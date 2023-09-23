Which 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Be The Luckiest This Week

Luck is strong for 5 Chinese zodiac signs this week. Namely, Rooster, Rabbit, Snake, Ox and Dragon. Before we get to their horoscopes, here are the week's messages for all of us. Sometimes, luck brings us people who help us get to the next level, teach us something we didn't know before or just lend us a helping hand in a time of great need.

Sometimes, these people stay in our lives even after a chance encounter with them. Other times, they leave once they have played their role. Light a candle this week to silently express your gratitude for all the souls who have come to your aid so far in life and those who will in the future. Then be prepared for luck to bring new ones to you.

This week's i-ching hexagram of luck is wind over heaven (#9). Aim for the small steps this week and pay attention to the details. Thinking about the big changes we want feels great, but focusing on the little details helps us get there faster. Besides, the big goal can sometimes change as we become more experienced and realize we were aiming for the wrong thing or were too naive. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of September 25 - October 1, 2023:

1. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Intuitive luck

Rooster, your luck this week will play out in a few different ways. For some of you, your intuition will blare alarm bells when you are in the company of someone. Pay attention when that happens. It can also be a situation that makes your skin crawl or feels unsettling. Luck can often come to us as a whisper from the beyond that protects us from something nasty.

Others are urged to be more mindful of their impulses, ideas and inspiration. Luck will add color to your life through these. So keep a pen and notepad close to you (or a reliable notes app on your phone) to collect these beautiful gems. Just remember: luck can bring you the idea, but cultivating it's up to you.

2. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Hidden luck

Rabbit, your life can feel a little mundane or boring. You are still growing the metaphorical crops that will later give you the beautiful fruits of your labor. That's precisely how luck is working its magic in your life. Sometimes, luck ensures we aren't bothered by unnecessary irritants so we can enjoy the process and the journey.

If you feel called to, create a journal to map this journey so you have a keepsake when you reach the end of the road. You can use scrapbooking techniques to decorate the pages, fill them with quotes to keep you motivated, write the tiny lessons you learn daily and be as creative as you want. It's time to enjoy the path you are walking on even as you keep your eyes on the prize.

3. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Heavy luck

Snake, your luck this week is a little weird. You will feel swamped and overwhelmed by your many tasks and responsibilities. That's precisely how luck is blessing you at this time. After all, being offered the CEO position of a company out of many candidates is fortunate, but that role brings many responsibilities. Apply this metaphor to your life as it fits, even if you are a single parent.

Some of you will benefit from doing a green candle ritual this week to enhance your monetary luck in the coming weeks. Just ensure the candle is made of natural wax, like beeswax or soy wax. And if possible, you can also support a small business by purchasing a green spell candle from a spell crafter.

4. Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Nothing luck

Ox, take heart. Luck doesn't always do things for us the way we want it. Sometimes, it removes negative influences and energies from our lives so that it feels like nothing is happening. Something did happen, and you just weren't aware of it.

Other times, luck makes an opportunity disappear from our life, only for us to realize much later that it wasn't an opportunity but a nasty trap. If you feel bored or unsatisfied with your life, do a candle ritual this week to thank the universe for supporting you behind the scenes. A yellow candle is best for this purpose.

5. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Spiritual luck

Dragon, your luck this week is very supernatural. So don't be surprised if the oddest things happen to you over the next seven days. If you fear supernatural entities or experiences, carry an obsidian palm stone with you or wear an obsidian pendant to give your soul courage.

These experiences aren't here to scare you but do something specific for your life that will be in your favor. Those of you who are religious or are part of a spiritual community may experience this while in communion with others. Pay attention when the miracle blesses your life, but don't brag about it. You may attract envy.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.