The 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love September 25 - October 1, 2023

A little patience and a heart full of joy can make even the most mundane day feel like magic. Three Chinese zodiac signs will experience the blessings of this energy this week — namely, Snake, Rabbit and Ox. There's a little something for the rest of us, too.

Love is not a destination. It doesn't end at the first kiss nor fulfill its purpose at the first tumble. Love is a journey; you are being called to make space for this. Annoyances and irritations are normal, but red flags are not. Communicating clearly to settle differences and misunderstandings is normal, but being fearful of getting abused is not. Knowing the difference between a healthy and unhealthy relationship will save you from wasting precious time with the wrong person.

This week's i-ching hexagram of love is earth over thunder (#24), changing to water over fire (#63). Every relationship experiences many turning points as its individuals learn and grow together. You can build a healthy relationship if you are conscious of these turning points.

The relationship may evaporate if you are unaware of the various twists and turns. One person, unfortunately, cannot sustain the efforts for too long. Relationship maintenance always has to be a team effort. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of September 25 - October 1, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love September 25 - October 1, 2023:

1. Snake

1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

You start from nothing and move to something, Snake. That's the energy of love for you this week. Endless possibilities at this time are blessing you. Which path will you take? Will you let fear guide you to squandering this good energy? Or will you be brave and express your heart to the one who matters to you?

If you are single, pay attention to your self-care routines and practices. Do you postpone your habits often? Or are you good at setting boundaries and fulfilling your needs? The more conscious you are at this time about how you interact with yourself and the world around you, the quicker you can manifest true love that fits beautifully into your life and vice versa.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week will manifest as a glow-up for both you and your partner. This will draw beautiful opportunities for both of you individually, benefiting the relationship. Some of you may benefit from planning a short weekend trip with your partner to indulge and celebrate this good energy!

2. Rabbit

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Staying with the wrong person won't turn them into the right one. Your luck in love this week will manifest as a clarion call in your soul that asks you to pay attention to who you are surrounding yourself with. All relationships, whether romantic or platonic, affect everything else. So, make sure you have trustworthy individuals in your inner circle.

If you are single, you may feel disheartened this week by the crop of individuals available for dating, but take heart. Your luck in love is strong this week. So, instead of getting charmed by the wrong people, you will see through their games straightaway. Light a candle for gratitude at the end of the week to acknowledge this luck.

If you are in a relationship, you are being called to be open about your feelings and sentiments. Communicate your needs clearly and set healthy boundaries. If the other person fails to acknowledge them or turns on you for expressing what is important to you, are they truly your soulmate or a fraudster wasting your time? Luck can sometimes give us the courage to make the right life choices. Don't waste this good luck.

3. Ox

1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Ox, your luck in love this week is extraordinary! This is the classic definition of luck. So don't be surprised if everything seems to go smoothly in your love life over the next few days, as if the universe has decided to bless you with a secret concierge service.

If you are single, your luck in love will blossom in the company of your favorite people on Earth. Whether that's your family or friends is not highlighted here, but you will benefit from surrounding yourself with all the loving people who mean the most to you. Then, wait for luck to surprise you with something sweet and special.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love depends on the initiative you take this week. That can be through planning a special date for the two of you, doing something sweet for your significant other that eases their anxiety or packing a delicious lunchbox for both of you for the next few days. Be creative with this energy!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.