3 Zodiac Signs Who Have Great Horoscopes On August 21, 2023

Mercury in Virgo is preparing to go retrograde now, so if you feel called to slow down and take more time with your plans, especially the detail-oriented ones, do so without question. Once Mercury goes retrograde, things will get murkier.

Also, if you have been struggling with intuitive messages recently or cannot understand what your subconscious or dreams have been trying to say to you, do some soul-searching. The answers to your dilemmas will come to you soon enough.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 21, 2023

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today will be an extra productive day for you. Your good luck from the previous days is also here for you today. For some of you, the projects you started in the recent past are now coming to fruition. For others, you will be recognized for your leadership abilities and given more opportunities and responsibilities. Seize the day!

Uranus and Jupiter in Taurus are in your corner today. So if you need support from any authority figure who has revealed they are on your side, don't hesitate to ask for help or guidance. Those higher up on the corporate ladder may even make new friends who understand your situation as they are in the same boat.

Today is also a good day for journaling your feelings. Monday is the Moon's day, and while you may not always be in touch with your emotional side, there's nothing weak about cultivating emotional intelligence. Journaling about your day, your aspirations for the week and lessons learned from previous ones will benefit you greatly now.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Love and affection are the themes of the day for you, Cancer, so show your love to those who mean the most to you — and try your best to resolve conflicts, if there have been any. Maybe you just need to change your communication style or write them a lengthy letter that removes the possibility of interruptions, as is common in direct conversation.

Once the transiting Moon slips out of Libra and enters Scorpio, you may feel more emotional than usual. Try to be compassionate with yourself, especially if you are on your period. A nice cup of your favorite tea (or other beverage) can instantly lift your mood. Going introverted is also indicated here for you.

Also, if you have a kitchen garden at home, you can plant amethyst or moonstone crystals in the soil near the roots today. It will infuse your plants with essential magic and help you with your manifestations if you are inclined. It's also a good day to write a letter to the universe and express your gratitude and hopes for the future.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tune into your intuition today, Leo. Messages from the universe will float in for you. If you have ever wondered if you have secret telepathic abilities, don't be surprised if you observe an increase in such "coincidences." Some of you may even wear matching outfits with the one you have a crush on!

North Node in Aries is in your corner at this time. With Chiron so close to it, every win will bring forward lessons or trigger past wounds. If you are willing to work with a therapist, it will help you up-level yourself. You can also use daily affirmations to change the conditioning of your mind.

If you feel called to, light some sage or incense in the evening and cleanse the energy in your home. Keep the windows and doors open while you do this so the smoke has a path to leave the house as it takes the stuck energies. Soft lighting will help enhance the mood too. So will foods that bring you soul comfort and joy in the simplest manner possible.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.