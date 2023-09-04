How Jupiter Retrograde & The Last Quarter Moon Affect Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope This Week

Your weekly love horoscope is here with your relationship forecast for all zodiac signs in astrology. During the week of September 4, take a deep breath and settle into the space of love around you. A promising new future is beginning to dawn on the horizon of your heart.

Still, it will take time to reach, as, at this moment, you are divinely guided to progress slowly and to reflect on each opportunity that arises. Although Venus, the planet of love, is stationed direct on Sunday, September 3, the retrograde season is still in full swing. Jupiter makes itself the sixth planet to enter retrograde; a phase of reflection and renewal. With so many planets retrograde, including asteroid Chiron, this week involves seven celestial bodies in retrograde motion. As a result, you are in a time so unique for introspection — it hasn't occurred in approximately two hundred years.

The more rare an event is in astrology, the more poignant it will become. In this case, it's almost as if the universe has declared a halt to any actual progression forward as you are asked to pause and honestly look around at your life, the perspective you see things through and the actions you choose before going any farther. While this can seem more frustrating than a blessing, it is a gift.

When everything seems muddy, you are being prepared for your breakthrough, for your blossoming, just as the lotus blossoms from the mud in which it grows. You are being nurtured and guided in your cosmic cocoon as the universe halts any other forward momentum until you've reached the place necessary to be able to surrender to your soul path and the fate that awaits you once you do. The time for repeating lessons or patterns is through, and as you approach this destined moment of growth, know that the universe is rooting for you.

Although things can seem stagnant or confusing, the more you surrender to being okay with waiting for what you want, embracing patience at every turn, and remaining faithful, the sooner it all soon lifts, and the greater your ability will be to extract the jewels of the situation. Turning points will come this week through your realizations, healing and essential conversations with your partner. Instead of looking for the big moment of transformation, remain aware of the glimmers of hope that confirm you are on the right path — you only need to keep going until the rest becomes clear.

Important dates for this week's love horoscope:

Monday, September 4, 2023

Jupiter, the planet of abundance, begins its three-month-long retrograde journey in the sensual earth sign of Taurus the week of September 4 – 10, 2023, helping you to focus on the lessons necessary to create more stability in your relationship. In Taurus, Jupiter is helping you establish a loving and consistent relationship as you focus more on what will benefit you and your connection in the long term.

For long-term relationships, Jupiter retrograde offers a healing period where you can make amends, discuss, and determine how to construct a satisfying and stable connection. In the dating world, Jupiter retrograde may bring up past patterns challenging you to choose differently, alongside a slower progression toward more outstanding commitment and stability.

Trusting in the divine pacing of love is crucial under this energetic force, as you will have to revisit past themes while slowly taking steps toward your future to ensure you embody this astrological transit's meaning. In Taurus, Jupiter is focused on the long-term, so it's best to approach this time with patience and the willingness to be redirected, as the more you surrender into love, the more apt you are to create what you truly desire.

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Just as Jupiter begins retrograde, the Last Quarter Moon peaks in Gemini, helping you focus on where you can take greater accountability for your life and relationship. This isn't heavy energy but a chance to own your truth with greater autonomy, as you can hold space for meaningful conversations and release anything that may no longer benefit your romantic life. Last Quarter Moon's spirituality is a chance to let go of anything else that may still be lingering in your life before the New Moon phase. The New Moon in Virgo on September 14 will be about healthy new beginnings.

Gemini, though, is a highly communicative sign that can think through things, saying what needs to be said, even if often undiplomatically. While there are still six planets and seven celestial bodies, including Chiron, currently retrograde, anything that arises will be part of a more significant phase or transition. Nothing is decided this week under the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, but rather, it represents one step that will lead to you achieving your romantic destination in the coming months.

Weekly Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign For September 4 - 10, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Jupiter begins its retrograde in your sector of value, and now it's time to reflect on why you've accepted what you have for so long in your relationships. Eerything you have experienced has taught you to honor your feelings and to see what it is you deserve. Discovering your self-worth and value doesn't mean anything must be wrong or that anything must change, although some relationships may have felt out of alignment with your truth lately. This week is more about realizing love doesn't have to be the way you have learned to accept it. Remember, you only accept the love you think you deserve, and there's always room for improvement.

There is a time coming to seize your power and to create that nextromantic chapter that's more aligned with what you want from life. Still, for this moment, the more you become aware of your choices and decisions, the more quickly and confidently you will progress to the upcoming changes in store for you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your self-worth sector, helping you to release, once and for all, any lingering thoughts about what you do or do not deserve. This week is a final wrap-up to some significant life lessons you've been experiencing. Hopefully, these experiences have taught you that there is a difference between healthy stability and unhealthy closeness.

You've resisted the changes the universe tried guide you to simply because you felt afraid. You don't have to fake anything right now, even if you are still putting together the pieces of your lessons. Still, you owe it to yourself to finally put that stake in the ground about what you truly deserve in your romantic relationships.

Often, it's not changes that are the most terrifying, but things remain the same no matter how much you might grow. Allow this Last Quarter Moon in Gemini to rid you of doubts and declare precisely what you need from love for yourself and your partner. Moments like this don't always represent an ending but sometimes are simply the very thing you need to help your relationship grow to a new level.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

It's only fitting that during the retrograde season, your best love day is one that encourages you to look inward even further than you already have. Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activates your sector of the subconscious, the area of your life that rules secrets, dreams, and intuition. As a zodiac sign that can focus so much energy on what's outside of you, you need to take this time to go within and bring your awareness to your choices. Are they genuinely honoring your inner truth?

In love, especially at the beginning of a new relationship, it can be easy to accommodate your partner or allow things simply because of the new exciting feelings, even if you don't align with them. When you do this, you create an unstable foundation because it's not representative of what you genuinely want or need. Allow yourself to return to your inner truth in the week of September 4, 2023, so that you can feel confident that what you create now in your romantic life will still resonate for the future.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your sector of dreams and intuition, encouraging you to return to your inner truth and the desires you have for love. Just because you've yet to have the fully-encompassing relationship you desire doesn't mean it's impossible to find your person. Even if those closest to you say it may be, it's just their perspective talking. You must become dedicated to what you believe love is and what you deserve because this energy will allow you to attract what you've been seeking effortlessly.

Reflect on what needs to be released to make more room for your inner truth. Whether it's the opinions of others or past heartbreak, there is something you've been holding onto that isn't needed in this new chapter of your romantic life. As you can identify and move past it, you'll also be able to start planting the seeds for what you hope to reap.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

You must be sure that those you surround yourself with and take into your trusted confidence genuinely align with and support your visions for love and relationships. While it's unlikely to think that everyone will be able to see things from your unique point of view, understanding goes a long way. For you, it's not a matter of seeking external validation but of feeling supported to continue creating what resonates most deeply with your soul.

The Last Quarter Moon encourages reflection around whether you are surrounding yourself with those who encourage you or who want you to choose the path they think is best. When you can honor your needs and the influence others have over your choices, you finally are in a space to start choosing differently. You are moving closer to creating a relationship that satisfies all your romantic dreams. You just need to ensure no one is rooting for your failure.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Every astrological influence right now guides you toward focusing on your long-term goals for love and your relationship. With Saturn and Neptune both retrograde in Pisces, ruler of your sector of relationships, you are spending greater time reflecting on your past lessons and approaches to love. At the same time, the eclipse cycle is just beginning in Aries and Libra, your areas of intimacy and self-worth. All of this will take time to move through, yet as the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini peaks and draws your attention to themes surrounding your reputation, power and your role within the lives of others, a moment of greater understanding arrives.

Not only are you restructuring your priorities, but you want to renew the perspective others have of you to align more closely with the growth and healing you have moved through recently. Let yourself focus on only one thing at a time, and try not to get too caught up in people liking you, especially your partner's friends or family. All you must do is be yourself, and by allowing people to see the real you. Release the need to work for the approval of others.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Jupiter, the planet of abundance, begins its retrograde in Taurus on September 4, activating your sector of intimacy and transformation while encouraging a period of reflection and change as you embark on creating a more balanced, stable romantic relationship. Balance is what you are known for, yet so often in earlier relationships, you will tend to do what it seems will keep the peace instead of advocating for yourself in the ways you need to. You are committed to putting this old idea behind you, which means this retrograde phase is all about supporting yourself and what you desire from love.

If a partner can't honor your needs, it's not a reflection on you, but the universe is redirecting you toward someone who will. Honestly, you will never know unless you start speaking up. Sometimes, in love, things are imbalanced because you desire to keep the peace. So it's not about feeling like the truth will end your relationship but finally giving your partner a chance to honor who you are. This is a form of vulnerability and will help you open your heart to your partner, which is always the best way to let love flourish.

RELATED:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

You are being prepared for a romantic beginning, whether in an existing or entirely new relationship. Everything is changing, as you have already felt it is occurring. To fully embrace what this means for your romantic life, you must embrace the full spectrum of Jupiter retrograde in Taurus as it moves through your relationship sector.

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus encourages you to focus on the foundation of your relationship and to balance the passion and depth you crave with the consistency and healthiness you need. By letting yourself reflect on your choices and actions, you can extract the necessary information to make positive changes for the future. You will never miss out on something meant for you, but first, you need to heal so you genuinely understand how fated love is never one that will meet you in your wounding.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The more you resist the lessons, the more pronounced they become. Just as Venus is direct in Leo, highlighting your zone of abundance and new experiences, the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, ruler of your romantic sector, ensures you are making the choices in alignment with your higher self. There is a significant focus on your emotional, physical and mental well-being as Jupiter begins retrograde in Taurus, drawing your focus toward your health. This is all for a divine purpose because you can't honestly choose what is best for you unless you first feel like your best.

The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini may make you reflect on recent romantic decisions and whether they were as you thought. While it's never a good idea to make big decisions, especially starting a new relationship, during Venus retrograde, but sometimes it does happen. Rather than thinking you're stuck with things as they are, in any capacity, allow yourself to continually embrace your growth and never let your ego stop you from deciding — your soul with thank you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Getting into the frame of mind can be easy. You must work exhaustively for everything you achieve. In the career world, this is your asset as you continually look for ways to improve things, never giving up on yourself or the success you know is divinely meant for you. However, it's a different story in your romantic life, as you must recognize you can't make a relationship work by sheer will alone. It would be best to allow your partner to shoulder some responsibility to make their own choices and be willing to see the truth wherever it's presented.

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus highlights your sector of joy and commitment as you are drawn to focus more on what is bringing happiness into your life and your determination only to create more of it. Leave the never-ending work for the workplace, and instead, remember your romantic relationship is supposed to add to the joy and fulfillment you feel in life.

Of course, there will be challenging moments, but overall, what you view love as is how it will show up. If you want your pet to feel more like a joy rather than a chore, it's up to you to look within, reflect on your perspective and then allow yourself to make the changes necessary that will enable you to let in more love in your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

You don't have to be afraid of repeating the past or ending up in a relationship like everyone else's. You are your unique self, which means you get to write your blueprint for love. Sometimes, when challenging moments happen, you automatically distance yourself from your partner as you become triggered, thinking you've gotten it all wrong. A stable, healthy romantic relationship isn't one that never has any issues but one in which problems are never allowed to get more significant than your love for each other.

As Jupiter retrograde in Taurus begins, you can reflect on your healing and romantic relationship as you are encouraged to embrace more gratitude. You don't have to gaslight yourself to make that happen. Still, you can critically reflect on whether the challenges hinder embracing love more fully or if you can make more room for it to show up by shifting your perspective. Everything comes down to perspective, and for you, it just might make all the difference in the future of your relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Letting go is never easy, but it is always necessary for a new relationship or even a new level of commitment within an existing one to take place. Instead of focusing on letting go or the act of release to equate loss or heartbreak, see it as a chance to mature and move into a new level of intimacy and love with your mate. The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini is activating your sector of domestic intimacy, love and healing as you are being guided to reflect on what you need to release so you can create more space for what truly resonates with your heart.

In this case, it may be the hurt of past heartbreaks, the energy of old loves around your home or even a particular relationship in which you haven't yet created the boundaries necessary to move on healthily.

Regardless of your specific needs, it's time to let go. You don't have to hang onto anything genuinely meant for you. You want to enjoy this new chapter of abundant love that is just beginning in your life, which means having the heart space for it to grow.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.