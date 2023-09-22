What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 23, 2023

When everything is in balance, harmony can breathe through the spaces of your life, creating opportunities for abundance, nurturing and peace. Wake with the rising Sun this morning, settling your breath and honoring your inner sense of self and unity with the world around you. Brew a pot of vanilla lavender tea, and find happiness and joy as the world, if even for a moment, is in perfect balance.

Saturday, September 23, ushers in the beginning of Libra Season and the Autumnal Equinox as you realize balance can still be found within transition phases. Libra Season begins as the Sun shifts into this peaceful and loving air sign, encouraging your focus on compromise and balance within your life and relationships.

Libra is one of the two ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love, and often can help you focus more on healing a relationship or working with another more effectively to create success and benefit for all involved. Libra Season is a time to honor your inner sense of balance and what that means for you before trying to establish it in other areas of your life, as you are constantly reminded of the importance of loving yourself first.

Libra Season also brings the Equinox, a time of complete balance between night and day and even masculine and feminine energies. For the Northern Hemisphere, it's the Autumnal Equinox, a chance to focus on what you must release to gain greater peace. In the Southern Hemisphere, the Vernal Equinox peaks as those in that part of the world are just beginning to plant new seeds for love and abundance.

The Equinox encourages you to focus and embrace the aura of balance within everything in life. It also encourages the journey of death and rebirth it often takes to achieve it. As you surrender to these energies, allow yourself peace as you set new intentions for the upcoming season.

Elements For Your Rituals, Saturday, September 23

Leading Energy: Libra, Air

Best Time For Your Ritual: Morning

Chakra Point: Heart

Herbs: Thyme, Parsley and Juniper

Essential Oils: Lavender, Fennel and Vanilla

Crystals: Emerald for hope, Citrine for strength and Tiger's Eye for protection

Incense: Amber

What your zodiac sign can manifest on September 23, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Relationship peace

Allow yourself to embrace the energy of Libra Season as it activates your romantic sector, bringing increased love and peace into your relationship. Create an intention bundle using lavender, rose petals, citrine and your written affirmation. As you bind it with a pink ribbon, repeat your affirmation and hang it in a rose bush for love.

Libra Season Affirmation: I am committed to bringing peace and love to my romantic relationship.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Personal boundaries

Focus on the power of creating stronger personal boundaries as Libra Season calls you to focus on what truly resonates with your soul. Create an aura spray using witch hazel and the essential oils fennel, lavender and rose. As you repeat your affirmation, place a tiger's eye for protection in your spray and use it to help you create healthy boundaries within your life.

Libra Season Affirmation: I am honoring myself above all others as I practice saying no to anything that does not resonate with my soul.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Mindfulness

As Libra Season rules over your joy sector, focus more on the present moment allowing yourself to be more mindful. Create an intention sachet using almonds, lavender and sage. As you sew it closed with blue thread, repeat your affirmation and carry it with you to help you become more mindful of all the joy surrounding you.

Libra Season Affirmation: I am embracing the present moment as I slow down and focus more on what brings me simple joy.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Compromise

Focus on improving your relationships with others by finding a healthy sense of compromise. Libra Season supports achieving a healthy balance in your home and family. Begin by lighting a blue candle and writing down your affirmation three times on paper. Fold the paper away from you three times and anoint it with lavender essential oil. When you are ready, wrap a blue ribbon around the paper and then hang it in a maple tree to honor the energy of Libra.

Libra Season Affirmation: I am creating a home of compromise, balance and understanding.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: The art of listening

As Libra Season calls you to reflect on your communication sector, try to invoke the art of listening to foster a deeper level of understanding in your relationships. Begin by lighting a blue candle and anointing your heart chakra and temples with peppermint essential oil. Once finished, hold a piece of emerald over the candle's flame while you repeat your affirmation, and then place it in your clothing to help foster the art of listening. You can use emerald or lapis lazuli earrings to add even greater strength.

Libra Season Affirmation: I am focusing on listening more and speaking less as I create space for more understanding in my relationships.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Self-worth

Libra Season activates your value sector, helping you balance your self-worth and what you value most in your life. Create an offering using lavender, sage and mint. As you safely burn this outside, repeat your affirmation and visualize balance within yourself and life. Once the ashes are cooled, scatter them beneath a rose bush.

Libra Season Affirmation: I am worthy of all I desire and dream of and open my heart to receive all I have manifested fully.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Soul renewal

This is your time to renew your spirit and honor the brand-new beginning in your life as you prepare for your annual solar return during Libra Season. Begin by creating a sacred scrub using sugar, coconut oil, citrine and the essential oils of lavender, rosemary and rose. As you use your scrub in the shower, repeat your affirmation and visualize what you are leaving in the past as you prepare to start a new cycle around the Sun.

Libra Season Affirmation: I am cleansing my soul anew as I prepare for my brilliant solar return.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Acceptance

Quieting your mind and focusing on your healing journey will be highlighted as Libra Season calls your attention to the subconscious realm. You can start by creating a healing sachet using sage, lavender and emerald. As you bind it closed with a violet ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it beneath your pillow while you sleep.

Libra Season Affirmation: I am embracing acceptance and healing as I prepare for the future I dream of.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Improved connection

Reflect on the connections you want to improve within your life while Libra Season helps you to create balance and healing in your most important relationships. Begin by creating a tea ritual using mint, rosemary and lavender. Before pouring in the water, write your affirmation on the mug's base and place an emerald inside. Once the tea is ready, find a quiet place to enjoy your tea as you also reflect on how to improve relationships in your life.

Libra Season Affirmation: I am taking the time to foster and improve the connections in my life that are the most valuable.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Career success

Success is yours as Libra Season creates the space for you to reap the rewards of the balance you have been working to achieve in your life. Collect a green and red candle, carving the sigil for success on the green one and the sigil for love onto the red one. Please place them in the soil in your garden and tie them together with a gold ribbon. As you light them, repeat your affirmation, sprinkling crushed basil and rose petals over them. Allow the candles to burn out thoroughly, then cover your materials with the soil.

Libra Season Affirmation: I am creating a legacy of success in my career and relationships that mean the most to me.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Abundance

As Libra Season invites you to focus on attracting more abundance into your life, focus on being open to seizing new opportunities. Create an intention jar using citrine, lavender, fennel, basil and cloves. As you seal it with red wax, repeat your affirmation and place it in a north-facing window to honor the energy of Libra.

Libra Season Affirmation: I radiate abundance from my soul and continually attract new opportunities.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Transformation

Embrace surrender in the process of transformation you are within as Libra Season reminds you there is beauty to letting go. Begin by collecting a maple leaf, writing your affirmation on it and then anoint it with vanilla essential oil. Next, take a violet ribbon and tie the maple leaf onto a rose bush to encourage love and surrender during this phase of your life.

Libra Season Affirmation: I surrender into the cocoon of transformation as I trust everything I manifest is already making its way to me.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat leader. For more of her work, visit her website.