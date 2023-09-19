Horoscope For September 20, 2023 — Moon Enters Sagittarius

Your horoscope for September 19, 2023, is here with the Moon changing signs first thing in the morning. The Moon's last aspect is a trine to Pluto before changing signs from Scorpio to Sagittarius.

The Moon's relationship to Pluto can signify a positive, yet intense transformation for signs, Aries, and Scorpio. Since Pluto is in Capricorn, Cancer, and Capricorns may also feel the effects of this energy. Note that we have a Moon alert starting at 6: 21 a.m. EST.

The Moon will be Void of course 6:21 a.m. to 10:06 a.m. EST. which means non-essential shopping or decision-making are best held off until it's over. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today can go so many ways, Aries. When the Moon is in Sagittarius, you're ready to go on an adventure. You might have a bag packed waiting to be invited on a road trip with your significant other. Or perhaps you're hoping your best friend can take the day off with you and head off to see a museum or an old bookstore and drink some pour-over coffee.

Today's Moon stokes your wanderlust and it's a great day to read books, watch Discovery channel episodes about other countries and if you've stopped using your Duolingo app, complete a lesson in a language you've wanted to learn.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today is a bright new day for you, Taurus, and it's even more wonderful when you have someone you can share it with. That's why when the Moon is in Sagittarius, you're forward-thinking. You are perceiving what you need to do to protect yourself and your family from any harm in the future.

The day is perfect for updating a will or for establishing your estate. Whenever the Moon transits Sagittarius it activates your eighth house, which may also incidate a secret you need to know can be revealed. This day may be filled with both insightful surprises and some serious tasks. Overall, a great one for you, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of love, commitment and business. Your mind can be on all of these things because you are a Gemini who is always thinking about the future and what new experience you'd like to try. With just one day before the Quarter Moon arrives in Sagittarius, you're starting to become slightly impatient about love.

You are ready to explore it in a deeper and more intimate way. It doesn't matter where passion leads you, you want to see where it goes. From deep diving into your work and making it better than it was before, to expanding new horizons in your marriage or love life, today's Sagittarius Moon is like a door opening to a new portal of life, and you're here for the ride. Let's go!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's so much information out in the world to help you learn what you need to know to improve your health, get organized, and plan for the holidays. The Moon entering Sagittarius can push your 'cleaning spree' button, and you'll want to make the most out of organizing and getting things ready for the holidays.

The Autumnal Equinox isn't often associated with cleaning, but there's something so satisfying about decluttering your personal space. So before you pull out the colorful pillows and decorative items, clear away any negative energy and make your personal space feel prepared for Libra season — and the turning of the leaves this fall.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You could be a fighter, but you've decided that you are a lover. Love and romance are your two favorite subjects, and when the Moon enters Sagittarius, your heart is filled with hope and optimism about meeting the 'one' or 'the one for now'.

You're eager to learn and explore the world from all points of view, and to find someone who captivates your heart and mind in a unique way is purely divine. Today you may make that special connection on a dating app or even when someone slides into your DM's. It's a wonderful day for you to find someone to cuddle with before the cuffing season starts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

it's time to make your travel plans for the end of the year. Do you plan to have a family reunion this holiday season or do you intend to go on a cruise and forget about cooking everything yourself? There's not much time left to solidify what your intentions are for November, and this is the month to talk to your parents, your partner's family, and friends to coordinate schedules.

The Moon in your family sector also means you'll need to chat with authority figures, too. You may be called into a meeting this week to discuss your performance goals or if you need to take a vacation that won't roll over into next year, enter your request now before it's harder to get coverage for your time off. Today's a good day to get the ball rolling, Virgo. You're on it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Chatty? Not necessarily you, but today's Moon in Sagittarius brings out your desire to banter and connect with others on an intellectual level. You want to talk about books and the last movie you saw. In fact, today is perfect for joining a book club and resubscribing to Audible.

You could ask a friend if they'd like to share a book with you from their Kindle (or Nook) and vice versa. Today isn't meant to let your introverted side win and hide behind a keyboard talking to no one. The energy is for knowledge sharing and learning from people who often stimulate your mind and remind you how wonderful it is to enjoy quality conversation.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's smart to be wise when it comes to your income and your earning potential. So when the Moon enters Sagittarius, as it does every 30 days for you, it's time to review your expenses.

How much can you save? Where can you cut back a bit? What is it that you're overspending on these days? All these are great questions to ask, and if you have a bank account where you can talk to a financial advisor, consider making an appointment and learning from them about how to plan for your future. You'll be so glad you expanded your knowledge instead of trying to figure everything out on your own.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Some days are made just for you, Sagittarius, and this week, you not only have the Moon entering your sign, but you get the blessing of a Quarter Moon to help you make a big change and do something timely that you've put off for too long. Today, it's time to commit to a personal goal and determine to see it through to the end.

You might enjoy having a friend be your accountability partner. Or today you can create a vision board and put it by your desk to inspire you. Think action and grit, as you always seem to find it when you need it. It's a wonderful day to do new things and to explore how strong you are when you are ready to conquer your fears and complete a challenge you're ready for.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Cutting ties is never easy, but when you are honest and bold about your thoughts and feelings it's amazing how quick people are to let you go about your day and not bother you.

Today's honesty is tomorrow's goodbye, and it's going to be OK. You may not be surprised when a person who seemed to be your friend on a superficial level suddenly goes radio silent. That's how it goes sometimes, Capricorn. The Moon in Sagittarius helps you to stay detached as you take life on its terms and not feel sad to do so either. C'est la vie!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friendships are like the glue to a relationship, and it doesn't matter if the relationship is romantic, platonic, or business only; at the core of your being you desire to make a human connection. Is that too much to ask?

As the Moon enters Sagittarius, you're people-oriented. This brings out the natural curiosity in you. You can ask questions and get to know others well. Best of all, you find like-minded people who like you, too. You're a power networker!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You see the spiritual side to all things, and this day will not go unnoticed. There's a lot at play and you will be reminded that you can't control anything but your reaction to it.

Today you are ready to take on the world, but you will also need to be flexible when the Moon enters Sagittarius. Life can throw you a curve ball. A coworker may need to call out due to a sick child or a delivery comes in late and that means you'll be working longer hours to help unload things.

While there can be some unpredictableness to the day, you're going to pass every test the universe gives you with flying colors. It's an incredible day for finding humor in all situations and learning to go with the flow when you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.