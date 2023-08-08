Love Horoscope For August 9, During Venus At A Critical Degree In Leo

Venus is at a critical degree in the zodiac sign of Leo, and when she's at this intense spot she acts stronger and more intense. Here's how this effects your love horoscope for August 9, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 09, 2023:

Aries

When Venus tickles Leo at that precocious degree, don’t be surprised if you feel the urge to buy a new hat, preferably with sequins. Those Aries horns of yours deserve to sparkle! But avoid discussing house chores with your beloved. Mops and brooms are not on the romantic menu. Prediction: A past lover might try sending a "Hey" text. Remember, they're called the past for a reason. Best time for date-texting? 1:13 PM, during your coffee break. Movie night? "10 Things I Hate About You" – because, who doesn’t like a bit of teenage angst wrapped in love?

Taurus

Venus in Leo has you feeling like butter melting on hot toast, Taurus. Consider taking a solo spa day. Your love will thank you for it when you come back glowing. Refrain from discussing diets - chocolate is a basic food group today. Prediction: An unexpected sweet gesture awaits from your partner. Date or text time? 5:47 PM. Because traffic jams deserve love notes. Rom-com for the night? "While You Were Sleeping". Dreamy!

Gemini

Gemini, with Venus in Leo, consider treating yourself to a journal. Those dual thoughts need a fancy place to rest! Avoid the topic of politics with your partner; there’s enough debate in your head already. Prediction: Your partner might surprise you with their depth - it's like finding out your cat knows algebra. Best time for romance? 3:05 PM, a minute after your second favorite afternoon activity: snacking. Movie? "Notting Hill". It’s classic, like you.

Cancer

Dearest crab, Venus urges you to take a bubble bath – alone or otherwise, depending on the mood. Avoid discussing the in-laws tonight. Dive deeper instead. Prediction: Your soft shell might just meet its match! Best time to venture out or send flirty texts? 6:58 PM. Just as the sun is saying its goodbye. Rom-com? "The Princess Diaries". Let your inner royalty shine.

Leo

Leo, when Venus is in your sign, it's like the universe handed you the microphone. Sing! Even if it's just for the showerhead. Dodge talking about work today – the boardroom can wait. Prediction: You'll get a compliment that'll make your mane extra bouncy. Best time for that romantic gesture? 8:16 PM, right as the stars start to peek. Movie choice? "Crazy, Stupid, Love". It’s as wild as you.

Virgo

Virgo, with Venus prancing in Leo, indulge in some self-pampering. Maybe manicure those detail-oriented fingers of yours? Avoid discussing finances tonight; love doesn’t come with a price tag. Prediction: You’ll find love in an unexpected place, possibly between the couch cushions. Optimal romantic activity? 7:29 PM, because even romance needs a schedule. Rom-com? "Bridget Jones's Diary". Embrace imperfection.

Libra

Well, Libra, with Venus eyeing Leo, it's time to splurge on that fancy cupcake you've been dreaming of. Spoil your taste buds a bit. However, avoid venturing into the topic of who last took out the trash – tonight, we’re all about the sprinkles and frosting. Prediction: Expect a message from someone who once missed the boat. Date-texting sweet spot? 2:22 PM, right in the midday swing. Rom-com? "Moonstruck" – because love is sometimes just as whimsical.

Scorpio

Ah, Scorpio, the universe nudges you to attempt a DIY project. A handcrafted bracelet, perhaps? But steer clear of discussing childhood haircuts with your partner – some things are best left unseen. Prediction: A shared secret will take your relationship up a notch. Best time to spark romance? 10:10 PM, when mystery meets moonlight. Movie suggestion? "Something's Gotta Give" – heartbeats and chuckles combined.

Sagittarius

Dear Archer, this Venus transit inspires you to pen down a poem, even if it's just about your breakfast cereal. A touch of art never hurt anyone! Avoid debates about where lost socks go; they're on a beach vacation. Prediction: A spontaneous trip proposal is on the horizon. When to reach out? 4:04 PM, amidst your wanderlust daydreams. Film pick? "Before Sunrise" – journey, laughter, and love.

Capricorn

Capricorn, ever thought of treating yourself to a puzzle? Venus thinks it's a stellar idea. Disconnect from debates about whose turn it is to choose the TV channel. Prediction: An old friendship might blossom into something deeper. Prime time for lovey-dovey interactions? 12:12 PM, right when you need that midday pep. Movie for you? "You’ve Got Mail" – because sometimes love is just a click away.

Aquarius

Airy Aquarius, with Venus flitting through Leo, you're nudged to whip up a mocktail – colorful, quirky, just like you. Do sidestep the topic of aliens; tonight's all about earthly delights. Prediction: An unexpected compliment will have you floating. Peak romantic time? 9:09 PM, in sync with your free spirit. Film for the eve? "Clueless" – a lighthearted plunge into love's delightful chaos.

Pisces

Oh, Pisces. Consider learning a dance step or two; let those feet feel the rhythm. But dodge the topic of conspiracy theories tonight; let's keep the aliens at bay for now. Prediction: A dream might give you a hint about a special someone. Perfect moment for a sweet gesture? 11:11 PM, where wishes come true. Movie recommendation? "Serendipity" – sometimes, the stars just align.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.