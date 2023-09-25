What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 26, 2023

Let yourself see things through a different lens. Embrace the change of the season to create space for newness and innovation in your manifestations. Check-in with your heart as you light a candle made with the essence of a rose to ensure that all you do is rooted in the compass of your inner truth.

Venus, the planet of love, in Leo, dances with Mars in Libra on Tuesday, September 26, bringing in new perspectives as cosmic lovers encourage you to look at things differently. Take a step back and use the lessons of Venus retrograde to shift how you see life and how you can implement new changes within your life.

Since June 2023, Venus has been moving through Leo, and as it begins its preparation to shift into Virgo, you can take everything you've learned and now use it to see the truth of your healing. Mars rules over your passion and motivation.

In Libra, it is more focused on partnership with others, helping you to ensure you are mending the bridges necessary to help you achieve all you desire. The energy exchange between Venus and Mars invites you to adopt a new vision and innovation in sidestepping recent challenges to embrace how easy it can be to attract what is divinely meant for you.

Elements For Your Rituals, Tuesday, September 26

Leading Energy: Leo, Fire

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Crown

Herbs: Rosemary, Basil and Cardamom

Essential Oils: Ginger, Lemon and Rose

Crystals: Tiger's Eye for balance, Pyrite for inspiration and Black Onyx for intuition

Incense: Lemongrass

What your zodiac sign can manifest on September 26, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Authentic happiness

As Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra, you can manifest the joy you have been searching for. Create an intention jar using cardamom, rosemary, marigolds, rose quartz and citrine. As you seal the jar with yellow wax, repeat your affirmation and press your right thumb into the soft wax. Place this with a sunflower on a south-facing window to honor the energy of Leo.

Daily affirmation: I deserve to be authentically happy in every area of my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Satisfaction

Focus on your feelings of satisfaction and peace within your home and family as Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra. Create an offering using lavender, rosemary, basil and rose petals. As you use this to smudge your home, repeat your affirmation and smile with gratitude for all you have created.

Daily affirmation: I am satisfied and at peace with the life I am creating.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Words of healing

Reflect on the healing conversations you can have with others while Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra, activating your communication sector. Create a talisman using lavender, rosemary and tiger's eye. As you bind them with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it around your neck or in your pocket throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am using my words to heal recent hurts and to bring greater connection into my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Alignment

As Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra, embrace the alignment you have cultivated with your inner self and the divine world around you. Create an essential oil blend using coconut oil, ginger and rose. As you massage this into your chakra points, repeat your affirmation and place pyrite in your clothing for increased inspiration.

Daily affirmation: I am aligned with the universe as I honor my self-worth in all I do.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Inner trust

Venus in your zodiac sign of Leo aligns with Mars in Libra, inspiring you to trust yourself more deeply so you can manifest all that is divinely meant for you. Begin by laying out a palm leaf or frond and add basil, rosemary and tiger's eye in your written affirmation. As you bind it with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation and hang it above your bed.

Daily affirmation: I trust my inner self, soul and the divine signs from the universe.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Intuitive guidance

Embrace your intuitive gifts as you reflect on how to utilize them to create the life you desire as Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra. Begin by anointing a violet candle with rose essential oil and roll it in crushed basil and ginger. Place it on your altar and surround it with sunflowers and salt for protection. As you light it, repeat your affirmation, allowing it to burn out thoroughly before returning the materials to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am opening my heart to receive intuitive guidance for the next part of my soul's journey.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Courage

Embrace your inner courage as Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra, reminding you to be fearless in pursuing what you most desire. Create a sacred salve with coconut oil, lemon essential oil and marigolds. Once set, massage this onto your temples and third eye while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am courageous in creating a life that honors my heart and soul's purpose.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Abundance

As Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra, you are encouraged to step into your density by living a fully abundant life. Begin by creating a sacred sachet using basil, cloves, cinnamon, several coins and rose quartz. As you sew it closed with gold thread, repeat your affirmation and place it in your clothing or work surface throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am meant to live an abundant life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Faith

Increase your faith as Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra, inspiring you to trust that everything in your life is happening just as it's meant to be. Begin by anointing a blue candle with lavender essential oil, then roll it in rosemary and rose petals.

Place the candle in a shallow water bowl and sprinkle salt around it for protection. Repeat your affirmation as the candle is lit, and hold a black onyx over the flame. Once the candle has burned out, return the materials to the earth and place the crystal beneath your pillow while you sleep.

Daily affirmation: I believe everything I do now will serve a higher purpose.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Intimate depth

Honor the energy as Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra, activating your ability to create greater depth in your relationships. Take the petals off a sunflower, symbolizing Leo and collect a bay leaf. Using red thread and a needle, sew the petals around the bay leaf while you repeat your affirmation, and then bury your intention beneath a rose bush.

Daily affirmation: I am exploring new ways of connecting with others as I create greater depth in my relationships.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Romantic autonomy

As Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra, it draws your attention to the recent lessons you've experienced in your romantic relationship. Begin by carving the sigil for love into a mango, symbolizing Leo, and then place it in your garden with white rose petals and salt. Repeat your affirmation seven times, and then sprinkle the soil over it as you bind in your intention to always be yourself in your romantic relationship.

Daily affirmation: I am my own before giving my heart to another.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: A new life path

Focus on setting an intention for a new path in life as Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra. Create an intention jar using basil, lavender, ginger, cloves and a white feather. As you seal the jar with white wax, repeat your affirmation and then place it in a south-facing area of your home to attract the energy of Leo.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing my new life path as it unfolds effortlessly in front of me.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.