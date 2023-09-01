Relationships Improve For 4 Zodiac Signs This September 2023

Just like that, everything is easier. In September 2023, Venus is direct in Leo, while Mercury is direct in Virgo, helping to ease the stressful and reflective energy while you feel a burst of clarity and focus to take what you've learned and start moving forward.

Retrogrades are potent times to see the truth and reflect on choices, specifically those romantic with Venus, the planet of love finally turning direct. However, they often impede any action. In these moments, though, as much as frustration can bloom, it's an opportune time to gain the clarity necessary to finally move past phases of lessons and into a healthy and stable romantic connection.

September 2023 will feel vastly different than the past few months, as you not only have more clarity but also feel more hopeful and up to the task of changing what is necessary for your life. Venus and Mercury will still be in their post-shadow phase. However, this period will help you take what you experienced during the past few months and finally feel confident enough to integrate it into your life.

Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus, yet unlike other planets, this will help you become more thoughtful when acting, so you will be creating a romantic chapter with more excellent stability. Jupiter also rules abundance and expansion, so although retrograde, this will provide you with the space you need to ensure each step you take on this new journey is one you are co-creating with the universe — and not against it.

Romantic relationships provide the lends of growth for you to gain a more realistic view of yourself, allowing you to focus on the parts of yourself necessary to heal more deeply. You aren't expected to have it all figured out, but approaching your relationship with a willingness to learn and do better is what love is all about. The past few months may have been challenging, but the light returns in September 2023, giving you hope and ushering you into realizing love should be easy — even if it is hard to learn.

Four zodiac signs whose relationships improve in September 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

In September 2023, you may find yourself caught between nostalgia and the pull of new possibilities in your romantic life. Old memories and unresolved emotions may resurface, allowing you to heal and grow in your relationships. Take time to reflect on past experiences, Pisces, without getting lost. Embrace the lessons they bring, but still allow yourself to move forward with an open heart.

Once Mercury is direct in Virgo, ruler of your romantic sector, you will feel a burst of romantic energy and sparks of attraction. If you're committed, expect a renewed passion and connection with your partner. This is a favorable time for rekindling the flame and exploring new facets of your love, as you cannot incorporate what you've learned into more incredible healing in your relationship.

Communication is vital in improving your romantic relationships throughout September 2023, especially as the Virgo New Moon lights up your love sector. Remember that being vulnerable and expressing your feelings authentically can foster deeper emotional intimacy. Be honest with yourself and your partner about what you truly desire in your love life. Feel free to voice your needs and listen to your partner's. This also comes with ensuring you are being your whole self, dear Pisces. At the same time, you are a mutable sign. It's essential to honor your unique identity and not unconsciously agree to things because they are critical to your partner.

For you, Pisces, the key to improving your romantic relationships in September 2023 lies in embracing your emotional depth and vulnerability. Trust your intuition, listen to your heart and nurture your love for yourself and the one you hold dear. This month brings opportunities for growth and transformation in matters of the heart, so embrace the journey with an open mind and a willingness to learn.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As September begins, you may strongly feel the urge to take charge and revitalize a romantic connection. Your passion and energy can breathe new life into your relationship but be mindful not to overpower your partner. Allow them space to express their feelings and desires, fostering a more balanced and harmonious bond. If this is a reunion of you and past love, allow yourself the time to get to know one another again, enjoying the slowness instead of rushing into anything.

Pallas, the asteroid which rules wisdom and knowledge, will enter Libra, ruler of your romantic sector, encouraging you to bring truth and a new beginning into your love life with determination. Shake off the routines and explore new experiences in your romantic life, whether single or attached. This is a time for growing beyond any limited views of love you once had.

Once Libra Season begins, the focus will be on taking action in your romantic life as the Sun lights up your love zone and relationships. Practice active listening and express yourself with clarity and honesty. You will want to implement the growth that arose during Venus retrograde in Leo, so it's essential to set your intentions before the month begins so you can know the path of action you want to take.

As September 2023 progresses, focus on self-love and self-care. Take time to nurture your needs and passions outside of your romantic relationships. By cultivating a deep sense of self-worth, you'll continue to foster a relationship with a partner who appreciates and cherishes you for who you are. Part of this work is also due to the North Node shifting into your zodiac sign, which you will be gaining greater clarity on what specific changes that represents for your love life.

September 2023 allows you, Aries, to reignite the flames of passion and create a stronger connection in your romantic relationship. Embrace spontaneity and open communication while navigating recent changes with grace and understanding. By remembering to love yourself first, you'll continue to embrace self-acceptance and growth within your romantic relationship.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During September 2023, you might feel an irresistible urge to dive deeper into your emotions and explore the intricacies of your romantic connection. This month encourages you to seek authenticity and emotional honesty in your relationship. Please don't shy away from vulnerability, for it is through openness that you can forge more robust and more intimate bonds. As challenging as it can sometimes be, the only way you'll have the relationship of your dreams is to speak up about your feelings and wants.

Once Jupiter turns retrograde in Taurus, activating your romantic sector, there will be opportunities for growth and transformation in your love life. If you're in a committed relationship, delve into the deeper aspects of your partner's world. Show genuine interest in their dreams and fears and let them into yours. Trust and emotional intimacy can thrive when you're willing to share your most profound thoughts and feelings.

Be mindful of how you express your desires and concerns. Choose your words carefully, as they can profoundly impact your relationship. Seek clarity and avoid making assumptions, as misunderstandings can lead to unnecessary conflicts. Take time to reflect on how you're feeling and the purpose or goal behind any conversation so that you can prepare and know the words you say reflect the love you feel. If you feel triggered or upset during a conversation, don't be afraid to ask for a pause to collect yourself. The patience to express the truth of your feelings this month will profoundly affect your romantic union.

Because of the emotional intensity of the month, some old wounds might resurface or unresolved issues could come to the forefront. Embrace these moments as opportunities for healing and growth. If you navigate these challenges with honesty and compassion, your relationship will emerge more robust and resilient. Yet this doesn't mean carrying it all by yourself. Remember to strike a balance between giving and receiving in your partnership. Let go of control and allow your partner to support and cherish you too. Accepting love with an open heart creates an environment where it can continue to grow abundantly.

September 2023 allows you to deepen your emotional connection in your romantic relationship. Embrace vulnerability, communicate with clarity and be open to transformative experiences. Face challenges with patience so you can use them as stepping stones toward a more fulfilling relationship — and life.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As September 2023 commences, you may seek deeper connections and intellectual stimulation in your love life as Venus is direct in Leo, which frees you to focus on more of the benefits of your relationship. Embrace your uniqueness, and allow your partner to do the same, creating a space where you can grow and evolve without judgment or fear. Once Venus is direct in Leo, you will feel romantic energy and feel lighter and freer to express yourself and trust the relationship you've built.

As much as retrogrades are beneficial, it can often be a time of great introspection where there isn't as much quality time spent together. Coming together will inspire you both to share what you've been growing through, helping you reunite your connection and bring you closer together.

Be open to understanding your partner's point of view and encourage them to share their desires, healing and growth. Honest and respectful communication forms the foundation for the more profound connection you have been working toward. Don't be afraid to lead this conversation, as your openness and sense of acceptance can help foster greater vulnerability within your partner.

As September 2023 continues, take time for self-reflection. Understand your emotional needs and desires and consider how they align with your current relationship. Embrace self-love and nurture your individuality, as your sense of self-worth directly influences the dynamics of your romantic connection. You also tend to attract partners who do the same, so you must be honest about what you're still learning or what you've been feeling recently.

While the energy is sublimely more relaxed in September 2023, remembering how vital intentional communication is will help you make the most of all you've recently experienced. Be open to new ways of relating and continue to show up with authenticity and compassion. By doing so, you will continue to create your unique blueprint for love, which incorporates the stability of togetherness with the freedom to express your individuality still.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.