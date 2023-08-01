Here is your horoscope for today, August 2, 2023 during the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Aquarius entering Pisces.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Welcome to a day of dynamic connections, Aries. Prepare to weave new friendships or tighten the bonds with your current tribe. Networking is your superpower today, so mingle, laugh, and let the sparks fly. Just a word of caution: before jumping headfirst into action, take a moment to reflect. Let your heart and mind work in harmony. Wear a splash of fiery red to ignite your passion and enthusiasm, and let the world know you mean business.

Lucky number: 9

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your career is stepping into the limelight today, Taurus. Opportunities are knocking, so put on your best smile and charm your way to success. Stay grounded in your values, and let your organized nature shine. Look forward to change, even if it makes you a tad uneasy. Remember, slow and steady progress leads to lasting achievements.

Wrap yourself in earthy tones to channel stability and invite abundance.

Lucky number: 5

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Adventure calls, Gemini. Relocation or exploring new horizons might be on the horizon. Dive into the unknown with open arms, as thrilling opportunities for personal growth lie ahead. Step out of your comfort zone and into uncharted territory. Stay adaptable, and let your inquisitive spirit be your guide. Splash on some sunny yellow to brighten your day and inspire your curious soul.

Lucky number: 3

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, Cancer, it's all about self-love. Nurture your soul and focus on personal development. Let go of self-doubt, and see your wonderful quirks as blessings. Connect with friends who cherish and uplift you. Steer clear of the murky waters of overthinking; you are enough, just as you are. Wrap yourself in the comforting color blue to enhance your emotional well-being.

Lucky number: 7

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Happy birthday, Leo. The spotlight is yours, and it's time to bask in it. Celebrate with friends and loved ones, and let your radiant personality shine. As you receive the applause, remember to stay humble and lend an ear to those around you. Gratitude will be your secret weapon today. Cloak yourself in gold to magnetize good fortune your way.

Lucky number: 1

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's mantra is navigating change, Virgo. The winds of transformation grace you with a golden opportunity. Your analytical mind will prove to be a trusty compass. Lean on your support network, share your concerns, and remember that challenges are simply opportunities in disguise. Earthy tones will ground and stabilize your energy, guiding you through the day with a steady hand.

Lucky number: 4

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friendship takes the center stage, Libra. Spend quality time with your squad and create magical memories. Share your feelings openly, and lend a listening ear to others' stories. Harmony is your priority, so avoid unnecessary conflicts. Remember, true friends accept you for who you are. Wrap yourself in soothing pastel shades to radiate serenity and charm.

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your career soars high, Scorpio. New opportunities come your way, and showcase your exceptional skills. Success is within your reach, so let your ambition take flight. Change is here, so let go of outdated patterns. Remember, teamwork makes the dream work. Choose shades of black to exude magnetism and intrigue.

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's quest is personal development, Sagittarius. Here you are, and it's time to grow. You've felt stagnant, but now you're ready to seek new horizons to explore. Learn from your experiences; they have given you a fresh perspective. Stay patient with yourself, and remember that each step forward is progress. Let your adventurous spirit lead the way. Dress in purple to unleash your inner visionary.

Lucky number: 11

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Change is in the air, Capricorn. Keep your head high with poise and confidence. Focus on building stronger foundations for the future. Be open to different viewpoints, and consider a career shift if it aligns with your aspirations. Prioritize self-care, and avoid pushing yourself too hard. Balance is key. Wrap yourself in shades of gray for a balanced outlook.

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friendships are your gems, Aquarius. Connect with like-minded souls, and cherish the camaraderie that surrounds you. Share your innovative ideas, and let collaboration be the secret to your success. Avoid being aloof; show your compassionate side. Today, your kindness can make a world of difference. Dress in turquoise to amplify your creative energy.

Lucky number: 12

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today is all about embracing self-love, Pisces. Celebrate your uniqueness and let go of self-criticism. Explore your spirituality and find solace in moments of solitude. Trust your intuition, and avoid overindulging in escapism. Remember, you are deserving of love and kindness. Wrap yourself in sea-inspired shades to connect with your inner peace.

Lucky number: 10

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.