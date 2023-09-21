Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For The Week Of September 25 - October 1, 2023

We take the knowledge from this ancient form of cartomancy and apply it to our knowledge of astrology. This week has us looking at things from the bright side. Nobody here is sinking into the darkness, feeling sorry for themselves or over-worrying themselves into a state of self-pity. We are all relatively strong this week, and as it looks, the Tarot shows that September 25 - October 1, 2023, will play out rather well for all of us.

What's nice about this week is that it seems as though whatever troubles may be hovering around us, there doesn't seem to be much stress. We all get the point: life can be hard, but it doesn't mean we must drop to level one to experience it.

This week, we have an Aries Full Moon which has us doing what is necessary to keep things afloat, and although we will have to step up and do the right thing, the 'right thing' will not be a big theatrical act of drama. We just ... do what we must do, and all of that is as it should be.

Our Themes are what we need to concentrate on. These words break the week down for each zodiac sign and should be paid attention to. The Tarot gives us a card and we interpret it. However, the gist of the meaning is in the Themes that follow each reading. Let these words permeate your mind and let them uplift each one of us. Here is the Tarot reading for all signs from September 25 to October 1, 2023.

Weekly tarot horoscope for each individual zodiac sign in astrology:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

It's a balancing act regarding how you spend and save your hard-earned money this week, Aries, as you'll be tempted to go a little too far regarding a loved one and their needs. You are a generous person, so there's no problem spending money. However, it ultimately goes against your desire to save for a rainy day. Themes for this week: balance, proportion, love

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

Whatever you want is what you believe you can have, and this card always shows the viewer that all things are possible in a world where we put in the effort. Your vibe is pure starlight this week, and you believe yourself to be nothing short of magical. This vibe will be supported by the people who love you. You are in a good place right now; make the best of it, Taurus. Themes for the week: manifestation, dreams, achievement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

All of your amazing efforts pay off this week and it's not just the money that pleases you but the idea that you can finally achieve some of the goals you've set for yourself. While there's nothing too extravagant coming up, you feel safe and secure knowing that if you wanted to go that extra mile, you most certainly could. Themes for the week: indulgence, foresight, goals

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Merriment and friendship rule this week, which you've needed for a while now: Cancer. During the week of September 25 - October 1, 2023, you will be entertaining old friends and getting together with new ones. Great ideas will be shared and artistic projects will be set in motion. It's also a creative week; you derive inspiration from your close friends. Themes for the week: fun, friendship, creativity

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: King of Swords, reversed

You may have to make a firm decision affecting others to establish order. Interestingly, these 'other' people trust you so much that they are honored to have you represent them, as they know you will do the right thing for them. You are swift to act and intelligent with decision-making. Nobody can take your place from September 25 - October 1, 2023. Themes for the week: start, fast, stern

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

It's business as usual for you, Virgo, as you may have just ended a vacation and are now ready to return to work. You return to a pleasant environment where your coworkers show you you've been missed and your input has always been valuable. You will feel important this week and may even be inspired to ask for a raise in pay or a promotion. Themes for the week: confidence, work, acknowledgment

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: eight of Wands, reversed

What might feel like one step forward, two steps back is just par for the course this week, September 25 - October 1, 2023, as you are putting in a lot of effort towards something that isn't taking shape as fast as you'd like it to. You may end up walking away from a project you deem 'hopeless,' which will free you up for a new and better opportunity. Themes for the week: pressure, realization, expertise

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

You're the person everyone runs to for comfort and kind words this week, September 25 - October 1, 2023. You have recently gone through something that has launched you into a new place of self-confidence, and you like the feeling. It also makes you very approachable and your friends and family will turn to you this week for advice and worldly knowledge, as only you can give. Themes for the week: authority, intelligence, level-headedness

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

During the week of September 25 - October 1, 2023, you will realize that you will have to restructure your finances if you want to achieve that one goal you have in mind. It's all good and there's nothing to worry about. What's about to happen is that you will recognize the need to become even more frugal with your spending ... however, all this will bring you exactly what you want in the future. Themes for the week: restraint, finance, balance

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Magician, reversed

Things don't work out according to plan for you this week, Capricorn, but that doesn't phase you as you suspected that you didn't organize yourself and your ideas as well as you knew you could. Being lazy takes its toll but also teaches you a valuable lesson. Better luck next time ... it's a guarantee. Themes for the week: laziness, luck, focus

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands, reversed

There is no sense in dwelling too long on the past or the mistakes you once made, and even though you may end up spending a little too much time in the past during the week of September 25 - October 1, 2023, you will gather what you need so that you can use this information in a relevant way. You may be thinking of the past, but there's vital data there and you can translate it into your life today. Themes for the week: memory, value, future

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Empress, reversed

You might not be in the mood to be anybody's 'savior' this week, Pisces, as this card makes you want to stay alone and in your fantasy world. Because you are charming, people want to be a part of your world, but during the week of September 25 - October 1, 2023, you only have time for your things. You aren't rude, but you will tell friends and family you're 'off limits' this week. Themes for the week: self-care, privacy, reflection

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.