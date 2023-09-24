What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 25, 2023

Cleanse your space with sage as you create a moment of reflection to contemplate all you’ve recently learned. To manifest the life of your dreams, you must learn from the past because this knowledge allows you to do better. When you understand your personal growth more deeply, you can divinely transform your life into all you have ever desired.

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius peaks on Monday, September 25, asking you to pause as you strive to create. Heed the advice, pause and reflect on all you have learned and grown within. In the Waxing Gibbous phase of the Moon, you are directed to observe your recent lessons and how they might shift your plans or even what you have aspired to manifest.

The Moon is your emotional home, so it’s also a time to practice gentle honesty with yourself as you can process your inner feelings and understand what new lessons they have come to teach.

Aquarius is the rebel of the zodiac, the one who lives a life differently than others and never waits for validation to feel confident or inspired. As the waves of energy are building toward the Full Moon in Aries on September 29, you are given a divine moment of awareness to ensure that what you release or even begin to manifest is based on your internal growth and healing.

Manifesting isn’t only about wish fulfillment but aligning more deeply with your healing and ever-evolving best self so you are genuinely calling in what is meant for you.

Elements For Your Rituals, Monday, September 25

Leading Energy: Aquarius, Air

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Root

Herbs: Chamomile, Ginger and Lemon

Essential Oils: Sandalwood, Lime and Ylang-Ylang

Crystals: Abalone Shell for transformation, Hematite for grounding and Carnelian for confidence

Incense: Sage

What your zodiac sign can manifest on September 25, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Your divine wish

Use the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius to focus on what you wish for yourself and your life. Begin by writing down your affirmation on paper and placing it beneath a violet candle. Before lighting the candle, sprinkle a bit of basil, ginger and lime essential oil over the candle. As the candle burns, repeat your affirmation, allowing it to burn completely out. Wrap the melted wax in white tissue paper and bury it beneath a maple tree.

Daily affirmation: My divine wish is connected to my soul’s purpose and manifests in perfect timing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Career growth

As the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius highlights themes of growth within your career, reflect on how your personal growth affects your professional life. Begin by cutting ten green ribbon lengths, then light a violet candle. As you repeat your affirmation, tie each length together until you’ve finished and then wrap around the base of the candle. When you’re ready, extinguish it with your breath and leave it on your altar.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of a successful and purposeful career.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Inner truth

Reflect on your inner truth as the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius guides you to honor yourself before making big decisions about your future. Practice walking meditation by placing three almonds in each shoe and then anointing your pulse points with sandalwood essential oil. Repeat your affirmation while walking and embrace any truths that surface.

Daily affirmation: My inner truth is the key to creating my desired life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Soul transformation

As the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius activates themes of transformation and depth, let yourself realize all the changes you’ve been experiencing are helping your soul grow. Create an aura spray using plain witch hazel, carnelian and the essential oils of sandalwood and ylang-ylang. Once you’ve created the spray, hold it in your hands as you send your intention into it and then repeat your affirmation while you cleanse your energy.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing the waves of change as I allow myself to become who I am meant to be.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Romantic gratitude

Reflect on all that has transpired within your romantic life with gratitude as the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius inspires you to embrace the lessons of your past. Begin by taking red thread and a needle and sewing a heart onto paper. Then, fold it three times, anoint it with ylang-ylang essential oil and place it beneath a rose bush with three olives as you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am grateful for all that has and hasn’t worked out and trust in the divine flow of life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Solitude

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius encourages you to create a space of solitude to care for yourself and have time to reflect on your healing. Begin by saging your energy with a black feather for protection, and lay down, breathing deep into your belly. Repeat your affirmation and allow yourself to feel your body as you become aware of what you need most to feel like your best self.

Daily affirmation: I deserve time and space to care for myself and embrace rest periods.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Authenticity

As the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius activates themes of joy within your life, let yourself embrace the autonomy and authenticity of creating a life you love. Create an intention jar using sugar, basil, lavender, rosemary, ginger, hematite and something personal to act as an anchor. As you seal the jar with orange wax, repeat your affirmation and place it somewhere. Only you will see it.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing my authentic joy as I begin a new and exciting path in life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Independence

Embrace the freedom from the past that the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius ushers into your life. Begin by lighting a violet candle and sitting cross-legged in front of it. Allow your energy to settle, and then sprinkle lavender, rose petals and chamomile around the candle as you repeat your affirmation. Visualize cutting ties with anything holding you back and the space to create what you genuinely desire.

Daily affirmation: I can create the home and life I dream of.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Transparency

Encourage yourself to practice greater transparency as the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius invites you to focus on becoming more aligned with your soul. Begin by slicing a lemon and sprinkling sugar and lavender over the pieces. Add them to a water bottle with carnelian for courage, and then keep this with you throughout the day. As you drink it, return to your affirmation and let yourself feel inspired to show up with greater transparency.

Daily affirmation: I am honest and transparent with my words and actions.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Self-worth

Remind yourself how worthy you are as the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius invites you to reflect deeper on your lessons as you use them as fuel to manifest your future. Begin by lighting a gold candle and write your affirmation down on paper. When ready, please bind your intention with the melted wax and wrap a gold ribbon around it. Repeat your affirmation while you tie your intention into an ash tree, symbolizing Aquarius.

Daily affirmation: I can use my past lessons to create the future of my dreams.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Renewal

As the Waxing Gibbous Moon rises in your zodiac sign of Aquarius, embrace the opportunity to bring renewal to your inner self. Create an offering using an abalone shell and fill it with lavender, chamomile, ginger and rosemary. As you burn it under the Moon, repeat your affirmation and return the cooled ashes to the wind.

Daily affirmation: I am renewing my spirit and giving myself time to process all I’ve recently learned.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Peace

Embrace the power of your inner peace as the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius reminds you that nothing can disturb this feeling inside of you unless you give it permission to. Light sage, incense and a violet candle as you repeat your affirmation.

When you’re ready, anoint your chakra points with ylang-ylang essential oil and settle your breath as you keep your affirmation in your mind’s eye. Once the candle has burned out completely, bury the melted wax beneath an ash tree for protection.

Daily affirmation: I am a vessel of inner peace, and nothing that happens outside of me can take that away.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.