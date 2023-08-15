This is your horoscope for today, August 16. 2023 for all signs in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take a mental health day, Aries. With the Moon entering Virgo, you may be overthinking the details of life today. Instead of building your to-do list in your mind, write them down and focus on what you can do first, quickly. A strategy can be a useful tool for you today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Aim for good love, not something that just fills in the blank for you. You have a big heart and that is often why you enter situations that aren't the best for you. Today, assess the quality of your relationships and decide which ones deserve more of you, and those that ought to get less.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

To have a house that feels like home you need to do the work. Today, consider the things you own as secondary to how the people who live with you act toward one another. Take the lead in treating others better and in the way you'd want to be treated.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Communication is key, Cancer. Today with the Moon entering Virgo take time evaluating what you want to say. Aim to be clear and concise. Don't let feelings overrule your mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Manage your resources, Leo. Today the Moon leaves your sign to enter your money sector. Be sure to exercise a bit more caution when making plans that involve extensive costs. If you can post pone a major purchase until tomorrow it's a wise decision to do so.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Call a personal time out, Virgo. Today the Moon enters your sign, which gives you an emotional reminder about how important self-care can be. Take time to tend to your needs. Rest when you can and schedule some me-time relaxing and doing nothing.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

An ending can be healthy, Libra. When a relationship or situation has accomplished it's goal it's good to depart and move on to the next adventure. Today, handle your goodbyes with class. Find a new way to stay in touch so you remain connected even if you're not working together as much as before.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A friendship helps you get through tough times when you need it, Scorpio. Give thanks to the people in your life that are always there for you. Be sure to show your appreciation in little ways like sending a note or calling over the phone to say thank you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Work can't always be a priority, Sagittarius. Some days you simply need to focus on your life and your personal part of the world. Request your time off. Schedule a spa day. Do things that make you feel relaxed and happy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Learn something new today intentionally, Capricorn. Pick a topic you'd like to learn more about. Sign up for a class or make a new book list dedicated to the topic. Consider immersing yourself into the subject for the purpose of mastery.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Open your home and share your life with others, Aquarius. It's a good feeling when you can give others a chance to get to know you in your element. Host a gathering. Invite friends and family over for a little dinner before the end of the month.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be your loving self, Pisces. It's always best to be who you are. Today you may feel tempted to try and become what you think your partner needs. Changing yourself to accommodate someone else can be a quick journey toward regret. Today listen to your heart and be your authentic self.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.