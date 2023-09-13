Today's love horoscope for September 14, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what you can anticipate when the Sun and Moon are in Virgo.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 14, 2023:

Aries

You're a lover, even though you do know how to fight. A fighter with a soft spot is how to describe yourself. Love is so good for you, and when you think about it, it sets your thought life on a mission to have more romance.

Today is the last day of Mercury retrograde, so you may feel a bit confused today, but tomorrow, the air will lift. You'll feel so much better and know that your sweet relationship is going in the direction it needs to be.

Taurus

My, my, Taurus. It's been so long, and now that we are seeing the last day of Mercury retrograde, you can start to see some improvements in your love and passion sector. Look forward to this moment by planning a date or romantic adventure with your partner.

You will feel less inhibited and enjoy spontaneity in your love life — no more second-guessing, ram. This is a time for renewed passion, and you'll love it.

Gemini

Even less-than-amazing memories can be a good one to look back to, as it's all about how you handled those moments; now that Mercury retrograde is unwinding, it's time for you to get comfortable in your home and feel some of the stress start to alleviate.

Today, you can explore moments where emotional intimacy takes place. Think: close conversations where you talk to each other's hearts and look into another's soul. Mercury retrograde in Virgo has been about holding back and hurting your home life. Now is when you can see the goal and feel good about the future.

Cancer

Sweet nothings, is that too much to ask? During Mercury retrograde, you may have felt like you were asking for too much and received less than you wanted. Now that we are nearing the end of this season, you can feel a bit more confident in asking for what you need: heartfelt conversations, hugs and holding hands.

You want to be attentive to your partner — and a good listener, too! Today, aim to improve what you have. You won't be able to fix every problem but find the good in what you are experiencing now. Love is good.

Leo

It's time to put something exciting on the schedule as your love life will go in an amazingly new direction. Today's last day of Mercury retrograde means less tension in your financial life. You can start to feel a bit more comfortable about going out and having fun to meet friends. It will be a good time to know your budget for having fun, so use today's final day of Mercury rx to review your personal budget.

Virgo

Today, things start to slow down to speed up tomorrow. Mercury, your ruling planet, is in your sign, and things felt pushed inward during retrograde. Stuffed emotions and difficult conversations left undone had you wondering if this relationship would last. Today, you may find out exactly how strong your love is, which will warm your heart in all the right ways.

Libra

You don't have to breakup if you're not ready to do so. Mercury retrograde on its last day gives you a window of opportunity to talk with your partner about what you need more of in your love life as a team. This can be an insightful and solutions-oriented day. Try to take advantage of it over your favorite food and on the same side of the table.

Scorpio

It's so nice when you can fall in love with your friend, but there are times when you realize it was not what you wanted or hoped for. You may decide to end a relationship you thought was right for you. It may not be the right timing today, but the topic may come up, so you can discuss it together to see what you both are feeling.

Sagittarius

You can only do so much for your relationship, but today, when you realize there's a respect issue, it may be your line in the sand. it's not easy to feel this way when you love someone. But sometimes, taking a break or a stance can help show you mean business when setting a boundary for love.

Capricorn

Long-distance relationships aren't always easy to navigate, but once you find the person you know you're meant to be with, you'd climb mountains and fight wild beasts to make things work. Today, you may need to talk about navigating these new waters where you can't be together when you want to be. A plan for when you can spend more time together can be a wonderful place to start.

Aquarius

Today, you are open and willing to share all your secrets with the right person. During this Mercury retrograde season, you held things inside your heart and pondered it for so long. But now that you feel a bit clearer, thanks to this being the last day of Mercury retrograde, you can be more thoughtful in your discussions and feel less vulnerable.

Pisces

Today, the topic of commitment may feel off of the table, but you never know what your significant other is thinking about until they pop the question. There may be some hesitancy on your significant other's part to take things to the next level, but you may be surprised how open they are to the idea after Mercury retrograde ends tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.