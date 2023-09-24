Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For September 25 - October 1, 2023

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for September 25 - October 1, 2023 is here! First, let's look at the week's message for everyone. Where does your heart want to go? Why? Dig deep and find out your motives. Do you truly desire what you think you desire? Or has peer pressure influenced you unduly? This week's energy is good for knowing what truly matters to you and what does not so you can take action on the former. If you realize you have been chasing the wrong thing or aiming for a delusion, it's better to stop before it's too late.

The i-ching hexagram of the week is fire over mountain (#56), changing to fire over water (#64). Don't celebrate before you cross the finish line. Don't let your friends or family hype you up so much that you think something is in the bag when it's still not. As long as you keep doing the right things and making the right moves, you will secure the victory dear to you. There's no doubt about that. Let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for September 25 - October 1.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for September 25 - October 1, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

General Overview:

Rat, pay attention to your chores, tasks and responsibilities this week. It might get hectic, but your efforts will be rewarded shortly. You are cosmically aligned to reap the fruits of your labor, but there's still a small way to go first.

Lucky Day in Love: October 1

However, thunderclouds might be roving over your love life this week. If you ignore the red flags and brush important things under the rug, you will draw trouble. So do the opposite!

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 25

Creating a vision board for adventures is also indicated for you this week. After all, why just manifest the big things in life? Sometimes, planning small adventures and activities is more fun, so we have something to look forward to.

Lucky Day for Career: September 26

Be decisive in your actions and commitments in your career. Wishy-washy behavior will bring bad energy to you at this time. Some of you are only a few steps away from leveling up or even receiving a promotion.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

General Overview:

Ox, this week's energy is very contemplative for you. Are you truly the master of your destiny? Or are you allowing someone else to drive your car from the backseat? Journal your thoughts and feelings on this subject to direct the good fortune coming your way.

Lucky Day in Love: September 29

Be a little more patient in heart matters this week. Whether you are single or in a relationship, your considerate behavior will draw the right people to you and prevent unnecessary disagreements. You can wear a green topaz pendant (or some other green crystal) to help.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 30

A heart-to-heart with your best friend (or inner circle) is also indicated for you. Have you tried seeing things from their perspective? Have you tried explaining things better from yours? Every relationship is unique in its way. Don't confuse it with another.

Lucky Day for Career: September 25

The energy around your career is really good this week. Wear smart clothes and clean shoes, and you will attract even more abundance to you at this time. Don't try to compete with anyone for the best-dressed role.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

General Overview:

Fate is testing your patience and perseverance now, Tiger. Do you have what it takes? Take a deep breath and release it slowly anytime you think you are about to blow your fuse or do something impulsive. You will know the right move once you settle yourself.

Lucky Day in Love: October 1

Your love life will be extra happening and quick this week. Some of you may feel that it's going too uncomfortably fast. If that's the case, make your boundaries known and ask your significant other or lover to slow down.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 29

If you cannot socialize too much this week, find time to indulge in nostalgic activities. Maybe play a video game you used to play when you were younger or watch a TV series you and your friends loved a decade ago.

Lucky Day for Career: September 30

The energy around your career is fast, too, at this time. You have what it takes to rise to the challenge. Don't doubt yourself!

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

General Overview:

Rabbit, ignorance is not bliss. It only appears to be so until the consequences of lying to yourself become unavoidable. Fate is urging you to take your blinders off at this time. You are stronger than you think you are.

Lucky Day in Love: October 1

Collaborating with your partner will bring you tremendous joy and fulfillment this week. It can be a romantic date where both of you are responsible for some component of the whole experience, so it's a surprise for both in some way and still a collaborative effort that brings you pride. Or you can play board games together or try a couple's hobby class.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 30

Be extra conscious of the energy you bring to your social relationships this week. Good energy will multiply and bring you the same, and vice versa. Avoid interacting with people who drain your energy because of the same reason.

Lucky Day for Career: October 1

This week's energy is good for taking a closer look at your finances and if you can line yourself up for a promotion or a side hustle in your career. The universe has your back.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

General Overview:

Dragon, you are the master of your fate this week. So, be mindful of the energy you exude and your decisions. Your manifestation powers are also at an all-time high right now.

Lucky Day in Love: September 26

Whether in a relationship or single, take time out this week to focus on yourself. Who are you when you are not concerned about other people and their priorities? A little bit of self-care will go a long way at this time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 1

Some of you may benefit from a sea salt bath this week to cleanse your aura and energy. You can use sage incense before and after the ritual for a more powerful experience. Just make sure to keep the windows open so the smoke can escape from somewhere!

Lucky Day for Career: September 27

Some of you must be more careful of what you say to your acquaintances at work. You may be revealing too much about your personal life. Don't feel pressured to do so. Now's the time to set healthy boundaries.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

General Overview:

Snake, you are about to enter a new chapter in your life. It will bring you great joy and inner peace. Be mindful as you live each day to appreciate this changing of metaphorical seasons truly.

Lucky Day in Love: October 1

Be firm about your needs and personal boundaries. Sometimes, it can be hard to do so with the one you love because you don't want them to feel alienated or like they did something wrong. Communication is truly the key and the universe has your back now.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 1

Have you been comparing yourself and your wealth to that of your peers? Don't torture yourself with such comparisons. If someone close to you has developed a bad habit, tell them how you feel about this or don't take their words to heart.

Lucky Day for Career: September 29

The full Moon on September 29 is a good time for manifestation rituals. If you have big goals for your career or personal life, now's the time to set those intentions and list what you will need for said ritual.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

General Overview:

A beautiful new beginning is in store for you, Horse. Some of you are living through a prosperous phase of life. You will benefit from adding more red to your life through your clothes, furniture or lunch box.

Lucky Day in Love: September 30

Tread carefully and go slow in your love life. The energy is better suited for independent actions and decision-making, so if you are in a relationship, you will benefit from communicating more clearly so there are no misunderstandings.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 28

Your social life will be great this week. Some of you may make new friends by yourself or through your significant other's social circle. A positive attitude will win your hearts wherever you go.

Lucky Day for Career: September 27

Now's not the time to take unnecessary risks in your career. Mull over your plans and strategies so you don't miss out on crucial details. If you have an important decision, let your intuition have a say in it.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

General Overview:

Goat, plant your seeds to harvest a rich bounty in the future. The energy is really good for new beginnings, especially in finances and travel.

Lucky Day in Love: October 1

If you are single, you are attracting your soulmate to yourself now. Be receptive and the right person will find their way to you soon. Your wishes and desires in love will be manifesting soon, too.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 26

What's worse than having no friends? It's being part of a social group that looks down on you or desperately wants to ruin your life. Be extra careful of this reality as you move forward. You are stronger than you realize.

Lucky Day for Career: September 25

This week's energy is good for learning something new in your career or advancing your education. Sign up for a lecture or attend a webinar to add more skills to your cap.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

General Overview:

Monkey, trust your gut this week, no matter what. Fate is testing you now through people trying their best to lure you down the wrong path. Can you stay true to yourself? Or will you capitulate?

Lucky Day in Love: September 25

If you are unsure of the person you are with, take some time this week to journal your feelings about the same. Or think about it in the safety of your mind. A bad relationship is worse than no relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 27

Lean on your friends and loved ones if you need their support. Offer them support if, in turn, they need you too. Fair-weather friends are friends to no one.

Lucky Day for Career: September 29

Your work life may be slow, but you are progressing in the right direction. Keep moving and working hard and you will reap the fruits of your labor soon!

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy is good for evaluating your projects and aspirations. Did you shelve any plans because you wanted to be there for someone else? Now's the time to ask for what you want and manifest it in your life.

Lucky Day in Love: September 29

Even the best-matched couples will argue from time to time because no one's one hundred percent alike to someone else. That doesn't mean you are incompatible. Don't confuse incompatibility as a need to work on a relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 1

You are being asked to be mindful of your friends and acquaintances now. Are you associating with the right people? Why? Why not? Journaling your feelings about the same can bring you a lot of clarity at this time.

Lucky Day for Career: October 1

The energy is slow in your career right now. Be patient. Everything is unfolding as it is supposed to. You will soon see the first sprouts of your hard work.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

General Overview:

Dog, fate and fortune play a big role in your life. Karma is also on your side. As long as you have faith in the right forces of the universe and yourself, you can navigate this phase without a hitch.

Lucky Day in Love: October 1

Be careful of charming people with silver tongues. Some of you are attracting such people to you because you have recently gone through a glow-up or have won something in life that has improved your status in your community in some way.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 29

This week's energy is perfect for making new friends and exchanging nostalgic stories with your old ones. Heck! You can exchange nostalgia with fresh acquaintances and become close friends, too!

Lucky Day for Career: September 29

You are being called to focus on the saying "necessary evil" concerning your career. It doesn't have to be forever. What can you do to make this period more palatable to you?

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

General Overview:

If you feel confused this week, take a deep breath, relax your muscles and release the breath slowly. Do it three times and your confusion will dissipate. You are currently going through a celestial shadow period that requires more focus and dedication for success.

Lucky Day in Love: September 28

True love will never hold you back from your dreams. True love won't let you jump off a cliff while in the claws of a delusion. You are being called to think about this reality this week as you engage with people in your love life.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 29

Sometimes, the people who abandoned you when you were nothing come running to you when you are something. Don't confuse this as an olive branch and an occasion for celebration lest you get taken advantage of.

Lucky Day for Career: September 30

You are being asked to be more patient in your career now. Slowly, steadily, fate is helping the right path open up for you. Until that happens, end your day with a good dinner so you have the motivation to keep pushing forward.

