Your fate is waiting, zodiac signs. On Tuesday, August 15, you have a unique ability to embrace your visionary potential as Neptune in Pisces aligns with the North Node in Aries. Neptune represents your ability to dream a far better reality than the one you currently live in, while the North Node rules over your fate, forever edging you closer to what is meant for you.

As Neptune and the North Node align, there is a potential for intense manifestation as you can envision your fate, not necessarily the life you thought you would live, but the one that is meant for you. There is a lucid dream quality of this energy that can help you rise above any recent challenges or struggles and help you focus on not just what you want but what your soul needs.

The North Node rules your life path and the growth you must move through to create your fate. Neptune rules your unconscious, helping you to embrace your internal knowing rather than how you view things. This energy helps confirm your intuition and allows you to figure out what piece of your chessboard needs to be moved to allow you to become one step closer to your fate.

Manifesting with Neptune in Pisces and the North Node in Aries requires you to drop into your heart center, use your third eye to gaze upon your life and then embrace your passionate and bold nature to bring what you desire to fruition. With Neptune being mighty at night, as your five senses are dulled, allowing your intuition to heighten, this will be the best time for any rituals. Focus on your dreams, and realize while anything is possible, you will be the one to craft them into reality as you align your soul with the planets, signifying you are ready to step into your fate.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 15, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Determination

Focus on manifesting determination as the North Node in Aries highlights your sector of self. To begin, light a yellow candle and repeat the affirmation. Then take a shell and pass it through the flame. Repeat the affirmation eight times, a symbol of fate, then extinguish the flame with the shell, kiss it and place it on your altar.

Daily affirmation: I am determined to live a life aligned with my soul.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Self-confidence

As the North Node in Aries activates your zone of dreams and intuition, you are guided to believe more fully in yourself. Collect a yellow candle, anoint it with grapefruit essential oil, and roll it in crushed cinnamon and basil. Next, place it in a shallow salt dish with the tiger's eye. As you light the candle, repeat the affirmation and once finished, throw the salt outside over your left shoulder for luck.

Daily affirmation: I am confident within myself and the choices I make for my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Focus

The North Node in Aries shows the need to focus on your life's goals by having you honor these desires as part of your fate. Begin by lighting a red candle, and write your name on paper, visualizing your goals as you do. Next, drip the melted wax over your name while repeating the affirmation until you can no longer see it. Once the candle has burned out completely, fold the paper away from you three times and plant beneath sage for divine focus.

Daily affirmation: I am focused on what is essential and embracing my fate.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Courage

Embrace your inner warrior as the North Node in Aries energizes your career zone, helping you do whatever is necessary to succeed. Take a green candle and tie a gold ribbon around its center as you repeat your affirmation, placing a tiger's eye at its base. Allow the candle to burn down to the ribbon before extinguishing it, then repeating your affirmation, untie the gold ribbon and place it in your pocket for courage.

Daily affirmation: I am courageous in the pursuit of my dreams.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Faith

The North Node in Aries helps you to find faith that everything is always working out for you, even if life looks different than you had imagined. Begin by laying out a violet square of fabric, placing lavender, sage and marjoram inside. As you tie the four corners with a white ribbon, repeat your affirmation and hang it outside in a maple tree to let your intentions reach the universe.

Daily affirmation: I have faith everything is always working out for my highest good.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Trust

Manifest greater trust for your soul's path as North Node in Aries activates this sector of your life by embracing the ever-changing seasons of life. Collect a leaf, and write your affirmation while silently repeating it. Then go to a small stream or river, and release it into the waters, trusting the universe hears your intentions.

Daily affirmation: I trust the different seasons of life as I know everything is happening as it is meant to.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Self-growth

The North Node in Aries encourages you to focus on your self-growth as you can embrace your higher self through the transformation process, affecting your romantic relationship. To begin your ritual collect red rose petals, writing on each one your name, a partner's name if you are attached, and the words that represent growth and love to you. Then, encircle a pink candle with the petals, and repeat your affirmation. Once the candle has naturally burned out, collect the wax and petals, and return them to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing self-growth and all the changes it brings.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Acceptance

Lean into greater acceptance of all things as the North Node in Aries activates your well-being sector. To begin, anoint a blue candle with lilies of the valley essential oil or lilac. Then draw a heart with the oil over your solar plexus, placing your hands open on your lap to receive. Repeat the affirmation in sync with your breath, allowing the candle to burn for four minutes or forty-four, an angel number that calls in divine support for you.

Daily affirmation: I have acceptance for everything in my life as I make peace with my past and prepare to welcome in my destiny.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Mindfulness

The North Node in Aries helps you embrace greater mindfulness as you are drawn toward joy and serenity. Begin by anointing the soles of your feet with bergamot essential oil, and then place an almond inside each shoe, repeating your affirmation as you do. Return to your affirmation throughout the day as you embrace a state of greater mindfulness.

Daily affirmation: I am practicing mindfulness in the present moment as I embrace each joyful part of my journey.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Healing

To incorporate the healing energy of the North Node in Aries as it activates your home and family sector, reflect on how you can improve your domestic life. Begin your ritual by creating a smudge of rosemary for healing, lavender for peace and white sage for cleansing. Using a white feather for protection, smudge your home, including the doorways and any basements, while repeating your affirmation. Once finished, you can sprinkle the cooled ashes outside your front door.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to healing and becoming better to embrace beautiful new beginnings in my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Fated communication

The North Node in Aries energizes your communication sector as you prepare for a meaningful conversation. Create an intention jar to honor this time by placing peppermint, lemon balm, three apple seeds and almond oil inside a small container. Seal it with blue wax while repeating your affirmation, and then place it somewhere privately until this conversation takes place.

Daily affirmation: I am creating space for important communication as I rise into my highest self, trusting I am ready for the next chapter.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Wealth

As the North Node in Aries highlights your sector of self-worth and finances, focus on setting an intention for what you want to build in this next phase of your life. Begin by writing your name on a dollar bill and placing a gold candle on top of it. Carve the sigil for wealth onto the candle. As you light it, repeat your affirmation, allowing it to burn for six minutes, an angel number representing financial success. Extinguish the flame and bury the dollar bill next to a basil plant or money tree.

Daily affirmation: I am a magnet for wealth and financial success.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.