisions or choices you make in love.

To regret is to learn, but to become better is to right any wrongs and try again. You have been on a path of enormous growth where you've learned the importance of advocating for yourself and honoring the healthy reciprocal relationship you desire. As you have, you've fluctuated between those decisions of your healing self and those of your inner child and teenager, and while it's all part of the growing process, you're now being asked to find a new equilibrium in love.

The Aries Full Moon rises opposite the Sun in Libra, helping you embrace the balance between your inner growth and the relationship that means so much to you. Use this energy to find a way to create a new beginning in your relationship. Just because your love life may have been complicated or brought heartache in the past doesn't mean that things can't turn out better than you had imagined. If you have grown and changed so profoundly, it is also possible that your partner has as well, and the only way you will know for sure is to give both of your healing adult selves a chance to show up in a new phase of the relationship.

Honor yourself and what you've come to know you deserve, but also look for where that pendulum can find balance in your life. This is what it means to have true compromise without sacrificing your own needs or sweeping things under the rug to keep the peace. Romantic improvements are here, but you need to be able to let things from the past go before you can give this love the new beginning it deserves.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

No matter what it is, issues of the heart will seldom turn out how you think they will, yet this is where the gift of love thrives most. You have been full steam ahead in creating a new romantic relationship or a phase where you finally feel like things are turning out how you have always dreamed they would. Yet, there is a tugging on your soul because it hasn't quite felt like you thought it would, or there are pieces you can't get to fit no matter how hard you try. This doesn't mean there is any reason not to embrace with complete gratitude and love all you have.

The phase of life you're in now is one of receiving, yet it's also wrapped in the comforting waves of acceptance as you learn you can achieve and create what you most desire. That doesn't mean you will have control over every aspect of it. In the past, these little imperfections seemed larger than life as you allowed them to steal the joy that you so deserve, yet at this moment, as you are moving through your healing process, you're aware of them, but they don't seem to bother you in quite the same way. This has felt foreign to you as you're not sure what to do with these new feelings, but this is the product of all you have been through, and you need to ensure you let yourself change how you approach things instead of staying in default mode.

The Aries Full Moon rises in your sector of intimacy and transformation, which is perfect timing to help you embrace a new way of seeing your relationship and approaching themes of change that are still sweeping through your life. Let this lunation show you what is most important to you while realizing that those little imperfections don't seem quite as large because you're learning you are in charge of your happiness instead of giving that power to others. Try to use the determined energy of this lunation to release any of those old default modes that have only served to take away the very feelings you've tried to create so that you can make more space for gratitude.

No matter how extraordinary your love is, there will always be aspects of it that feel out of control. When you have learned to cultivate an inner sense of security and love for yourself, you can release the need to focus on the imperfections. There is so much to embrace and be joyful about right now, so let the ending in your romantic life be centered around releasing those aspects of imperfections. Return to your lane of love and allow yourself to embrace what is most important — the relationship and life you have created together.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You must get serious about what brings you happiness and joy because if you're uncertain, you will continue to attract situations that only bring confusion and a sense of something missing. You are always seeking far-off horizons for something better or more, but before starting the warrior's journey, you must first know what you're after. Otherwise, you may find you're wandering around with no direction.

You have been feeling down on yourself because things haven't manifested in your romantic life as you'd hoped, but before you call it quits, spend some time getting confident and secure in what you want. You've found yourself in situations that are less than you had hoped because you've been letting others direct your happiness or define what is the best. However, part of your soul's path is coming into this knowledge for yourself. As much as you may enjoy exploring far-off horizons, the one that makes the most difference is the world explored within yourself.

Let the Aries Full Moon rise in your sector of joy and commitment and help you become determined and focused on what brings you the most happiness and what kind of relationship will align with your needs and dreams. By pausing before making any other decisions, you will ensure that anything you do from now on will have a definitive direction and lead to where you want a relationship to go instead of merely in endless circles.

Please take responsibility for the situation, but understand that it's not your partner's job to solve it, nor does it mean that it should be necessarily over. Any romantic decisions will be null and void until you know who you genuinely are and what makes your heartbeat. Let yourself feel inspired to learn the truth of your heart and embrace what brings you the most joy because as you do, any confusion will disappear because the one relationship you needed to focus on was the one with yourself — and after you do that, it'll be amazing how much clearer everything else becomes.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

No one can heal you but yourself. It doesn't matter how amazing a connection is or how spiritually inclined your partner may be because the keys to healing will always lie within your heart. Be easy on yourself as you recognize how closely tied your romantic relationship is to the healing of yourself because there is no room for beating up the parts of yourself that only need more love and understanding. The path of growth is wrought with moments you'd like to take back or redo, but healing teaches you that while you can never go back, you can make the future everything you've dreamed of.

There has been a lot of movement within your home, family and healing arenas recently. Whether it's a new home, marriage, relationship or children, this part of your life has been infused with more extraordinary passion and energy. Yet it's not just about what is changing on the outside, but what is happening within your soul, making the most significant difference. Anything you create in your external life only reflects where you are with yourself. Instead of looking at things through a desperate lens or pure coincidence, take ownership of the greater meaning of everything you've created and allow yourself to feel confident in who you are becoming.

The Aries Full Moon rises in the area of your life that rules healing and domestic relationships, inspiring you to embrace more autonomy, confidence and acceptance of things you cannot change. All you can do is the best within each moment, yet that shifts as you learn more about yourself and your healing. Because of this growth, you have been amid some deep inner child healing, which may also bring about many of your choices in this part of your life. Love yourself through this phase because while you may look back and see where you would make different decisions, your most critical choices now involve the present moment.

So much joy, love and closeness surrounds you right now. People who genuinely love and support you, but if you let yourself fall into that darkness of regret about the past, you will miss the beauty of all offered to you. Let yourself sit with everything as it comes up and recognize that it may not have anything to do with your partner but your ability to receive the kind of love you've always desired. Embracing everything around you with healing and forgiveness will help you move through the ongoing changes in your life because while you may have doubted it at once, trust now that this love and relationship is what you have always deserved.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat leader. For more of her work, visit her website.